Letters to the Editor

Target gets it right
on toilet paper
It seems that every store has been hit hard by shoppers (hoarders) stocking up on essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank Target at Harrison and Old Spanish Trail for a great experience in the search for toilet paper. When I arrived 10 minutes before opening time, the line was wrapped around the north side of the store, partly due to social distancing.
I estimate there were 100 shoppers ahead of me. When they let us in, they funneled us back to the toilet paper aisle first. Every side aisle was blocked off and a Target team member was there to get what you needed from that aisle.
All of the guests were well-behaved. No shoving, hoarding or fighting over the product. Each guest was given one 12-pack of TP and then could shop the rest of the store. The line moved smooth and fast. I want to thank Target and their employees for making an unpleasant situation very enjoyable.
Marvin Scott
East side
Empty shelves make life hard for a diabetic
I am a senior citizen, and in all the years in which we have had numerous national crisis, I have never seen so many people who are thinking “me first.”
First we had a run on toilet paper, now it is eggs and soup. And why are we having these shortages?
People are being selfish and shortsighted, buying more than they need. We have no public officials saying “stay calm,” and think of seniors and the poor who only have money to buy a single pack of toilet paper, a carton of eggs or one can of soup. But when they can buy, nothing is on the shelf because some selfish person bought more than they needed and are hoarding it.
I am a Type 2 diabetic, so it leaves me fewer choices on what I can eat safely. But if someone buys out the store, I have to choose a less safe alternative to eat. Gun sales are up too. What is coming next?
Richard Folsom
Oro Valley
National Guardsmen
aren’t stock boys
Thank God Gov. Doug Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to restock grocery shelves! What?
The greatest benefactors of this whole panic-buying fiasco are the grocery stores. How about we let the grocery stores hire all the bar and restaurant workers who no longer have a job since Gov. Ducey and Mayor Regina Romero shut them down and put them out of work?
These people need a paycheck. Let them restock the shelves and save our National Guard for what there were intended to be. And that doesn’t mean stock boys.
Tim Robertson
Foothills
We need universal health care now
I am a master of public health student with a concentration in epidemiology at the University of Arizona. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that everyone has access to affordable healthcare that is not dependent on their employment. It is vital, at the moment, that people practice social distancing and slow the spread of the virus enough to not overload our health-care system.
However, this unfortunately means that many people who aren’t able to work remotely will lose their jobs, their income and possibly their health insurance. We need to ensure that those who are taking steps to reduce the spread of the outbreak by staying home are not then punished for their actions by having their health insurance stripped away from them and being left more vulnerable to the very disease they are trying to protect our community from by staying home.
Brenna Hall
Midtown
