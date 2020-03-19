Letters to the Editor

Canadian system has
compelling advantages
Using your reasoning and analytic skills, if you could choose from the following health plans, which would you choose?
Plan A: reasonably good quality although poorer outcomes than some competitors, high administrative costs, often limited provider choice, e.g. must choose in-network provider. Annual per capita cost: $10,224 plus possible costs for non-covered services that could lead to bankruptcy.
Plan B: High-quality care resulting in better outcomes than Plan A e.g. infant mortality rate: 4.5 /1000 births vs. 5.8 for Plan A, low administrative costs, open provider network. Annual per capita cost: $4,825 with no extra costs and peace of mind that you will never face medical bankruptcy.
Plan A: U.S. health care. Plan B: Canadian health care.
Dale Gehring
Midtown
Rug pulled out
from athletes
In making the difficult decision to cancel sports events, authorities including the NCAA have made the right decision for now in light of the virus threat we all face. Our student athletes, many in midseason, have had the rug pulled out from under them. Some who have spent years honing their skills and were about to matriculate to professional sports following their lifelong aspirations to play in showcase national tournaments will not be able to. But the NCAA can remedy this by extending the eligibility of those affected by this midseason shutdown. Let’s let them come back when it’s safe to finish the work they started and let them and the fans fulfill the promise of their athletic aspirations.
Ira Adler
Foothills
Bravo, Ballet Tucson;
you are a true gift
Thank you Ballet Tucson on two counts. First, you did not cancel your Spring Festival and second, you provided a spectacular and flawless performance with magical dancing, brilliant choreography and gorgeous costumes. Along with the applause were much deserved bravos and cheers. I look forward to your continued gifts to our community.
Susan Hetherington
East side
This crisis will
go by one name
The virus. That’s how it will be remembered, by one name. Unique people or events don’t need much description. The out of the ordinariness of it takes it to the front of the line in terms of recognition. When you say 9/11, people know what you’re talking about.
I don’t know if it will be remembered for its economic impact, the chaos, numbers of victims or the bringing all of us together to destroy it. No matter, it will be known forever as the virus.
Bruno Rescigna
East side
Delivered: kindness and toilet paper
I wanted to share that my community has had loads of kind and benevolent folks reaching out and helping to find and deliver toilet paper to the elderly, baby wipes to a foster mom, diapers to families. The excerpted posting below is from one of the elderly neighbors that was on the receiving end of this gracious display of humanity:
“Heartfelt thanks to our neighbors! My wife and I were down to our last roll of TP this Sunday morning. But, thanks to three of our local neighbors, who delivered to our guesthouse door, a sufficient number of TP rolls to last us for the next two weeks!”
This is a wonderful opportunity to get to know our neighbors and make our corner of the world a little bit better.
Kelly Henderson
Northwest side
Ventana Canyon comes through
When our group of military veterans decided to have a reunion we chose Loews Ventana Canyon for a host of reasons. Little did we know then that the COVID-19 virus would spoil our plans. Loews had our back and gave us the choice of receiving a full refund or rescheduling. It’s nice to know we have a world-class resort with thoughtful, quality management right here in the Old Pueblo. Well done, Loews!
Bill Baker
Northeast side
Put wall funds where they’ll do some good
Funds from the border wall “emergency” should be shifted to a real emergency, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vanessa Czopek
East side
Poor practices
at polling place
I voted this morning. While waiting in line, I noticed a volunteer pairing blank ballots with some forms. He was licking his fingers before picking up each ballot. I immediately told him he had to stop that right away. I read on KOLD’s website yesterday that election workers were being trained in COVID-19 precautions. Apparently that worker missed the training.
I didn’t take a ballot that had that worker’s saliva on it. After I voted, a different worker approached me and said she understood my concern, as she was germ-phobic, too. I said, “This isn’t about a phobia — this is about recommended protocols in the face of a pandemic.” She said she was a supervisor whose job was to make sure workers were following protocols. She clearly wasn’t doing her job.
Wake up, Tucson! We need to get a lot better at following protocols to keep the virus from spreading.
Kira Freed
Northwest side
We must show unity to save our citizens
Rays of sunshine show through in times such as these. People from nearby areas offering to help out older residents they don’t know. I see our president pulling our country together from all areas and disciplines to overrule layers of of tangled regulations to get testing of a new virus done quickly. I hope for party lines and divisions of all kind to dissolve for the greater good. Unfortunately people such as Gov. Cuomo spend hours telling us not only what the feds must do, but how in the past the opposition has expeditiously done things he does not condone. Stop! Just be an American for this crisis. It doesn’t help to call this the Tump flu. Now we need to follow strong leadership. Time can’t be wasted on petty ego and hatred. Bless our country and all leaders.
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
Suspend mandatory IRA withdrawals
The story in the Star regarding $750 billion economic lifeline is proof positive that history does repeat itself, only the cast of players change. Giving help to airlines, the travel industry, even thinking of suspending payroll tax deductions (but no talk of adjusting tax brackets at the end of the year so that workers are not under-withheld) and lowering interest rates to 0% is what happens when we elect a president whose mantra in business was debt is good, bankruptcy better. We have an administration now that is fighting a virus like a financial crisis. But the last financial crisis we had qualified people in charge like Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, and a president who knew when to let the experts take charge. If the politicians really want to help, how about suspending mandatory withdrawals from IRAs for those over 70 just like the Bush administration did?
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Wash your hands but conserve water
Thank you to the Star for the excellent COVID-19 coverage. By now, most of us have seen videos of hand-washing techniques, 20 second videos demonstrated in every language you can imagine.
But about the water....it is a terrible waste of water to run the water for the entire 20 seconds. Conserve! Turn the water on, put soap in your hands, turn the water off. Wash for 20 seconds. Turn the water on and rinse. We need to be vigilant of our most precious resource in this beautiful desert. Wash your hands but don’t waste water!
Anne-Marie Hall
Downtown
Nonessential spending needs to be diverted
Re: the March 17 article “74 additional miles of wall slated for US-Mexico border, CBP says.”
This article announces that federal officials are set to build another 74 miles of 30-foot-tall wall on the Arizona-New Mexico border. The officials are asking for “public comment” on the new project, and I hope others beside me will respond to the site at TucsonComments@cbp.dhs.gov. Whether or not I agree with the building of the walls, it seems to me that at this critical time, the $1.5 billion can be better spent to help researchers, businesses, hospitals and individuals through these times of economic crisis. Families are deferring spending money on “nonessentials,” so why not our government? When the present situation with the COVID-19 pandemic changes, then I will reconsider my support of the wall.
Prudence Bowers
North side