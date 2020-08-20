Trump is trying
to sabotage election
I was glad to see the open letter to Sen. Martha McSally urging her to protect the U.S. Postal Service. Trump and his cronies, fearing a loss in the November election, are waging a campaign to sabotage mail-in voting (which is exactly how he votes himself) by saying, without any proof whatsoever, that mail-in voting is ripe for fraud.
There were many, many letters to the editor encouraging the wearing of masks. I believe it helped. Now I hope there will be an onslaught of letters calling the war on the USPS by the Trump campaign what it is — a hoax!
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Trump blew his best chance for re-election
President Trump could have made a strong argument for his re-election if he had dealt effectively with the pandemic.
Instead of devising and leading an effective national response, Trump called it a hoax, showed contempt for science and continues to say it will simply disappear. It may eventually disappear after causing thousands of deaths, much suffering and economic damage that could have been avoided.
Trump’s basic problem and the starting point for effective leadership is being able to distinguish fact from fiction. But he can only blunder into briar patches of alternative-fact fantasies, magical thinking and conspiracy mongering.
Trump puffs himself up and puts on a big act, but he does not have the leadership skills to lead a lost Boy Scout troop out of a city park.
Trump must go because we do not know how many other crises are creeping up on us that he will allow to harm our nation.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
There is no such thing as an activist judge
When activists want to change the law, it doesn’t help to change the bench. Judges must rule on cases based on facts, statutes, prior decisions and the Constitution. They do not bring cases. Lawyers bring cases for litigants.
Litigants must show standing, which means a tangible concrete loss or gain depending on the outcome of the case. The soul of the conceptus is a matter of faith, not a fact, thus lacking standing. The fetus itself is the legal responsibility of its mother, if competent, or the mother’s guardian otherwise.
Fetuses of less than five months gestation have little chance of survival outside the womb. Federal judges must disregard public opinion and political pressure. Tenure is for life on good behavior.
Prior decisions grant individuals the right to refuse life-saving treatment. This logically grants women the right to refuse risking their lives for a pregnancy. Where is the litigant with standing to sue to force pregnancies to continue? Absent such litigant, Roe vs. Wade cannot be reversed, per se.
David Vernon
East side
Biden made right choice with Harris
Kamala Harris is a superb choice for vice president. She is strong, passionate, prepared, detail-oriented and clearly ready to step in if the need were ever to arise. Regardless of party affiliation, any decent and reasonable person should be celebrating this moment.
Sarah Palin showed more class than the misogynist, petty president and his male minions at Fox News have shown.
Where is the graciousness and respect that should be shown to another strong and powerful woman who can help reshape our country? Surely not coming from the insecure men on the right.
In my humble opinion, Joe Biden not only made the right choice, he has helped elevate other strong women to the national forefront during the vetting process for vice president.
The vicious, racist and ignorant attacks have already begun. No one should ever think that what is being said about Harris is just politics. It is the racial animosity put forward by the current administration. Let us not forget. Celebrate her!
James C Robinett
Southwest side
Anti-masker at Sprouts deserves to be jailed
“You people won’t learn, You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real,” says the man in the story.
Sir, maybe you lost your job and that is why your are so angry. I don’t know, but none of the people in that store fired you. I am praying that the store and the individuals threatened with physical harm will step up and insist on charges against you if they can get you identified.
And I am praying that all of these counts will add up to a guilty verdict with you spending about six months in jail. And I am praying that for probation they make you work in a COVID-19 ward, where you can see the impact of those who refuse to wear a mask. Oh, and thank you for not wearing a mask, it will make you easier to identify when the time comes.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Harris is definitely not a moderate
The liberal New York Times ran a story claiming Kamala Harris is a pragmatic moderate. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, another liberal, referred to her as being a moderate. That is so far from the truth that it’s funny.
Harris has one of the most liberal voting records in the Senate, scoring 96.7%, ahead of Sanders and Warren. Harris ranks towards the bottom in cooperating with Republicans. She appeared with Joe Biden accepting his vice president position, making glowing remarks about him and what a great guy he is.
Well, it was not too long ago, during the Democratic primary debates, wherein she stated a belief in the many women who have made sexual accusations against lovable Joe. She chastised him for working with and praising segregationist Senators, like former KKK member Senator Robert Byrd.
I guess Harris’ quest for power trumps all that! The Democrat news media is trying to spin both Biden and Harris as being political moderates because they know that most Americans are still not far-left extremists, yet.
Alice Moreno
North side
Postal Service essential to our society
It is hard to believe that the U.S. Postal Service is now caught in a political tug of war. Like the phone, gas, electric and water service entities, the USPS provides an essential service that is part of the fabric of our society. People depend on the mail to receive checks, pay bills, stay in touch with loved ones and to carry out many other activities of daily life.
This is especially true of people who may be shut-ins (many of us these days) and/or who do not have ready access to email and the web. Fail to fund the USPS fully? Nonsense.
Gerard Ervin
Northeast side
Police cannot afford
to take political sides
I’m trying to understand why our police union thinks it’s wise to endorse national candidates at this turbulent time. Police departments are under intense scrutiny due to violence and murder committed by some members. It would make more sense to stay out of partisan politics.
Police departments represent communities of both political persuasions. Police will need goodwill from both sides as elected officials deal with public demands for reform of departments. With the endorsement of Trump, our police union is choosing divisiveness over building community.
Until now, I have had only positive experiences with police. Now it will be hard to give police officers the benefit of the doubt when errors are made or to feel generous when they need funds.
Dee Maitland
Marana
Think of alternative
if police are defunded
During this difficult time of criticism of police operations — some probably deserved — let me brighten your day with a positive post.
My wife’s car stalled today by Vistoso near Moore Road in Oro Valley. The temperature was 105. She is 88 years young. Not a good combination.
Within minutes, a patrol car arrived, the officer put her in his air-conditioned car, gave her a bottle of water and helped her call me. We could not possibly be more appreciative.
It does leave me to wonder what will be the level of service here or anywhere if cities actually defund and decrease police presence.
I support the review and oversight of all government functions. I consider it insanity to decrease police in any community.
Marvin Walker
Oro Valley
Gyms should be allowed to reopen
I’ve been a regular gym member for 30-plus years. My gym experience was positive. Members wore masks throughout their workouts and equipment was regularly cleaned by members/staff.
Social distancing was a nonissue, with attendance down dramatically as elderly/immune-compromised members choose not to return. Seats on every other bike were removed, so I was 6 feet apart, or more, from my spin classmates.
Heat-related casualties might exceed those of COVID-19 if we take exercise outside. Not everyone is able to get up at 5 a.m. to exercise before heat becomes dangerous.
Exercise in the water is not an option as our city/county pools (full of chemically-treated water designed to kill virtually everything) remain closed.
Gyms can operate safely by mandating safety protocols and should be allowed to reopen. The economic fallout from their continued closure, along with the negative physical/mental impact of being unable to exercise, is doing harm to the citizens of our city and state.
Catey Bartolucci
Foothills
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!