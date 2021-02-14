Letters to the Editor

Public hearings, review needed on zoo issue
Even as a former Tucson Parks and Recreation commissioner (2008-2016), I don’t yet have any opinion regarding the zoo expansion/Barnum Hill issue.
However, it appears that a perceived lack of public process is at the core of the impasse. While it’s not unusual for citizens and voters to claim “nobody asked me,” I believe that the city and the zoological society missed the boat on public participation.
Rather than continuing the argument via the Star’s opinion page, the City Council should direct the commission to hold public hearings so that everyone can voice opinions. While the commission has no legal authority to decide the issue, the members can make recommendations to their respective council members.
At the same time, the Tucson Parks and Recreation department should undertake a review of its public information efforts to make certain that citizen input is part of any significant future park improvement effort.
Bob Kovitz
Midtown
Republicans need to do their part
I’ve seen letters about President Biden claiming he wants unity, but that he’s not fostering an environment that actually promotes unity. Why is the burden for promoting unity solely the Democrats’ responsibility? What are the Republicans willing to bring to the table?
After four years of dividing the country, it’s business as usual for them. A Republican member of Congress recently said, “We are still the party of Trump.” The Republican House Minority Leader went to Mar-a-Lago to get Trump’s counsel and blessing.
After the speech in which Marjorie Taylor Greene did not apologize for, nor distance herself from, her adherence to radical QAnon conspiracy theories, her fellow House members gave her a round of applause. She later called the Democrats names.
Bringing the country together is a bipartisan effort. The Republicans need to at least meet the Democrats halfway and make changes. Unfortunately, it appears they are willing to do neither.
Douglas Maul
West side
Kudos to TCC vaccine workers
The enthusiasm, effort and coordination of the men and women working the COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Tucson Community Center made me proud of our community today.
Friendly, helpful and efficient, in what could have been a bottleneck disaster, turned out admirably. Well done TCC COVID-19 vaccine workers!
Walter Caldwell
West side
Censuring by Ariz. GOP
is despicable
I am a long time Republican, but first I am an American. Today’s Republican Party has degenerated into a mob of extremists. The cultural values of the party no longer exist.
For the Arizona Republican Party to censure Gov. Doug Ducey, Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake is despicable.
President Biden won the election because people who may not have voted in the past voted in record numbers. These voters wanted change and a sense of stability in governmental leadership, all of which Donald Trump was incompetent in providing.
Now the Republican Party wants to make it harder for all to vote, which again opposes the very foundation of our democracy.
I, and hopefully many like me, will not support the Republican Party in its current culture.
Charles Leaver
East side