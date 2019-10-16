It’s obvious why Trump sides with Turkey
President Trump justified his unilateral actions in Syria by stating, “The Kurds did not help us during World War II, so we don’t owe them anything.”
Then why do we give a bow to Turkey, which signed a non-aggression pact with Adolph Hitler and the Third Reich in early 1941 and didn’t break it until late 1945?
Why choose Turkey over the Kurds? Because Turkey can do things for Trump (not the United States of America) that the Kurds can’t. The Kurds were useful to the USA and the world fighting the Islamic State. Turkey will be useful to Trump.
Gary Benna
Downtown
Oro Valley should hire police chief from within
Re: the Oct. 13 article “OV police chief’s successor still TBA.”
There are three qualified internal candidates who are interested in becoming the next Oro Valley police chief. This would provide continuity. The Oro Valley City Council has an agreement for $24,000 with a firm that has found a total of six police chiefs for cities in Arizona and other states. That’s a lot of money for an inexperienced firm. No comment was made as to how satisfied the mayors and city councils of those cities are with their new chiefs recommended by the search firm.
Since the Oro Valley Police Department is functioning well, shouldn’t someone qualified from that team continue this?
Pamela Farris
Oro Valley
Turning back on our allies is shameful
The recent decision by President Trump to repudiate our obligation to the Kurds who so successfully defeated the Islamic State is both shocking and shameful. For the first time in six months, I finally found something to agree on with Sen. Lindsey Graham, who called the dear leader out for the “worst decision of Trump’s presidency.”
Turning our backs on the Kurds is beyond redemption. I’m deeply troubled for the way Trump has run roughshod over our allies and trampled the principles of our Constitution.
I don’t care about the ongoing impeachment proceedings, but I really want the worst president since Andrew Johnson to be defeated at the ballot box.
Preston Holtry
Oro Valley
McArdle does good job of raising awareness
Re: the Oct. 13 opinion “Here are four theories on why radicalism is growing.”
Megan McArdle’s opinion piece was a breath of fresh air. A journalist’s first responsibility is to inform, not to persuade. She provides the theories on why radicalism is far too prevalent in our society, without any bias. The reader of the article, can make up his/her mind to what is true.
No one knows all the facts, and McArdle doesn’t pretend to know all the answers. Like any good journalist, she raises our awareness on an important issue. Congratulations, Megan.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Why would any allies trust America now?
The Kurds have lost 11,000 troops. with 20,000 more wounded fighting the Islamic State. With the assistance of U.S. special forces and air power, the Kurds essentially eliminated IS as a fighting force in Syria. They then established one of the more secure areas of the Middle East for 2 million people.
Trump blew all that up in one phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, another of the despotic strongmen that he so admires. Now our abandoned allies are dying and hundreds of thousands are fleeing for their lives. IS fighters have escaped, putting our country’s security at risk. The Kurds are negotiating with the Russian-backed Syrian forces to prevent a massacre, giving Russia a big win.
All this because of a weak, impulsive president who is stunningly ignorant and/or blithely uncaring of the situation on the ground and the consequences of his actions. Why would any ally trust us now?
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Americans are their own worst enemy
How is it that any citizen of this country has to argue before the Supreme Court of the United States that they are entitled to exactly the same rights and liberties as every other citizen?
The country was politically divided before Trump came along, but his willingness to spew ethnic, gender and race invectives has unleashed an apocalypse of “Us vs. Them” hatred from which this country is unlikely to recover.
Historically, citizens of the U.S. had to be concerned about foreign intrigues. Today, we are our own worst enemies.
Rick Cohn
West side
President will lie about anything to reach goals
I believe that the usurper in the White House should be impeached for his most serious crime — contempt for truth.
He and his enablers will debase themselves to any degree no matter how outlandish their lies to achieve their selfish goals.
Ken Goodman, professor
emeritus, University of Arizona
Southeast side
Trump may have fallen to a new low
Nothing in my recent memory is more depressing than reading about our abandonment of the Kurds. Who would want to be our ally after we abdicate our responsibilities and leave a population of people who fought with us to be annihilated?
This cowardly act is not American and is an abdication of our most sacred values. The reasons President Trump gives for this decision are unclear and incoherent. The feeling I have is that his agenda could be self-serving. If this is a case, he has fallen to a new low.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
President isn’t behaving like an innocent man
Re: the Oct. 12 letter “News’ article only gives Dems’ side of the story.”
This letter that attempts to refute an Associated Press story about impeachment has itself a number of false statements. The writer clearly has no idea how an impeachment process works. He says that the House must have a vote to start an inquiry. That’s false, no such vote is needed.
He says an inquiry is taking place in private with no GOP involvement. That’s false. The investigations are conducted entirely by bipartisan committees within the House. Bipartisan; that means both parties are present and represented.
There is no back-room political process (except for the shadow government the president has tried to install as a back channel to our own government). Trump has refused to cooperate because he’s guilty. If he weren’t, he would follow the Constitutional process of an inquiry, allow testimony, hand over documents as requested, and stop stonewalling. He says he has nothing to hide. Innocent people don’t act this way.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Putin’s puppet
If we need any more evidence that Trump is dancing to Vladimir Putin’s tune, look no further than the pullout of American troops, who were suppose to be protecting the Kurds in Syria. Guess who benefits the most from that move — Russia and Putin.
Toby Carman
Southeast side
Ignorance and arrogance is a bad combination
Re: the Oct. 14 guest opinion “A look at both sides of history, our role as Americans.”
This is an absolutely outstanding article. What kind of people are we indeed? This article should be read by every citizen, and most particularly by every schoolchild.
Those who will shape the future must know the past, good and bad. Ignorance of the past combined with unfettered arrogance is not a good combination, as we are learning to increasing dismay every day.
We as a country have yet to come to terms with the most unsavory aspects of our collective history, our treatment of Native Americans, and our acceptance of slavery. Something tells me that recovering from the travesty that is the Trump presidency is going to require coming to grips with the sins of our past.
Lynn Nadel
Midtown
Who is Trump helping? It sure isn’t us
So, according to former senior foreign service and State Department officers, the main beneficiaries of Trump’s impromptu, erratic and ignorant foreign policy regarding Turkey and the Kurds are Russia, Syria, Iran and the Islamic State.
Who’s he working for? Certainly not us, the American people. When will Republicans who still support him wake up?
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke