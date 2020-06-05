Letters to the Editor

It’s up to all of us to stop spread of coronavirus
COVID-19 threatens everyone, including children and young adults. With a long incubation period, it spreads its contagion far and wide before symptoms appear. Responding to a new outbreak, South Korea’s contact-tracing program identified its source: one pre-symptomatic 29-year-old who frequented several nightclubs, infected 102 others, and was responsible for 5,500 potential new cases.
A clot-producing disease, COVID-19 causes tissue damage throughout the body. Its large vessel clots cause strokes, heart attacks, and blockages in the lungs, kidneys and legs. Some of these attacks prove fatal, others lead to long-term disability.
With no immunity to help us, no vaccine to protect us and no cure to save us, Arizona should be working hard to contain the virus. Instead we rank 49th in testing and have no plans for contact tracing or isolation.
It is up to each of us to stop its spread. We have a shared responsibility to deny COVID its next victims by wearing a mask and staying beyond its reach.
Dr. Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Voters didn’t let virus, curfews scare them away
Primary voters in nine states and the District of Columbia embodied voter ability to impact the current challenges facing the United States. In addition to mail-in voting, many faced the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic by waiting in long lines, as well as limitations from curfews imposed on protesters resulting from the police killing of George Floyd. Hopefully, voters will follow this type of determination on Election Day, reflecting their views on the many local and national problems facing the country.
Roger Shanley
East side
McSally the sycophant shouldn’t be in Congress
The current Sen. Martha McSally anti-China campaign ad serves two Trump purposes: divide and deflect. McSally’s anti-China rant creates division by fanning the flames of anti-Asian sentiment among Trump’s white supremacy voter base. This country needs to fix its problem with all aspects of racism, not add to it!
I think McSally is a true sycophant focused only on pleasing Trump. As a sycophant she is just a follower that is incapable of leadership. Arizona needs leadership in Congress. We do not need McSally.
Patrick Mulloy
Oro Valley
A tone-deaf president reveals his ‘dominance’
If you awaken in the morning, look in the mirror and congratulate yourself for acts of violence and awkward reality-show outlandishness, then applaud yourself publicly in third person, there might be something deeply wrong with you.
When your political challenger is appropriately wearing a pandemic mask, calling for justice, equality and harmony while condemning violence and you are tear-gassing citizens on America’s streets as they peacefully protest so you can take a staged photo, there might be something deeply wrong with you.
And when the bishop of the church calls you out for using the historic parish of prayer and inclusion and the Bible as gimmicky props, there might be something deeply wrong with you.
America needs healing. Communities embedded with inequality and systemic racism cry out for justice and opportunity. This won’t happen without change that begins at the top. When peace is needed, we are served “overwhelming force” and “domination.”
Tone-deaf has never spoken so loudly.
Don Scott
North side
Legislators must fight for reform in America
Black Lives Matter! The oppression and discrimination in our state’s systems need to be reformed. All of our citizens deserve a fair chance to succeed in life and not be held back because of the color of their skin.
Racist practices and policies need to end now. Police brutality and discriminatory practices need to be addressed with more training and violators need to be removed from their jobs and lose their pensions and be arrested if they have used unnecessary excessive force. Body cams must be mandatory. The preschool to prison pipeline needs to broken apart and the disparities in our education systems need to be fixed. Poverty should not equal diminished educational standards! The voices of Sen. Martha McSally, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick are needed in the fight to end racism now. Let us hear from McSally, Sinema and Kirkpatrick and see them fighting for change.
Jessica Cary-Alvarez
Sahuarita
Trump is a threat to our democracy
In the ’60s, I experienced first-hand how our marches, sit-ins, and peaceful protests really did help end the Vietnam War.
Fifty years later, Americans have, understandingly, looked to our elected president for critical leadership. But when we approach the White House, and pull back the curtain, all we see is a self-serving, mean little man using all the levers and dials he can reach, which stokes more and more violence.
