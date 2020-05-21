Letters to the Editor

Trump’s UV suggestion
already under study
Donald Trump did not say “inject Lysol.” That was a product of journalists trying to out-outrage each other. Video is likely available of the news conference.
Trump speculated that, wouldn’t it be nice if you could disinfect the body, either by injecting something or shining a light, to get rid of the virus? Interestingly, in the same news cycle, Cedars-Sinai was announced in partnership with a company to build a probe to go into the lungs to directly inject UV-A light.
This study far preceded Trump’s comments — possibly he reads. As Taylor Swift said, “Haters gonna hate, hate, hate.” Perhaps they should pause for reflection instead — or maybe actually read.
William Werries
Marana
Trump obsesses
about his ratings
Donald Trump did another full flip-flop on policy by announcing the COVID-19 task force would not be phased out. A task force is defined as a group of specifically designated people assigned to reach a specific goal. Nowhere is “popularity” mentioned or required.
His stated reason for this decision was that “I had no idea it was so popular.” This is yet another example of his pathological narcissism. His thinking goes only as far as his ratings and completely ignores our common good. Once again he displays his total inability to lead our country in times of crisis as well as his thoroughly dysfunctional personality.
Tim Canny
Northeast side
Why don’t states, cities issue more bonds?
Currently, some states and cities, most of which have gone on for years spending every dollar they could get their hands on, are now asking the feds (i.e. taxpayers) to bail them out. Some states were bright enough to not spend every dollar and create a savings account of sorts to get them through potential downturns. Recently, Boeing issued $25 billion in bonds rather than accept bailout money from the federal government.
That is exactly what states and cities that are in financial trouble should be doing. Municipal bonds are attractive because their interest is typically not federally taxable. In addition, the states and cities and the feds should “see the light” and cut the fat in their respective budgets. The current financial situation should be taken as an opportunity to become more responsible rather than an opportunity to get bailed out. At most, any such bailouts should be in the form of loans, not gifts.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Local football talent
looks anywhere but UA
Re: the May 7 article “Sahuaro’s Jonah Miller explains how ASU, USC, others made his list — and why Arizona didn’t”
For inexplicable reasons, UA can’t land a four- or five-star recruit in football. It’s even possible we’re not even trying to land top prospects, especially local ones. It is big news when we get a two- or three-star recruit when we are competing against San Jose State, UNLV or Fresno State to get them.
It is simply unbelievable that a Washington State can consistently bring in high-value recruits and we can’t. It also speaks volumes that we can’t get even one of our players selected in the NFL draft. Something is thoroughly rotten (and has been fore some time) in our football program and it should be fixed immediately.
Arthur Balbirer
Foothills
Critics of ‘federalism’
happily cash its checks
I hope everyone who thinks that “federalism” requires states, rather than the federal government, to handle the response to the coronavirus pandemic, has returned their federal stimulus check and any other bailout money they have received.
Mary Martin
Green Valley
Graduates: Think ahead, not backward
This month, thousands of college students are graduating from the University of Arizona. But they are stepping into an abyss. With no jobs waiting, piles of debt looming and an uncertain future, their achievement is their predicament.
They join the millions of Americans who are waiting for lost jobs to feed their families. This, while the various governments, state and federal, are foisting blame on one another for what should’ve been done and should be done now.
This coronavirus has baffled the best-laid plans and schemes of our leaders. It is because the virus answers to no one, and money will not sway it. So we pit our best researchers against this great threat to humanity, but meddling — politicians’ specialty — gumming up the works and demanding a rush job, is more a hindrance than help.
When this is all over, hopefully not later, but sooner, we can start to rebuild the world we used to know with more foresight, since hindsight doesn’t work.
Ron Lancaster
North side
On integrity, experience, Biden outclasses Trump
A recent letter writer asked: “In your heart ... does anyone believe he (Biden) could handle this crisis better?”
Yes. No need to believe. Look at the facts.
Joe Biden hires experts, trusts them for fact-based information, tolerates disagreement, has worked with governments, diplomats and state and local leaders. President Trump hires donors/lobbyists, fires those who disagree, takes advice from himself and worked as a dishonest businessman.
Biden’s record of honorable government service and personal integrity beats Trump’s record of shoddy real-estate deals, cheating contractors, vendors, employees and telling obvious lies from his early businesses to today.
Biden has treated women with respect. Although Biden has hugged men and women, rubbed their shoulders and patted their backs more than some were comfortable with, President Trump treats women with disgust and disdain, calls them names and is alleged to have assaulted many.
Who can handle this crisis better? Biden, by far.
Patricia Eisenberg
Midtown
Testing and tracing is
for big shots, apparently
Some people in the West Wing are scared to go to work now that the coronavirus has infiltrated the White House through aides to the president and vice president. All but Trump are required to wear masks, and diagnostic testing is used daily and contact tracing when necessary to avert potentially devastating health issues. Sounds like the administration is listening to the wisdom of the health experts. When it comes to themselves, that is. The general pandemonium caused by the president’s mixed messages, his incoherent responses, his dim-bulb ideas for solutions, and his masterful finger pointing hasn’t helped us regular folks figure out how to confidently and safely navigate the pandemic. It would help if we had adequate and reliable testing. And contact tracing sounds like a pretty good idea. By now, shouldn’t what’s available to the gander be made available to the geese?
Mary Herman
East side
