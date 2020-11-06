Letters to the Editor

No COVID funds for restaurants
Re: the Oct. 24 article “Act now to save Tucson’s treasured local restaurants.”
It’s a bad idea to petition the federal government to bail out Arizona restaurants. It might save some jobs (not all), but as we’ve seen from past U.S. bailouts, many of the industries failed to return to sufficiently rejuvenate the economy.
The federal government’s money comes from our tax dollars. When COVID-19 economic relief money is distributed, either our taxes rise, or we receive less in services and support.
Our federal government is already close to $27 trillion in debt. Clearly, we can’t continue to ask for more to sustain small businesses.
The scare tactic of saying restaurants and bars will close forever is baseless.
It’s basic economic logic: When customer demand returns, these welcome locations will open again. Some will be our appreciated old favorites, while others will be new.
Kathleen Vandervoet
Tubac
What does it mean to love animals?
Ask the average person how they feel about animals, and you will likely hear, “Oh, I love animals.” Most people consider themselves to be animal lovers who care about animal welfare and abhor animal cruelty. But is that really true?
For example, is eating animals loving them? How about wearing their skins, or using products tested on them?
There are so many choices we make each day that either help or hurt animals.
If you’re someone who cares about animals, do your consumer habits reflect that? If not, please consider making some changes. Perhaps buy an Impossible Whopper the next time you’re at Burger King, or use a plant-based milk on your cereal. Rescue animals from a shelter instead of buying them.
Use cruelty-free personal care products, and so on. Animal-free options can be found with a quick Google search. You might find with some simple lifestyle changes, you begin to discover what truly loving animals is all about.
Kim Flaherty
Downtown
On off-campus testing, Kozachik has it right
Kudos to Councilman Steve Kozachik for suggesting mandatory COVID-19 testing of all University of Arizona students, including those living off campus, before allowing them to return to in-person classrooms! We are fortunate to have a representative with good judgment who puts community well-being and public health over the economic and recruitment concerns of the university. Unfortunately for the Tucson community, our other representatives, prodded by businesses and the university president, overruled Mr. Kozachik, while our cases in Pima County are soaring.
S.B. Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
Finding employment may mean relocating
Re: the Oct. 26 article “Out of work in America.”
The story of a Montana software engineer searching for employment highlights a tectonic shift in professional employee/employer relationships that was developing for many years before COVID, and has since taken on additional complexities. As the chairman of a software services firm in Silicon Valley with several hard-to-fill software engineer openings, I offer a different perspective. For the last decade, we have allowed a select number of experienced employees with established customer relations to relocate outside of the expensive Bay Area.
The requests have grown, but we discourage it because of the growing burden of human resources management in many different states, and because of the increased difficulty of travel from locations far from major airports. Some development work and software installations and training just can’t be done via teleconference. Some customers require an on-site presence.
Persons seeking professional work may need to relocate, even if just temporarily, to find jobs that meet their salary expectations, just as generations past have always done.
Mark Cochran
Vail
Did you know Reid Park pond will be removed?
Recently, personnel at Reid Park began the process of fencing off and draining the duck pond. As I understand it from park staff, the plan is to remove the pond, trees and hill and erect a new building for the zoo in that space. This move, of which the public has gotten little or no notice that I know of, will disrupt about 200 ducks of various species, egrets, herons and probably a dozen turtles that call it home, and impair the enjoyment of bird-watchers, walkers and families with children who are refreshed and inspired by their interaction with this wonderful resource.
Surely there were other spots in the park for the new building. Why have I seen nothing in the paper or heard anything on the news about this? It appears to me that the destruction of this beautiful spot is being slipped in on us when our attention is elsewhere. I, for one, am devastated and very angry.
Bonnie Wehle
Midtown
Perfect time to restore
our bridges, highways
Hey, America! Couldn’t we?
No matter the outcome of November’s election, no matter the reason for the fires in California or floods in Texas, I think it’s time we all, as Americans, stood up and started treating this country the way it deserves to be treated.
With so many people out of work, I think this is the perfect time to restore our bridges, canals, dams, highways and roads, as long as we do proper testing and can do it safely. We could even help with farm production and tree replanting. A WPA for today.
Honest labor can bring folks a sense of pride, not to mention income. In turn, folks have the means to make purchases and the economy benefits.
It’s time this country is recognized once more as a leader throughout the world and a shining example of democracy. This is one way to do it.
Linda Rothchild
Midtown
