Editor’s note: You’ll notice that the Opinion section is one page instead of the regular two and that we have fewer letters to the editor. No need to worry, it’s just the typical holiday and end-of-the-year slowdown that happens as writers take time off and tend to other things. Please submit letters and guest opinions at tucson.com/opinion. Thanks for being part of Star Opinion — Sarah Garrecht Gassen, Opinion Editor
Americans deserve a fair trial
Our senators are duty bound to give the U.S. p resident a fair and complete trial including witnesses and documents that will either exonerate or condemn his actions. We cannot have a biased, partisan trial that does not give Americans the opportunity to clearly understand the truth.
Dlyn Parra
Midtown
Stopping
pedestrian deaths
Another pedestrian killed in Tucson. In March, TPD officers working on Operation Drove, wrote 52 speeding tickets in the space of one hour, the sergeant in charge saying Tucson has a speeding problem.
Last week, I stopped at a red light designed for pedestrian crossing and three vehicles sped through the crosswalk before the pedestrian could step into the “safety” zone. One of the vehicles changed lanes around me to speed through. Where are the police?
One study done in Fresno from 2002 to 2004 found that when there were significant increases in citations issued there was a significant decrease in motor vehicle collisions and especially fatalities related to speed. There was also a significant decrease in injury severity, hospital length of stay and hospital charges. Finally, these changes were not seen in areas of Fresno that were outside of the area of increased enforcement.
People are being killed at record rates and yet an effective and necessary strategy is not being fully utilized. Why?
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Scrooge, SNAP
and food insecurity
Re: the Dec. 24 opinion column, “New SNAP rules ignore realities of food insecurity”
As current president of Citizens Asset Finance in Chicago, the author’s family needed food stamps when he and his three brothers were growing up. He questions what his life would be like today if he hadn’t received that nourishment.
He cites an academic study (demanded by Congress) that concludes SNAP improves health outcomes for both children and adults.
On Christmas Eve, I watched the movie “Scrooge.” The ghost of the present warns us to “beware of ignorance and want,” but especially ignorance.
In April 2020, more than 688,000 struggling Americans will be at risk of losing their SNAP benefits (food stamps) if they are able-bodied adults under 50 who don’t have children or other dependents and don’t meet specific work requirements.
How can one of the richest countries in the world have an arduous ruling that denies any individual food? Ignorance (ignoring) the “want” (needs) of the people, that’s how.
Stephanie Frederick
North side
Despite Democrats, Trump had a good year
President Trump will have had a good year in 2019, despite pathetic, hate-filled Democrats in the House of Representatives impeaching him.
Trump signed a defense bill that included great funding for the military, a pay increase for military personnel, extending family leave, eliminating the Cadillac tax in Obamacare, etc.
Congress passed his new trade deals with both Canada and Mexico benefiting American workers. And there was a Phase I trade agreement with China. Earlier in the year, Trump bravely crossed the DMZ in Korea and met with Kim Jong Un in an attempt for peace. Kim has thus far rejected peace, but Trump has tried more than Obama or Bush.
Trump halted the flood of tens of thousands of Central Americans coming into the country done via deals with Mexico and Guatemala, no help from Democrats. We end the year with a robust economy, record-low unemployment for blacks and Latinos; continued jobs growth and a record-high stock market boosting the values of people’s IRAs and 401(k)s.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side