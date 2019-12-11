Justice, not hatred, drives impeachment
Re: the Dec. 9 letter “People must put their hatred of Trump aside.”
This letter writer has my sympathy: “I have never seen so much hatred and division in this country in all of my 70 years.” But is it really hatred, i.e., a personal resentment out of political disagreement? No one likes impeachment procedures, but if the circumstances warrant them, they must be carried out. Do judges like to punish criminals? I doubt it, but someone must do that job.
We have disagreed with one another, which is actually good in a democracy. However, when the president himself is guilty of the Seven Deadly Sins (envy, greed, gluttony, sloth, lust, anger, and pride), and his supporters rally behind him in vicious and slanderous campaigns, thus becoming equally guilty, no one should tolerate that. All those who testified in the impeachment procedures are honorable, upright patriots, and the committee does its task in an impeccable and meticulous manner. That’s not hatred, that’s justice and the pursuit of ethics protecting all of the USA.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Lots of above-the-law types these days
There has been much in the news recently of individuals who erroneously consider themselves or their position to be above the law. The idea that Frank Milstead considers the DPS director’s job to be such a position is jaw-dropping.
Kent Jacobs
Oro Valley
Climate, social media are bringing me down’
I have always been an optimist, but world events are causing me to doubt my sunny disposition. The term existential threat is being overused, but two issues fit. The first is man-made climate change. We’re committing world suicide, while acting as if it’s not happening.
The second is more insidious, and I don’t know how to prevent it. The name is “social media.” People who disagree no longer discuss one on one, but rather attack on the internet, saying things they wouldn’t say in person. Venom is spewed to thousands, even millions. No sources are needed.
Eventually, and I speak for myself but I’m sure this applies to most people, I delete those with whom I disagree. The result is communication suffers and the bias is now “fact.” Personally, I have friends on both sides politically whom I can’t invite to the same social event. My conclusion is social media is toxic and I have no answer. Everyone is shouting fire and we’re all being trampled.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
This veteran
knows a tyrant
The letter writer, a veteran, “(has) always accepted the results of our presidential elections … whoever won was (his) president.”
Veteran, me too, but not this time. Trump has gone out of his way to make sure liberals like me understand that he hates us, that he is not our president! He is only president of his cult, the wreckage of the old GOP. And they, for their part, have looked at the Constitution and chosen to obey him, instead!
Being both anti-liberal (Jesus be damned, they really do hate us) and anti-conservative (they don’t need no stinkin’ laws, they got guns), they are keeping their eyes on the prize. To hell with democracy, they expect to rule this country with an iron fist.
As for me? I may be old, but I’m still an American fighting man (all us vets know that one by heart), and I don’t do tyranny.
Daniel Lynch
East side
If McSally doesn’t vote
to convict, she must go
The depths the GOP will sink to in order to defend the indefensible knows no bounds.
The Republicans on the House Judiciary committee are embarrassing themselves and their party by subjugating themselves in front of the country for a two-bit grifter conman. Any and all ridiculous nonsense, no matter how inane and untrue, to justify their Dear Leader selling out our national security and abandoning our allies.
And now we’re hearing more and more senators spouting the lies the party is demanding from them. Do they have no shame?
Sen. Martha McSally needs to stand for the rule of law and her oath to the Constitution. If she has any shred of honor left, she will vote to remove Trump when he is impeached.
If not, she needs to pack her bags and get out.
Dana Kidder
East side
Mar-a-Lago has
its own swamp
The Center for Security recently held its banquet at Mar-a-Lago. At this gala, a far-right group that wants to shape Donald Trump’s public policy became his private customer. This organization has a seemingly harmless name. However, they have put forth ideas that Barack Obama is a Muslim and that unknown evil forces want to overthrow the Constitution and our system of law and order. Their website contains a biased paper on Sharia in America. Hosting events such as this is nothing more than another conflict of interest associated with Donald Trump. It implies he condones their beliefs. The Washington Post stated in a Nov. 22 article that this event illustrates the conflict inherent in doing business with such groups.
Chantal Golden
Oro Valley
Last chance to reject authoritarian rule
It’s no secret why America is the greatest democracy in history. A Constitution and the rule of law. If President Trump is to continue as president, it is no understatement that we could end up with an authoritarian government that is ran through anger, partisan interest, and minorities being blamed as the root cause for all our problems. No time in this country’s has our way of life seen such an existential threat.
America has already lost its place as the leader of the free world. The international community knows through his action and words he is a liar, a cheat, a criminal and one who relishes belittling others based on their sex, ethnicity, physical appearance or disability. Excluding a miracle, Trump will survive impeachment. The 2020 election is the final call, the final bell.
Addressing health care, infrastructure, immigration, etc. can’t be done until Trump is gone. Trump and his cohorts in Congress are no longer the Republican Party.
Sanford Tables
West side
So-so recruiting earns
UA a dismal season
The Arizona Wildcats football program has 14 new recruits for next year. Two are from California. When was the last time this happened? This year, Hawaii and Oregon State seem all-world. We also have an offensive coordinator who seems to never call any trick plays.
I’ve heard some experts say that we have some components in place for next year. We don’t have a pipeline to California. We look for three-star and two-star players. What you see is what you get. Sumlin doesn’t even hate ASU. We have an AD who is in denial. This debacle may end up costing him his job.
Why aren’t we raiding the Mid-American Conference and other conferences for players? The easiest way to gauge the quality of a coach is his success in recruiting. Lets put that in the next contract. We got rid of Canales. This guy is a lot like him, ineffective at Arizona.
Luis Araiza
Southwest side
Timothy Gassen
will be missed
Re: the Dec. 8 article “In memory of my husband, Timothy Gassen.”
Sarah, I’m so upset about Tim, and I’m so sorry for you. I want to relate to you what Tim did for me and what kind of person he was. When he made the WHA Hall of Fame hockey cards, he included me. I was not a HOF player, but when people asked why I was in the cards, he said I was a close friend of his. He called me one day and said, “Do you know what today is? Forty-three years ago today you won the longest game ever played in WHA history!” That is what kind of person he was. I will truly miss him and his enthusiasm, wit, dedication, loyalty and friendship.
Paul Hogansony
Oro Valley