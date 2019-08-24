False documents often used to gain employment
Re: the August 13 letter “Where are the officials of raided companies?”
The writer mentions federal I-9s that employers keep in their records. He wants the employers in Mississippi prosecuted by ICE, but unknowingly implicates all those 680 undocumented immigrant employees.
All employees have to fill out a federal I-9 “Employment Eligibility Verification” form indicating they are legally authorized to work. Meaning, those rounded up in Mississippi likely provided false statements and false or stolen government documents, i.e. Social Security cards and numbers, to gain employment.
All in violation of federal law and felonies. As long as an employer “reasonably believes” the document(s) presented to them by an employee is legitimate, then they are not violating the law. If they have knowledge, that is a crime.
Mr. Engle unknowingly opened a subject that the news media rarely covers, the felonies related to I-9s and fraudulent/stolen documents that many aliens engage in after entering the country illegally or overstaying their visas when gaining employment!
David Burford, retired ICE senior special agent
Sinema too busy to meet with her constituents
Dear Editor,
We are Democrats in LD2 and LD14 who knocked on doors to help elect Democrats in 2018. We have tried to get an in-person meeting during this August recess with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who we helped get elected. We were told her schedule is full, but send our comments.
We want to ask her in person to show her leadership on preventing gun violence by co-sponsoring HR 4240 to require background checks on all commercial gun sales.
We see her schedule wasn’t so full and she came to Tucson for an event for mayoral candidate Regina Romero Aug. 22. We now are asking Romero to ask Sinema to co-sponsor HR 4240 expanding background checks. Perhaps Romero has an inside track to Sinema constituents don’t have.
Jean Vickers, Vail
Helen Boyd, Green Valley
Matt Boyd, Green Valley
Angela Dzikoski, Green Valley
Sanda Schuldmann, Green Valley
Myra Christeck, Green Valley
Miriam Lindmeier, Sahuarita
Jean Vickers
Essay inspires me
to donate class supplies
Re: the Aug. 21 article “Drop off class supplies and blow a teacher’s mind.”
This opinion piece was excellent and just a small reminder of what we, as individuals, can do to improve our community. I read this and now pledge to do exactly as Kathleen Bethel suggested, today, and monthly until the school year ends.
Most of us can afford to provide 30 folders, notebooks, crayon boxes, rulers, calculators, reams of paper, erasers, pens, colored markers, glue sticks, rolls of tape, or other school supplies for a local school. Some of us could do more. I challenge my friends, neighbors, colleagues and fellow citizens to do the same. We all live near a public school. Pick one and support it.
Judith Riley
Worthy effort to curtail mass-casualty events
Support them, vote for them and donate to them to save lives taken from gun violence. This is a bipartisan effort to save and cut down mass murders and domestic terrorism.
Columbine High School massacre 1999. El Paso 2019. We waited too long! Do something.
Thank the young people who are making March for Our Lives happen.
Patrick Manion
County GOP chairman could use history lesson
Re: the Aug. 21 letter “‘Another View’ of ignorance.”
Pima County GOP Chair David Eppihimer’s recent letter comparing Democrats to Nazis reminds me of the Claude Rains character “Mr. Dryden” in the movie “Lawrence of Arabia” who retorted: “A man who tells lies, like me, merely hides the truth. But a man who tells half-lies has forgotten where he put it.”
True, the word “socialist” is part of the acronym NAZI, but “socialist” also appears in the Russian Communist initialism USSR, and those two dictatorships were existential enemies that hated each other, a testament to the occasional meaninglessness of words. Nazi Germany, as all fascisms, was openly contemptuous of labor and human rights, contrary to pure socialism or even democratic socialism. The USSR also includes the word “Republic,” but that doesn’t make our republic or Mexico’s a communist country, any more than it makes “Republican” Eppihimer a Communist.
Just wanted to show your readers where the truth is, since the Republican chairman seems to have forgotten where he put it.
Grant Winston
Don’t tell me where my loyalties lie
I’m a fourth-generation American. I’m a third-generation Democrat. I’m a Jew. I’m offended by Donald Trump. He knows absolutely nothing about my loyalties. Don’t tell me or any Jew how to vote or what our loyalties are. As Archie Bunker used to say: Go stifle yourself!
Sam Behrend
You get what
you pay for
Over the years, we have been bombarded with the proclamation that taxes are bad. Anyone been to Europe lately? There, you can see where your taxes go, infrastructure, free health care, free education ... all better because they tax and spend on their people and their country. You can actually see the tax money spent on the people.
In this country, taxes are bad, and anyone proposing raising taxes is vulnerable to losing their wonderful job in Washington, D.C.
So slowly we become a Third World country. Our roads, bridges, water and sewer systems are falling apart, and the feds aren’t going to help. So, they have pushed the funding problem down to the states, counties and local governments.
And, we continue to vote down taxes. I guess, “you get what you pay for,” still holds, or is it really about trust?
Roger Engels
Delusional drumbeat from the Democrats
Orders from the Central Committee of the People’s Commissars of the Socialist Democratic party. The three “R’s” are to be repeated until the truth is destroyed and victory and power are ours and ours alone.
“R one,” Russia, continue saying it over and over. “R two,” Racism, if they vote for him, they are all racists.
The new “R number three,” recession. Do not be deceived by the truth, and the facts, the streets are filled with the jobless. The welfare lines are endless. People are being thrown out of their homes in the millions. The factories and farms are barren, misery and poverty are everywhere! Now comrades repeat after me, Russia, Russia, Russia, Racism, Racism, Racism, Recession, Recession, Recession!
Jim Ryles, Retired Air Force
Loyal to the idea
of voting Trump out
President Trump says that any Jew who votes for a Democrat shows ignorance or disloyalty. As a Jew and a Democrat, I reject that claim.
Jews are taught to value community, but Trump stokes divisiveness. We are taught to welcome the stranger, but Trump greets those escaping violence and poverty with cages and family separation. We are taught to use “careful speech,” but Trump’s tweets are nasty and hurtful. We are taught “tikkun olam” to repair the earth, but Trump weakens environmental protections and denies climate change. We are taught “tzeddakah,” charity, but Trump focuses on helping the 1%.
In sum, both my value system and my loyalty to the United States demand I do everything I can to ensure Trump’s defeat. As for Israel, Trump’s actions have diminished the possibility of a two-state solution, the only credible way for Israel to survive. Vote Republican? I don’t think so.
Carol Weinstein
Commoditization of immigrants abhorrent
One might think it’s un-American to promote indefinite detention of undocumented immigrant’s children but tragically in today’s America it’s not. This move only serves one real purpose and it’s not deterrence, it’s corporate greed.
Federal data indicates that some 60% of detainees are held in private, for-profit institutions. These facilities are not less expensive, costing as much as $50 per day per person more to operate. The private prison industry is a $4 billion corporate swamp.
With the removal of time limits on the holding of undocumented children the commoditization of immigrants is complete. They have become a major profit source for human traffickers, corporate agribusiness and the private prison industry. What could be more American in 2019 than bigger corporate profits?
It time to treat these people as human beings not as some commodity to be traded on the futures exchange.
John Sartin
If it’s so great, why come here?
I have a lot of questions I would like to ask those who support Medicare for All, which would really mean Medicaid for All. But I’ll ask just one question: if socialized medicine is so great, why do thousands of Canadians each year cross the border into our country to seek medical help at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota? I sure don’t read about Americans crossing the border to seek medical treatment in Canada.
David Pearse
