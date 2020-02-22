Letters to the Editor

‘Unabashed capitalist’ says Bernie has it right
I’ve paid taxes for over 60 years. I’ve owned my own business for 40. I’m an unabashed capitalist. I’ve also served, and been taken care of by the finest (and maybe the largest) socialist program in the world: the U.S. military. Benefits included housing allowance, food allowance, clothing allowance, medical and dental care.
I now have access to the socialist Veterans Administration system (though I have chosen not to use it), collect Social Security and use my Medicare benefits. All functioning, valuable “socialist” programs. Enough with the hypocrisy. Let’s expand these programs that work so all Americans are covered. Keep going, Bernie.
Howard Weiss
Midtown
Creative approach
to kindergarten
Re: the Feb. 16 opinion “Teaching kindergartners how to not ‘hate’ school.”
The real challenge is helping kindergartners to continue to love school. Esther Cepeda describes the expectations of most kindergarten classes are for 5- and 6-year-olds to sit still and quiet for extended periods of time, know their full names and how to write them, and to recognize all the letters of the alphabet and the numbers from 0 to 10. They are expected to sit at desks, fill out worksheets, and take standardized exams.
She said that there are very few schools where young students are encouraged to pursue their own interests, explore, and to be involved in creative play. Kino School is one of those few schools. The 5- and 6-year-olds at Kino are involved in an active, hands-on rich curriculum in literature, math, science and art, in which choice, creativity and collaboration are stressed. They have freedom of movement and ample time for indoor and outdoor play, where they learn to make friends, compromise, and problem-solve.
They can explore the desert, work with plants, and care for animals. With this solid foundation, Kino students continue to pursue their interests and passions and design their own curriculum from kindergarten through high school.
Mary Jane Cera
Northwest side
When politics
steer morality
Re: the Feb. 17 opinion “A pro-lifer isn’t morally obligated to vote for Trump.”
As a sixth grader in Sacred Heart Catholic School in 1968 I asked my teacher if the Catholic Church was for or against the Vietnam War. I thought because there was a commandment that said “thou shall not kill,” she would say the Catholic Church was against it. She instead said the Catholic Church was for it. I asked why. She replied, “We have to kill those godless, atheist communists.” The Catholic Church is partially morally responsible for millions being killed in Southeast Asia, including thousands of American soldiers.
Michael Gerson’s opinion piece shines a light on the confusing morality that comes with politics. It is comforting to find the world in black and white, of authoritarianism and autocracy, to have certain views. The present Catholic Church, though, wants to forget its history and impose its present view upon everyone, even its own doubters.
Matt Somers
Midtown
A lot of explaining
to do in the afterlife
Re: the Feb. 19 letter “Gerson confused in his morality.”
A letter writer states that voters who back political candidates who support abortion and assisted suicide will have some explaining to do when they die and stand before God in final judgment. Would the writer also agree that God would not be lenient toward those who deny climate change that threatens the very world all life depends on? Yep, I think they will have some ’splaining to do.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Grateful to have received the benefits of Scouting
Re: the Feb. 19 article “Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge abuse victims to step forward.”
I spent 11 years in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts in the 1950s and ’60s. In the 110 years the Boy Scouts have existed there have been sexual predators; Boy Scout files say at least 12,000 since the 1920s. Even one such incident is gross and unfortunate, and I certainly will not rationalize any of it. It saddens me.
But I am now going to contrast that with the millions and millions of boys who, since Scouting began, have reaped the great many positive values of being a Scout. I owe scouting an immeasurable debt of gratitude for helping form my character while exposing me to what it means to have honor and integrity. I truly hope the dishonor and anger created by these predatory horrors are balanced by the undeniable good Scouting has done for boys and young men over the past century. I am very proud to be an Eagle Scout.
Butch Farabee
Oro Valley
Small steps a better path to health-care reform
I heard a great point the other day on “Medicare for All.” If the idea was so good, why has it never been enacted? I feel it is because our elected leaders of both parties know how unrealistic and problematic a government-run health-care system would be. It would hurt access to care, restrict doctors, and have a particularly damaging effect on our rural communities.
Nobody wants to support something with so many unknowns. It is better to fix the system we have in small incremental steps, like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is doing by extending the moratorium on taxes on medical devices. Small fixes are the answer to our system, not massive overhauls that come with unknown consequences.
Cat Corrado
North side
Academic achievements of athletes are nice to see
Re: the Feb. 19 article “For Gettings, coming to Arizona was a ‘no-brainer.’”
Kudos to Greg Hansen for his excellent article on Stone Gettings. In this day and age, when there’s so much negativity in daily life, coronavirus, politics and social media, it’s refreshing to see an article about a student-athlete who has his priorities in order. I encourage the Daily Star to write at least one article weekly about an athlete who combines the best of both academia and athletics, whether that person is in college or high school.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Dissecting Gerson’s moral blueprint
Re: the Feb. 17 column “A pro-lifer isn’t morally obligated to vote for Trump.”
Michael Gerson showed that voting for a pro-abortion rights candidate is OK, even if you’re anti-abortion. It’s really quite simple: If they have proven themselves honorable and trustworthy, and you share many of the same ethics and dreams for family, friends and country and if you believe they will work for people, not just the wealthy who contribute, they may be worth it.
If you are using this hypocritical basis of religion, how can Catholics justify their support of proven adulterers, blasphemers, people with tattoos, people who play golf on the Sabbath day (not what’s meant by “keep it hole-y”), who kill (unless he’s a Muslim or Jew or black or Mexican?), vandalize churches and synagogues, steal, bear false witness, covet thy neighbors’ land, riches, property or wife?
A good Christian doesn’t ogle “beautiful women,” especially his own daughter, brag about it, and then claim Christian values.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Unwelcoming groups highlighted by the Star
The vast majority of Arizona’s qualified charitable organizations are nonprofit community resources that offer valuable services to all Arizonans, regardless of religious affiliation. However, the past few weeks the Daily Star has prominently featured a number of faith-based groups on the Star’s Arizona tax credit page, including three of the four agencies highlighted Feb. 18. I find it particularly objectionable that you chose to highlight a crisis pregnancy center that, due to its own religious tenets, focuses only on continuing an unwanted pregnancy rather than offering a pregnant woman nonjudgmental help in exploring all options, including pregnancy termination.
I urge the Star to be more sensitive to the diversity of our community by focusing more attention on resources that can be utilized by all, regardless of religious affiliation (or no affiliation at all).
Madeleine Wachter
Foothills