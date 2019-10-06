Who thinks
he’s God again?
So we continue to see the Republican standard operating procedure of denigrating and belittling those offering decisions that do not support their orthodoxy. Trump uses it in a comically routine manner, and now Governor Doug Ducey is trying it out.
His frantic response to the decision declaring his school funding scheme illegal makes for an interesting comparison to Trump. The decision was an “embarrassment” and could have been more coherently written by a third-year law student. Furthermore, the judge needs to resign and thinks he is God, etc, etc. Sound familiar?
Well, I am no lawyer, but I saw the irrationality of Ducey’s plan as soon as he announced it. Since he fancies himself more advanced than that third-year student, he should have seen that as well. This scheme will deplete the trust fund in a few years, further aggravating chronic underfunding of education.
What we need is a governor who recognizes that the legitimate and valuable services provided by our state need tax money, not tax cuts. Don’t hold your breath.
John Evert
Oro Valley
Trump misses out
on the simple things
It’s simple. The president of the United States takes an oath to uphold the Constitution. Impeachment is in the Constitution. So, no, impeachment is not a coup.
This is also simple: The president has sought to pressure foreign governments to dig up dirt on a political opponent. This is an abuse of power. He initially denied this. Indeed, his staff raced to cover this up. But, because President Trump is — let’s be frank — pretty dumb, he just did it again in public, asking China and Ukraine to investigate a political opponent. Again, this is an abuse of the office. Also, wow.
Finally, on a different topic, Mr. Trump, the word is “moat,” not “moot.” I’m not sure what we’ve crossed in the past few days, a moat or a moot, but your conduct is certainly not moot. What a shambling huckster.
Christopher Cokinos
Downtown
Our society pays more for weapons than lessons
Re: the Oct. 3 letter “Teachers deserve to earn more than ballplayers.”
Wonderful. Raytheon will get 1,000 more people to make weapons of mass destruction. What a warped society we are, bereft of spirituality.
I agree with the sentiments of Roger Engels who dislikes a ballplayer making $30 million a year when teachers can earn less than $40,000 per year. Still, the player is not in the business of killing people. The engineers should be making the $40,000 and buying their own supplies. The teachers should be making the six figures.
Gail Sutton
Catalina
The leaders you do not want to be compared to
Re: the Oct. 4 letter “Is history repeating itself?” the writer likens our present political situation to Watergate, with concern of history repeating itself. I feel America is capable of fighting and winning another Nixon/Watergate threat. What I fear even more is the danger of another Adolf Hitler, Fidel Castro, Muammar Gaddafi or Saddam Hussein.
Why are we not better students of history?
Jim Merwin
Green Valley
Fuss about quid pro quo
is not helping anybody
The recent fascination on the national stage by politicians and the media that alleges a “quid pro quo” between the President of the United States and the President of Ukraine is absurd. It isn’t necessarily illegal to do “something for something” nor does it reach a level of criminality or even rise to an impeachable offense. Most coherent folks know “quid pro quo” is the battle cry for D.C. politicians and operatives. And some might also call it “pay for play,” right Hillary?
Do you think Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Swalwell have orchestrated a little “quid pro quo” for themselves on behalf of liberal progressive donors and constituents on this impeachment push? The whole mess is absurd — political finger-pointing and posturing that looks foolish and which will go nowhere and do absolutely nothing positive for the country.
This is the stuff one reads in journalistic masterpieces like the National Enquirer. Welcome to the swamp!
Frank Klonoski
Oro Valley
We are a nation of laws,
not one of anarchy
The head of the Federal Election Commission reiterated that it is illegal to solicit foreign help in an election. The President has violated this law in two instances by soliciting Ukraine and China to investigate his political rival. If the House of Representative impeaches, and Republican Senators fail to convict, they will have violated their sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution.
This is not a red and blue issue; it is a foundational issue. Either we are a nation of laws or not. If we are not, then we should shutter police stations, courts and prisons.
Citizens and non-citizens alike should feel empowered to disregard any laws they dislike, including stop signs and stoplights. Bank presidents should take the money and go home. Looting should commence. Either everyone must follow our laws or no one must. Anarchy will thrive; our Democracy will die.
Ellen D’Acquisto
East side