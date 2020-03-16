Letters to the Editor

Coach Miller, it’s time for you to say goodbye
Dear Sean Miller,
I appreciate some of your accomplishments at Arizona over 11 years. You’ve made millions and you’ve given us a greater appreciation of Lute Olson. Now please leave. Please, before getting fired. It’s best for all concerned.
Consult your cardiologist. Consult Jordan Mayes, who you ruined after helping you get to the Elite Eight. Consult Rawle Alkins, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Lauri Markkanen, confident shooters until you “Millerized” them. Thank God the latter two have rehabbed well in the NBA. Heck, privately consult Josh Green, who you’ve somehow reduced to a non-factor on offense.
Your tyrannical tendencies are probably not your fault. But they’re worse since the FBI scandal occurred under your watch. Yes, Richard Jefferson Gym is tiny, has one main entrance and is closed to the public. A legally blind person would have known the shoe representatives were at your private practices. Please allow us to acquire Damon Stoudamire, Miles Simon, or Luke Walton, if available. Adios, amigo!
Louis Hollingsworth
East side
Name-calling distracts from actual discussion
Following is a list of how a leading opponent to the president repeatedly characterizes him, all at once or in parts. Xenophobic, racist, sexist, pathological liar, corrupt, bigoted, narcissistic, unpatriotic, mentally ill, dictatorial, hypocritical, spiteful and hateful. Pause for a moment and think about how political views contribute to our lack of unity, respect and civility.
Just how does one negotiate today’s political minefield full of negativity to arrive at a point of civil discourse, which then could lead to an acceptable level of tolerance? Long before one registers to vote, in kindergarten in fact, you may have received the reminder that “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”Really? Seems names can go beyond individuals and hurt entire nations. Maybe more emphasis should be placed on policy differences than on personal differences, with a little tolerance.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Piece on Confederate flag used flawed reasoning
Re: the March 11 opinion piece “Removing the Confederate flag would ignore Tucson’s history.”
While I very much enjoyed the excellent lesson on the history of early Tucson, I think the conclusion that we should therefore allow the display of the Confederate flag in parades is flawed.
Unfortunately, the Confederate flag, at least the most commonly known one, has been usurped by hate groups. The number of Arizonans who would see that flag as merely a history lesson, and not understand the current connotations, is minuscule. I agree that we need to recognize that we have a problematic past, but that should be done in classes on Arizona history.
For a modern-day example, look at the swastika. It has been around for approximately 7,000 years. It was incorporated into a German flag by Hitler. Currently, its display is illegal in Germany, and a number of other countries, because it is used by some extremist groups to promote hate.
Today, in Tucson, it is correct to ban the Confederate flag in the rodeo parade.
Shawn McNamara
South side
Letter criticizing DNC left out some key info
Re: the March 7 letter “Biden owes DNC for surge.”
This letter writer stated that Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out after the South Carolina primary “reeks of the DNC,” as did Hillary Clinton’s statement, which he described as “scathing.” If Klobuchar and Buttigieg were being directed by the DNC because Joe Biden was behind, they would have dropped out after Nevada, when Bernie Sanders had 45 delegates and Biden had 15.
Further, when they dropped out, Klobuchar had one delegate; Buttigieg had 20. At that time Sanders had 58 delegates and Biden had 48. If they hadn’t dropped out, we would have questioned their decision-making. As far as Clinton’s statements since January, none were “scathing”: they were responses to questions in interviews. She did not release a statement solely to critique Sanders. Second, in the March 7 letter “Electoral College needs to remain,” the writer posits that it did what it was intended to do in the 2016 election, namely, “it kept the yahoos from selecting the president.” That is not a great example, as many people feel that “the yahoos” got exactly what they wanted to happen.
Altie Metcalf
Green Valley
Thankful for Trujillo standing up to GOP
Re: the March 6 article “Leaders of Pima GOP, TUSD clash over climate change forum.”
Your article on the Pima GOP chair clashing with Pueblo High School over holding a climate change forum was powerfully illustrative. Republican Party Chair David Eppihimer exposed the GOP’s diversion strategies and its recent climate change obtuseness. Arguing that the forum (on a weekend) was “political indoctrination,” he demanded cancellation. When Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo refused, Eppihimer used Trump’s diversion tactic: Call out Trujillo’s leadership; avoid climate change.
I suggest the GOP attend science and history classes at Pueblo. Here are some assignments: Read about the scientists of the 1970s at the EPA, NASA, MIT, CIA, Pentagon, NSA and NAS highlighting needs to fight climate change. Bipartisan support in Congress for aggressive action was there, but then came Ronald Reagan. Read about his actions of John Sununu, George H.W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Donald Trump. All Republicans, Mr. Eppihimer. Now read current House bills blocked by the Republican Senate. “Obvious” is how Republicans acknowledged climate change horrors, but since Reagan, short-term profits are valued over health, safety or Earth’s biodiversity.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Trump has put us all at risk of coronavirus
In 2018, President Trump fired the government’s entire pandemic response chain of command. That decision is likely to hamper our response to the coronavirus.
Today, in the context of coronavirus spreading in the United States, he continues to support a major challenge to the Affordable Care Act presently before the Supreme Court. If successful, 18 million Americans could lose health-care coverage. In addition, Trump is proposing cuts in Medicare and Medicaid funding in order to deal with the deficit he created. As we are threatened by a virus that could kill thousands of Americans, Trump minimizes the threat and is focused on the stock market. He offers neither quality leadership nor genuine concern for the people.
Shame on all GOP senators and representatives who continue to support a president who is so destructive to America.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
The Confederate flag symbolizes racism
Re: the March 11 opinion piece “Removing the Confederate flag would ignore Tucson’s history.”
I must take strong issue with Albrecht Classen’s column. I think we need to look to Germany for some guidance here. The Nazi Party controlled Germany for 12 years during which time they killed 12 million of their people, including six million Jews. After they were defeated in WWII, the German government made displaying the swastika, the symbol of the Nazis, illegal. The reason was that the symbol represented a horrific period of German history.
Let us turn to what the Confederate flag symbolizes in U.S. history, especially to our black sisters and brothers. And although I am white, I have been graced with black friends for over 50 years, so I believe I am qualified to express an opinion on this subject. Very simply, the Confederate flag represents over 200 years of enslavement, lynching and other mistreatment of blacks, followed by 85 years of Jim Crow laws. Let the flag be ignored. Spare black people further hurt.
Gerry Lessells
Northwest side
We don’t need tax cuts during a virus outbreak
Our governor supports tax cuts and tax credits to reduce budget surpluses, although we have the makings of a state-wide crisis with COVID-19. There is no immediate need for tax action. And surely there are solutions more creative than tax cuts to mitigate a possible health emergency and subsequent financial crisis. He may call a state of emergency hoping for funds from the federal government, but history shows that the feds may emphasize state’s rights and push the problems to local level. Arizonans may need tests, medicine, hospitalization, food and coverage of bills. These needs may not come from the feds and cannot be funded with tax cuts — so they only can come from existing state funds.
Responsible legislators would table these proposals until this plays out. To proceed leads one to wonder if Republicans care about our well-being or have some ulterior motive. Is this another way to reduce the taxes for their donors and assure the permanent reduction of social programs?
Dee Maitland
Marana