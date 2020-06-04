Letters to the Editor

History repeats itself, and none care to see
We are living in a time of fear. We are afraid of a new virulent virus. We fear media blasts of confusing and conflicting facts. Whom do we believe? We fear for relatives caring for COVID patients. We fear for job loss and the return of the economy,
Now the final blow is this senseless violence all across our nation. This is the most dangerous threat of all, and few recognize the real danger. I never thought that I would see an insurrection against our very way of life. Strong and evil powers are using the frustration of wrongdoing to erase all of our morals and sow death and destruction to our cities.
Nightly the unbelievable violence, beatings and killings continue. Again, officials abandon protection of cities for petty political turf wars and party hatred. Save our nation before we become another failure in history. Please unite before we lose this country.
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
Future of UA football needs to be examined
In the past month there has been much speculation about what Arizona football will look like in the fall. Little has been written about the long-term prospects.
I would urge the athletic department to soberly analyze the future by asking some questions. What good does it do the continuity of the program if new coaches are hired every five to six years — John Mackovic, Mike Stoops, Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin are the latest examples?
Why is it necessary to spend millions of dollars competing with other programs in the Pac-12 when a mediocre record is the best that can be expected? Finally, why have a 55,000 seat stadium when 15-20,000 seats will be empty at virtually every game?
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Keep protesting; be sure to vote
Here is my appeal to everyone in Arizona and the nation between the ages 18 and 40: Keep protesting, keep contacting officials, and show up to vote for our demands.
The data tells us a few things: that this age range is the least likely to vote and that when voter turnout is low, elections are more predictable, and incumbent candidates often win elections.
The last week has shown that younger people can show up and participate. The question is: can we keep the protests up, the communication pressure constant, and vote?
Jay Croswell
Foothills
AZ Republicans seem to like voting by mail
I am not sure why Republicans are worried about voting by mail. With the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it is very important to vote by mail.
Here in Arizona we have had the opportunity to vote by mail for quite a few years with little problems. Numbers show that Republicans have 80% signed up for PEVL and Democrats have 70% signed up, so it seems Republicans like voting by mail in Arizona.
Matthew Nelson
Oracle
Trump was not glorifying violence
I have read Trump’s tweet, and it does not glorify violence. I am glad that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg did not censor it. I oppose racism, police brutality, rioting, arson, looting and criminality by any demographic group. I do not believe that US racial problems will ever be solved. The values and beliefs of different demographic groups are too different to be compatible. Remember federal security guard Dave Underwood, who was shot during a protest in Oakland, as much as George Floyd.
James Stewart
Foothills
Wearing a mask is easy, safe and smart
Yesterday I visited my favorite dessert shop and got in line (12 feet) behind a family of six. Neither parent was wearing a mask, and their young children were unmasked as well.
The only person wearing a mask was what appeared to be a grandmother. Common sense dictates that she was the only family member interested in keeping her family safe from COVID.
Wearing a mask is dual protection and a way to keep the looming second wave of the virus at bay. Numbers of infections and deaths are increasing, and the virus plays no favorites.
I don’t understand people at all. Do they want to see their loved ones suffer and/or die from a horrendous illness? Don’t they want to watch their children grow up?
Though not a promise, wearing a mask can help keep COVID from spreading and someday flatten the curve. This doesn’t make you appear weak, it makes you look smart and concerned for others.
Barbara Mongan
West side
Someone should have stopped officer
I know it was a policeman, but I can’t believe someone didn’t physically stop him from killing George Floyd. They stood there and took videos of a murder and didn’t approach the murderer.
Someone should have pushed him off. It would have saved a man’s life and hopefully made the cop realize what he was doing.
Dorothy Welch
East side
Local protests create various reactions
There are three reports in the June 2 Arizona Daily Star about the aftermath of the same incident yet all very different.
(1) The front page highlights a peaceful vigil labeled ‘Enough Is Enough’ in recognition of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis; (2) Tucson & Region reports that 19 people were arrested after anti-racism protests turned violent in Tucson; and (3) Business section stories deal with the financially struggling downtown proprietors dealing with the one-two punch of virus/vandalism.
Let’s try to wrap our heads around this.
(1) The vigil represents the very best of America, our ability to peacefully express our views without fear of retribution. (2) Unlike other US cities with entrenched Democrat governments that appear content to watch their cities’ burn, Tucson stepped up and quickly made arrests. We salute them. (3) We will be patronizing those vandalized businesses as soon as they are able reopen.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Do you feel better, safer? I don’t
One of the Trump’s administration’s first actions in 2017 was to regulate out of existence Department of Justice authority to fight police brutality and indiscriminate killings.
Do you feel safer? I don’t.
Lobbyists for nursing homes persuaded the administration that Obama era regulations were onerous, and many of those regulations were relaxed.
