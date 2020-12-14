Letters to the Editor

The Electoral College is representative of all
A letter to the editor calling for the elimination of the Electoral College stated the fact that about one-half the population of the United States live in 12 states. He made the comment that only half the people decided the composition of the Supreme Court. To me, it proves the opposite.
Twelve states, or less than one-quarter, decides the laws and funding for all 50 states. I guess it is true that you can use statistics to prove any point.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Just knock off a stroke for that
Re: the Dec. 8 letter “One more person losing a job.”
In response to Donald Trump’s future employment as a golf pro, I would like to respond that it has been well documented by people who play with him that he also cheats on his golf score! He might be better suited to opening a new business like “The Trump Golf Academy,” with the first course being “Intro to creative scoring.”
Don Thompson
Marana
2020 election resulted in many lives lost
In the month before the election — Oct. 4, 2020, through Nov. 5, 2020 — in Pima County alone, COVID-19 took the lives of 20 people and infected an additional 3,436 people.
In the month following the election — Nov. 4, 2020, through Dec. 5, 2020 — in Pima County alone, COVID-19 took the lives of an additional 83 people and infected an additional 14,789 people.
The death toll and infection rate continues to climb.
The government canceled the celebrations of the fall and winter holidays but failed to either cancel the election or take the time and make the effort, through the nine months prior to the election, to properly prepare for a safe national election.
As it turned out, the election resulted in the loss of life of many citizens of the United States.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
We’re all winners now, Donald!
In order to buoy Donald’s post-election depleted spirits, I suggest that we make him a winner, too! Just like a spoiled tot who constantly needs attention and recognition, what do you say that we give him a prize?! How about a huge, shiny “participant” trophy, you know, the kind that every kid gets just for showing up?
Perhaps in this way we can pacify our Toddler-in-Chief by letting him know that, through the process of free and fair elections, we are all winners! Heck, let’s also throw in a big bag of candy and nuts for the sore loser. You know the old adage, “If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, everyday would be Christmas!”
Now go to your room, Donald, and start packing your bags or else we’re going to have to have a timeout. One, two …
Tim Quillin
Oro Valley
Hidden costs in delivery apps
I have long suspected the delivery Apps like Instacart, Doordash, GrubHub and others come at a premium, but after my last trip to Costco, I decided to compare receipt prices with those in Instacart — $335 out the door, $366 on Instacart. That’s almost a 10% bump — before the delivery charges tip, tax, etc.
Every item is marked up about 9-10%. I haven’t done a comparison for the other Apps but suspect the premium is about the same. So, if you can’t get to the stores and restaurants safely and need to use these Apps, believe it when they say you’re paying more for food!
Scott Saylor
Northeast side
Make the virus deniers pay
OK, I’m a nerd: I was on the debate teams at Palo Verde High School and UA, then law school at a Bay Area, Pac-8 university. So here’s my nerdy modest proposal: Impose a Pigouvian externality tax on people who refuse to follow public health rules for reducing COVID-19 infections.
According to people who study these things, if the 30% of the population that doesn’t wear masks, doesn’t socially distance and holds large indoor gatherings would follow the rules, about 70,000 deaths would be avoided over the next three months.
The low-end estimate of the value of a “statistical life” is $5 million. So the cost imposed on society by people who don’t follow the rules is at least $350 billion over the next 90 days, or about $9,000 for each rule-flouting household.
So, let’s give families who insist on doing whatever they please a 90-day pass, and charge them $9,000. If they don’t pay what they owe, “Lock them up!”
Peter Strong
East side
Why are our libraries open?
I saw a recent letter, and I agree about wondering why our libraries are open, especially as a stay-at-home health advisory was issued on last Wednesday. I come only for curbside books, but people are going inside to browse for books, and this is insane to me. Why are we putting this stress on our health-care workers allowing people to frivolously enter for browsing?
This is not an essential service to our county and only further spreads possible COVID. I understand people may need to use computers and fax machines but this is crazy and I call upon Pima County to shutter browsing!
Graham Felter
Midtown
There will be problems getting the vaccine out
I can see it coming! In the next few months, tens of millions of people in the U.S. will receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Since we don’t live in a perfect world, the distribution of these shots will cause many controversies and injustices.
The main controversy will be, should the U.S. companies that developed the vaccines sell some to foreign countries? If so, how much and when? The injustices will be: Even though the CDC will give guidance, each state will decide how to distribute their allocation of the shots.
These state distribution regulations will be very political. In addition, there will be many situations where the state regulations will cause specific harm, and there will also be many highly publicized anecdotal instances of discrimination against minorities and favoritism toward non-minorities. I can see it coming!
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Star letter entered the danger zone
Re: the Dec. 10 article “An invitation to Trump voters to join a movement.”
I am appalled that you would publish the dangerous and deranged invitation to Donald Trump supporters in this letters to the editor section. Trump’s delusional supporters are threatening violence to election officials and the head of our state Republican Party, and others are close to saying it’s OK to die on the hill of protecting their sacred leader. Trump and his minions are calling on state officials to overturn the results of the election.
