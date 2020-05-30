Letters to the Editor

Cap on insulin costs should apply to all
With the inability to read, could someone inform Donald Trump and his sidekick Sen. Kyrsten Sinema that diabetes doesn’t magically appear at age 65. All ages suffer astronomical bodily and financial hardships daily from this dreaded disease.
It’s impossible to pay $35 from inside a coffin. We diabetics live in fear every day, since this administration cannot provide the promised COVID-19 testing. Everyone, from all ages, looks to the day when insulin and all medications are affordable. So promise us your $35 copay, along with your “hydroxycholorqine cure” to the reliable senior voter. What we all desire and need are tests, tests, tests!
So drop the overused 9-iron and Twitter phone and provide Americans those “promised” tests! This White House couldn’t run a Waffle House.
Dr. Jonathan Schultz
Northwest side
Quite a banquet
in Sunday’s Star
We don’t go out much. The TV has not been on since the last sports my husband watched in March. I feel sorry for those who don’t get the daily and Sunday Star. Today (Sunday) was rich: two obituaries, one of the former wife of famous author Erskine Caldwell, and another of mineralogist and geological visionary James Lowell. Then I read the comics. “Frazz,” who talked about the war we are fighting right now on this planet, brought me to tears. Finally, “Keeping the Faith,” while we couldn’t get together with friends for church, those three articles provided ample food for growth and worship here at home. Bless you!
Marilyn Jaeger
Green Valley
Masks are not a loss of civil rights
I am writing to let the people who fear the loss of their civil rights know that they have a choice. I am a 71-year-old Vietnam vet with 107 combat air missions over the Ho Chi Minh Trail. I guess that means I fought for your rights. I have had cancer removed from my throat, over 4 liters of fluid removed from my left lung, and a bunch of minor ailments. I just wanted to thank you for believing that your rights exceed my desire to live. Don’t wear a mask and don’t think about social-distancing. Maybe your parents and grandparents are immune. If not, your rights are more important.
Kurt Ohlrich
Northwest side
Break mankind’s
addiction to war
It was 50 years ago when I was in Vietnam flying helicopters. And, yet, in some ways, it was as if it was yesterday. Recalling memories of those lost and wounded — sometimes with wounds not visible — I think of the many sacrifices made by so many in the history of our country. Sacrifices that in too many instances were a result of leadership egos. Our human race has a history of war, and yet we seem unable to escape the need for deadly conflict. As I have aged, sometimes I dream of a world without war. A world where children know that their dads and moms will come home every night. I dream.
Randy Kautto
Downtown
A tongue-in-cheek story about COVID-19
Little Jose/Johnny/William heard on the radio that the president wants to open all the churches as “essential services.” Jose’s excited to see his friends again and give them all hugs, though he wants to kick Stevie in the shins for mentioning that he liked Sally during a recent Zoom call (He knows Zoom is a four-letter word).
Johnny’s never been so excited to go to church. He doesn’t think his cough is a problem and knows that being at church is a good thing — God wouldn’t let anyone get sick at church, would he? Doesn’t Jesus say “Let the little children come to Me” (Matthew 9:14). Yes, it’s good to go to church and hold hands and sing songs. He wants to give old Mrs. Preston a big hug and kiss, hoping she is getting over her battle with cancer.
Our church never closed, Mr. President. We moved on-line to stay safe and remain connected.
Greg Ogden
Northwest side
I’m not seeing Trump
follow in Jesus’ steps
Re: the May 25 letter “Trump detractors show their lack of principles.”
A recent letter to the editor berated those who criticize Trump without providing evidence. The author also stated that he is not a follower of Trump but of his policies because “I only follow Jesus of Nazareth.” I do not recall Jesus lying to anyone. I doubt that Jesus would have championed ending the Affordable Care Act, building a wall between countries, separating children from their parents, all to save America.
Yes, the issue of abortion is real, but Trump is not a religious role model. He does play the evangelical card, though, calling for all churches to be open; not wearing a mask in public, while, according to the CDC, those two acts, most certainly, will aid in the spread of the virus.
Are these things Jesus of Nazareth would have done? I, personally, whenever I consider such issues, always ask: “What would Jesus do?” That is the reason for this letter.
Carl Bosse
Green Valley
Pay back debt
to Social Security
Franklin D. Roosevelt introduced a new payroll tax deduction from our hard-earned dollars into the Social Security fund so that we could retire with some comfort and dignity. The plan has worked well.
In the ’60s, the government combined the fund with the national Treasury so that the Treasury would appear to have more money in it. Other agencies borrow from the fund with the intent to pay back with interest. That has not happened. George W. Bush admitted: “We will never be able to repay Social Security.”
We are warned that Social Security and Medicare are going broke. With the pandemic, our government has trillions of dollars to help where needed. It is great that we are able to do this. I’m all for it.
However what puzzles me is where all this money is coming from and why isn’t the debt to Social Security being paid back? We are being deceived about many things.
Theodore Crisboi
South Tucson
Pointing out Trump’s
destructive behavior
Re: the May 25 letter “Trump detractors show their lack of principles.”
Trump and his policies are one and the same, and the commands of Jesus stand in stark contradiction to all of Trump’s policies. It is intellectual and spiritual sophistry to try and separate the two; this is self-serving rhetoric. Jesus would not agree, but he might forgive.