Do you feel better about the safety of relatives in nursing homes and assisted living facilities today when nearly 40,000+ may have died from COVID-19? I don’t.
President Trump scowled while holding a Bible in front of a church Monday. Do you feel closer to God? If I do, Donald Trump has had nothing to do with it.
Dennis Ritchie
Midtown
Things keep getting worse with Trump
Just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse this guy outdoes himself.
Public protest is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Looting and burning is not. I don’t have a problem with tear gas and rubber bullets being used on those perpetrators.
But this guy, to get his ridiculous photo op, chose to attack US citizens peacefully protesting so he could hold up a Bible in front of a church. As if he has any clue or actually cares about its lessons.
For those of you who were still on the fence about this guy, this has got to be the last straw. Hopefully this dangerous act by a truly dangerous man will settle the issue for you.
Steve Gorenstein
East side
Candlelight vigil quite inspiring
The Candlelight Vigil for George Floyd, held at the Dunbar Pavillion by community activists on Monday night was an inspiring experience.
Kudos to those who organized, spoke at and attended this event. It recognized a man whose death has become a touchstone both for those who have experienced times when black lives haven’t mattered as well as those who have had a veil of complacency lifted by a video.
It was done BY people who experience this kind of evil all too often; it was done WITH people who value all lives; and it was done FOR people who agree with the theme that “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”
Thank you to the organizers; to the Tucson police who were there as participants; to the speakers who spoke in articulate, peaceful and proactive ways; and to the hundreds of people who respected the purpose of the event, peaceful protest and social distancing/masks.
Mary Vermeer
Foothills
President’s divisive actions not surprising
I would say the President’s divisive actions lately have been unbelievable, but nothing surprises me anymore.
Truly, we have no leader. Congress needs to take control, not the military against protesters! True, vandalism is not OK, curfews may be wise, but who is fanning the flames?
Congress needs to stop protecting this president , censure him for current actions, and pass laws immediately that will protect our disadvantaged communities, both from police violence and from systemic racism for which rage is more than understandable.
I am a 73-year-old white woman, in hiding. But if the president dares to call out military against we the people, I will join the peaceful protesters. I’m sure I’m not alone.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
History does repeat, and we need to learn
Immediately after WWII, citizens vowed that the conditions leading to war must never be allowed to happen again. The United Nations was born. World interest increased.
With the change in interest, we learned that the global medical health had problems. Another vow, we must attack health issues globally, and WHO was developed out of our involvement in the United Nation.
The heat (intensity) impacts our will to make the corrections that result in positive changes, and conversely time can cool the hot desire for change. Memories fade, interest cools, and some internal elements begin pushing for self-interest.
We are racing to develop a vaccine for our citizens; we understand that we can save tax dollars by not funding WHO.
Everyone reading this needs to answer in unison: What happens when we forget our history?
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Leadership lacking; Trump is dangerous
Our president has been inciting violence for days now! A president calling for retribution and shooting is a clear and present danger to our country.
Our country is in crisis on many levels. We cannot depend on our president in this time of pain and suffering. He must resign. He has no moral concern for the citizens of this country.
We need leaders with calmer minds to step up. I urge Sen. Martha McSally to step up, now is your time. Do the right thing. Thank you.
Ann Richards
Marana
Nationwide protests not exactly ‘rowdy’
Whoever wrote the front page headline re: Trump pledges to deploy troops amid “rowdy” protests is a master of understatement. After watching TV and internet footage since George Floyd died, “rowdy” barely scratches the surface of what has been going on.
Peaceful protests evolved into riots and looting once the sun goes down. There has been anarchy in the streets. Water bottles and bricks thrown at police officers. (Where are all those coming from?) Beatings of innocent people trying to prevent looting or in the wrong place at the wrong time.
No these have not been “rowdy” protests. There has been legitimate protests, and there has been rioting. “Rowdy” is people at bars, football games and bachelor parties.
Even George Floyd’s family is distressed by the ongoing illegal behaviors and have asked for them to stop. How sad that his memory will always be tarnished by these horrific events rather than as a victim of an evil person on the police force.
Georgianna Murphy
Foothills
Gun control: No one seems to care
I would like to express my views on gun control. Recently own son Stephen, who has a history of mental illness with suicidal tendencies, walked into a store and quickly was able to purchase a gun and ammunition. He was able to pass the limited back ground check as he had no criminal record.
Shortly there after he died by suicide. My question to everyone: Would you lend or sell a gun to a loved one you know was mentally ill and suicidal? I think we all know the answer to that question, but it happens everyday in this country, and no one seems to care.
There is something we can do and that is to push our leaders to address this issue. We can all own guns if that is our choice, but we need to use common sense. On behalf of our son Stephen, thank you and God bless.
Peter Tylutki
Midtown