They are engaging in what can be called a coup attempt. It is beyond irresponsible to publish a letter like that, that all but calls for violence.
Gail Kamaras
East side
You got this, Madame Mayor
If you’re female, intelligent, talented, involved in politics and a Democrat, beware! The far-right will work to vilify you, early and often, hoping to stifle your career. They’ll condition their followers to hate you.
Nancy Pelosi has been victimized throughout her career in this manner. Vilified as some symbol of an ominous radical left, what has she done other than advocate for healthcare, affordable education, sensible gun legislation, the environment and other mainstream American goals?
Hillary was identified early as talented, hence a $60 million “Whitewater” investigation producing nothing against her. Benghazi, another nothing-burger after years of congressional hearings. More vilification.
Now AOC is targeted. Well, of course! She has all the target criteria, plus she’s Latina.
So, Mayor Regina Romero, if you see negative signs or nasty letters to the editor about you, know that you’re assessed as intelligent and talented, and a threat to the right. Thank you for your tough decisions regarding COVID. Lives will be saved! Chin up and forge ahead, Mayor Romero!
Louis Hollingsworth, Esq.
East side
A choice between Republicans and democracy
When Richard Nixon’s crimes became impossible to ignore, his own Republican Party told him it was time to step down. Donald Trump’s crimes are even more obvious, and more numerous, but today’s Republican Party mostly stays silent, preferring to show fealty to a game-show host.
Yesterday’s Republican Party believed in a government of laws, by and for the people. Today’s Republican Party is nothing more than a conspiracy to hold power, one that will sacrifice anything, including democracy, to achieve that end.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
Help a UA student or employee in need
The rate of homelessness in Arizona could jump to 16%, according to the Southwest Institute for Research on Women at the University of Arizona. This is more likely now because of the long-lasting pandemic. As the rate of homelessness increases, so does that of hunger.
This crisis is affecting many people in our community, including many students. Student PIRGs spent the week of Nov. 16 raising awareness, fundraising and educating students across the country on these issues. We also spent a day lobbying our elected officials to pass a COVID relief bill that would be helpful for everyone in our community.
But we need to continue to do more. The Campus Pantry here at the University of Arizona is a resource that continues to provide students and staff with the food they need. The campus pantry is in need of non-perishable goods that can be dropped off at the Student Union Information Desk.
Lucy Sieczka
South side
Trump paying no price for continuing to fight
Donald Trump won’t stop because it is in his interest, as he sees it, to continue. Why is that?
First, he is raising a huge amount of money in this process, money he will be able to use as he sees fit.
Second, he is keeping his base of supporters energized and engaged with him.
Third, he is keeping the spotlight on himself.
Fourth, when he loses, he has the material to construct another Lost Cause-type narrative to rival the South’s take on the Civil War. Such a narrative can serve many functions in the future.
And lastly, when he started down this path, was it all that certain that he would lose?
So, to conclude, why should he stop? He is paying no price for what he is doing. Sadly, the American people, and our form of democracy, are suffering, but we have ample evidence that he doesn’t care about either.
Gene Griffiths
East side
Media, don’t give Trump the attention he orders
I suggest to the Daily Star and other media outlets they should stop giving print space, air time and virtual space and allow the judicial system to handle these frivolous actions. The result should be these radical wingnuts, including the outgoing president, would lose interest in taking up the headlines.
Jerry Anderson
Downtown
Save the heart of Reid Park
When I tell people the zoo is planning to take out Barnum Hill, the south pond and all the trees around the pond, they think I am kidding. It is a part of their childhood and family life, and they can’t believe the zoo would do this. And why haven’t we heard about it?
The pond and hill are an oasis in the middle of the desert and a great, free place for parents to take their kids and show them the ducks and turtles. The waterfall is a great place to have your picture taken.
Is the zoo so powerful they can do whatever they want to the rest of the park without consulting the public? I thought the park belongs to the people.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
Protect the Constitution, get rid of Brnovich
Attorney General Mark Brnovich should resign voluntarily or be relieved of his office for joining a ridiculous lawsuit against four other sovereign states. He does not have my support in subverting the rights of voters and advancing unlawful and frivolous claims that the current election was illegally tainted. He should at least be censored for using his office to waste the precious time and integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court.
I personally would like to see him fired for cause, for wasting taxpayer money and then have him face the holiday season without a job or healthcare.
Barbara Moore
East side
When PR stunts become treasonous
If I tried to rob a bank but was unsuccessful, should I get off, scot-free? Of course not. I would spend time in jail on charges of attempted robbery.
So whether they are successful or not, what are the consequences for people who are actively attempting to overturn the results of our free and fair election? Why are Mark Finchem, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump and other Republicans not facing charges of treason?
Just because our country can withstand their treasonous rhetoric does not mean they are not traitors to the democracy they claim to serve.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