I’m certain Trump thinks he behaved perfectly, using police to drive away peaceful protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets and assaulting journalists for his more important photo op! Oh, yes! That’s leadership!!
Personally, I believe Trump’s excited about any prospect of using the military against his own people. Oh, I forgot, they’re not his own people!! They’re not even real human beings, are they!?! They’re simply “lowlife and losers.”
Please vote in November! Our democracy’s at stake.
Shannon Bronson
Midtown
Stop blaming Trump for violent protests
Re: the June 3 letter “President driving a wedge between us.”
George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a cruel policeman. The state’s governor (Tim Walz), congressional district representative (Ilhan Omar) and city’s mayor (Jacob Frey) are all progressive Democrats. Minnesota, and especially this city, has been deeply progressive for decades.
The protests and riots are happening mostly in progressive cities with very progressive governments who are allowing this mayhem to take place. Even in Tucson, the progressive mayor, Regina Romero, has allowed property damage to occur.
President Trump has zero sway in what happens there. Explain to me how he is to blame for all this lawlessness? I dare you to find one Trump supporter in this mess.
I initially supported the peaceful protests but what has happened since has changed my mind. I’m not alone. What would Martin Luther King, Jr. say? This destruction is senseless and has deeply saddened me.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Huckelberry critics need to look at bigger picture
Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. I have worked with Chuck on county trails and developments for over 30 years. We have not always agreed but in every instance I found him to be a very forward thinker and honest. He was very instrumental in the security road around Raytheon. Not everyone agreed with him but thankfully enough did. It was huge for our employment base. He was also very helpful in coordinating the bridge over the Pantano was that connected Valencia to Old Spanish Trail, at zero cost to the current home owners. People taking cheap shots at Chuck do not realize the magnitude of his responsibilities. We are very fortunate to have him and I, frankly, don’t understand how he puts up with the verbal and written criticism. Maybe he just considers the source.
Peter Backus
Vail
Arizona legislators should get pay raise
I’ve spent a lot of time looking at our leadership from my experience in the Marine Corps and earning my business degree. There are many people in the 20-30 year age range that would make excellent legislators, but it pays $24,000 a year. You make more than that, ($24,480) at full-time minimum wage. Yes, yes, they have per diem (state legislators) that caps out at $6,000 while the Legislature is in session, bringing it to $30,000, but factor in the costs of rent, transportation, food, school loans, (because wouldn’t you like someone with an education?), among others, and many people who have the motivation and integrity to serve Arizona are left by the wayside, because they can’t afford to live on $24,000 a year. Which leaves us with stay-at-home spouses and retirees with little or no connection, or relevance, to the coming generations. Just think about the nuances.
Josiah White
South Tucson
Remember, advocating for change is your right
The Declaration of Independence states many things. However, one I find to be apropos as it relates to isolated incidents of excessive police and sometimes deadly force used against Americans with African blood in their veins.
It is this: “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
This is not a call to revolution or to overthrow a government. It is a call for change. Peaceful change, through peaceful means. The right to protest and vote are two of those means.
To vote and to protest is to defend the spirit of the Constitution and declaration.
It is indeed our right to advocate for change, one that would create new guards for our future security and for the future of all Americans.
Keith Gorley
East side
Trump has now shown his blasphemous side
In his pathological need to display dominance, Trump, an arriviste with no respect for facts and tradition, has now entered the heretofore neglected realm of religion. With bible in hand in front of St. John’s Church, he threatened the “weak” governors with military intervention in case they fail to control the upheavals following the killing of George Floyd.
One day later, Trump and Melania visited a shrine to Pope John Paul II in another photo op and political infusion into the rhythm of his evangelical base.
Except for approving lackeys like Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress, the reaction of the religious hierarchy was overwhelmingly negative.
They questioned the coupling of military threats with the newly found religiosity of a president who has attended but eleven regular church services since his inauguration. He has also frequently insulted religious leaders who challenged him, including Pope Francis.
If you ever needed a simple example to understand the meaning of the word “blasphemy,” this is one of it.
Frederick Leinfest
Oro Valley