As a careful reader of Letters to the Editor, you should acknowledge that many people have detailed in a dispassionate way the policy failings of this administration. It is not mere name-calling, but an attempt to describe his extraordinary behavior and the destructive fallout from this behavior.
Indeed, many of us have stopped being polite and deferential and are describing Trump as we see him. “We must always tell what we see. Above all, and this is more difficult, we must always see what we see.” — Charles Peguy.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Toilet paper today,
bidet tomorrow
The best time to prepare for the next pandemic is now. When the next one starts, the last thing anyone should be doing is rushing to the store and mingling with the crowds while engaging in a tug of war with a stranger over a maxi-pack of toilet paper.
The solution to that undesirable behavior involves doing away with toilet paper. Adding a bidet seat to a conventional commode is relatively inexpensive and, used properly, it precludes the need for toilet tissue.
It is also much better environmentally. No forests are exterminated by tissue manufacturing. Recycling water isn’t contaminated by fibrous waste. Hydrocarbons aren’t expended by its distribution.
Additionally, bidet seats are much better at performing TP’s intended function. Many have seat heaters, which are welcome on a cold night.
Most people currently have time on their hands, so now is the perfect time to utilize that time wisely.
Rick Cohn
West side
Maybe Cavalry was
the best firm for the job
Re: the May 24 article “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives.”
As a member of this community and supporter of the UA, I totally understand President Robert Robbins’ efforts to restart the the UA this fall. He is responsible for the livelihood, education and safety of the UA’s staff and students. The entire community should be praising his efforts. But instead there is controversy due to the selection of a “conservative” based public-relations company?!
This silliness even made the front page of the Star (not a surprise)! According to professor Carolyn Smith Casertano (5/27 opinion) there should have been full transparency in this selection, perhaps to ensure the contract went to a “liberal” firm instead. Another letter to the editor suggests this could represent a change in policies and behavior toward academic freedom on the campus. Seriously? Give me a break. I pay taxes; maybe I don’t want a liberal company representing the campus? How about simply selecting the best company for the job, leaving politics out of it?
Jeanne Redding
Northwest side
Faculty grievance
rings hollow
Re: the May 24 article “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives.”
The article on UA faculty displeasure with President Robbins’ use of a PR firm with ties to the Republican Party only demonstrates the bias of the liberal UA faculty. If Robbins had used a PR firm with ties to the DNC there would be no complaint or article. If you don’t believe what the liberals tell you is right, you are dumb or uninformed. Please. Methinks they complain too much.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Lockdown isn’t
a deadly imposition
Lockdown’s purpose is to slow down this pandemic’s death occurrence. It is proven that if people don’t come into close contact, the virus will not spread.
But under lockdown, people can walk in their neighborhood, even bike and walk on Tucson’s river parks, Saguaro Monument East and Mount Lemmon.
As far as friends and family, there is a unique device called the cellphone by which one can talk to a friend or relative or even face to face with FaceTime. Texting is available with such a device. References to death and misery resulting from the lockdown are propaganda to justify an early ending of the lockdown. Please!
Frank Montez
East side
Require licensing
of military-grade guns
As a gun collector, I have thoughts on the topic.
The Second Amendment fanatics say they did nothing illegal and are just expressing their opinions. If one has to make their point of view known at the muzzle of an assault rifle, they have lost the argument. The protesters were armed thugs intent on cowering the Michigan governor.
Just because you have a right to do something, it is not always right to do it. It is your right to drive a car; it is not your right to endanger others while driving. You also need a valid driver’s license.
It seems to me that given the potential for abuse in the form of mass murder, a license should be required to own these military weapons. This is not a hard concept to grasp. Feel free to cite any example of another lethal device capable of mass murder that is not licensed or heavily regulated in our country.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Reopen senior center so we can stay active
Please consider this a plea to the City Council to reopen the modern Carol West Senior Addition at the Udall Recreation Center. This is not a place where sick or infirm nursing home residents congregate. Rather, it is a facility that provides recreational pursuits for active citizens over 50 who crave an environment where they can engage in healthy, reasonable activities such as table tennis, pool, yoga, chair volleyball, line dancing, tai chi, Mexican Train, and Wii bowling. With the extremely warm outdoor temperatures upon us, air-conditioned premises are a boon for those who want to remain active. Based on years of attending Udall, I know that if a reopening occurs, the folks who participate will abide by all safe measures while in attendance. Outdoor recreation at this time of the year becomes far less desirable or healthy than active indoor regular attendance at Udall and the other local senior recreational venues.
David Lieberthal
Sonoita
So-called ‘Happy Days’
were deceptively dark
Change the location of James Cohen’s opinion piece to small-town West Virginia and the high school graduation date to 1958 and you have my childhood years. Many others grew up in that America. If his piece appearing above the picture of the Fox Theatre is to support that business, I would agree that it is a vital part of today’s Tucson and his childhood here. Within the rest of the paper rests the vestiges of the racism and homophobia that accompanied that “nirvana.” The rights of those of different race, religion, or gender to live, work, and marry like the white majority rarely existed. There are many caring aspects of that age continuing in this pandemic time. Looking out for neighbors. Donating to charities. Supporting public health. Our job is to continue what is good but to keep changing those aspects of our society that are discriminatory and unfair.
Gypsy Lyle
Northwest side
