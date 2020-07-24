Letters to the Editor

Even free people
have social duties
I find it infuriating that there are those in our culture who are so self-absorbed with the preservation of their civil liberties that they would ignore their social duty when a life-threatening situation faces our citizenry. With the current pandemic now running rampant in our nation, our responsibility to one another should be obvious: self-sacrifice to ensure mutual security and wellness.
Yet, too many heartless individuals would cling relentlessly to their habits, conveniences and comforts at this time of national crisis; particularly by not wearing a mask and/or carelessly participating in inappropriate gatherings that promote community spread of the coronavirus. Such irresponsibility will surely lead to the loss of yet another child, senior citizen, or neighbor who deserved to live another day.
Now is the time for maturity and cooperation; nothing less! I’ll wear bells on my elbows and reflectors on my heels if it helps to save another life!
Gary Vella
Southeast side
Not stupid,
just fools
A letter writer used the word “stupid” nine times in his diatribe. I have an even better word to use for those who are intent on destroying anything and everything that America stands for and to vote against President Trump. Fools, they are! Anyone who believes that the Democratic Party has America’s best interests at heart is a fool! To vote for them is actually a vote for socialism/communism. That makes them fools!
Amy Anderson
East side
We need news
we can trust
Ah for the “good old days” of broadcast and in-print news. When reporters just reported the news, without bias or opinion. And, they only reported what actually occurred, not what might happen. And, without asking witnesses or family members of victims “How did this make you feel?” “What do you think about this situation?”
That’s not news. We are sick and tired of sensationalism.
I think Walter Cronkite and Huntley and Brinkley are rolling in their graves.
Karen McKee
West side
Governor doesn’t
care about you
The governor does not care about the citizens of Arizona as shown by his complete lack of leadership regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona reopened too soon, the governor banned local governments from mandating the wearing of masks, and now wants to open schools way too early.
He seems to follow the lead of the most ignorant person in the country about this pandemic, the president of the United States. Please, forget the president, do what is right for the people of Arizona.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Start school as late
as necessary for safety
It’s hard to forecast the next school year. With Arizona one of the worst states for new COVID-19 deaths, the plan seems to be to reopen earlier than many states returning in September.
An important part of elementary education is developing social and emotional skills. It seems bizarre to think of primary children fenced off from others behind computer screens. I have not seen any public discussion yet of what it will be like for children attending school for the first time. Those first days can be traumatic and tearful even if the child previously attended preschool.
Let’s think hard about rearranging the school year. Start (and end) as late as necessary with health concerns foremost. Rearrange school vacations to get in all the school days we should have. Schedule extra instruction for children who have fallen way behind. Reach out to retired teachers, like myself, and other community members to help as volunteers. Use all resources available and consider all the options.
Margaret Goonan
Midtown
Racial issues prove
uncomfortable
I doubt that any of us whites know how it feels to be Black in a sea of white, But, my daughter and I had a hint of it many years ago when we went several decades ago (the ’70s) to see the play “When Colored Girls Have Had Enough” in a major downtown Chicago theater. We were anxious to see this production and came early from suburbia to attend.
My daughter and I settled in our seats and I looked around. We were two blue-eyed blondes in a sea of well-dressed Black women. I was startled at my response, a tinge of surprised feelings. Then I thought a plethora of emotions might be felt if the situation was reversed and we were two Black women in a sea of blue-eyed blondes. White America, think about it! That would be uncomfortable!
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Bronson improves
life in District 3
For over 20 years, Sharon Bronson has been a champion for improving safety and quality of life in all of District 3, including the Flowing Wells community. Since being elected, crime in Flowing Wells is lower than ever. She has improved awareness of, as well as access to, services for residents of District 3. We founded the Flowing Wells Neighborhood Association and Community Coalition in 1995 to address the concerns residents had about personal safety. Now in 2020, people feel safe and our efforts are focused largely on community information and initiatives improving quality of life. Before Sharon joined as a Pima County supervisor, Flowing Wells was largely ignored. Now, we are so proud to have a community center, library, parks, street lighting and so many other infrastructure improvements to serve our large number of seniors, kids and families with the services they pay and deserve. We urge voters for four more years with Sharon!
Kevin and Marie Daily
Northwest side
History will judge
our school decision
My dad, Augustine, was born in Tucson in 1912. He attended school here for the first 10 years of his life. After doing the math, I asked my dad why he graduated from Nogales High School a little older than usual. His answer was, “There was a time that I didn’t go to school.”
In 1918, Tucson closed its churches, motion picture houses, private and public schools and pool rooms due to the Spanish influenza. My family might owe their existence to the foresight of Tucson’s leadership at that time.
I’m a retired teacher, and like most of you, I know the crucial role schools play in everyone’s lives. I am in agreement that our goal should be to open our schools in a safe manner. Nevertheless, with conditions being what they are now here in Arizona, I would think twice before sending any family member back to school in a few weeks.
Let’s be prudent for posterity’s sake!
Daniel Rivera-Ashford
Southwest side
Put solutions
before blame
My grandson has his first real job in downtown Chicago. He loves the city. This year about 400 people have been killed by gun violence there. These victims were sons, brothers, cousins, fathers, mothers, sisters to someone. Black, white, yellow or brown, their losses are real.
Political parties or officials’ status should not matter. Help is needed. Pride should be abandoned. This war is against our own people. The blame game can come later. Our country now puts blame before solutions. Opportunists with aims to take our country use our divisions to gain power.
Dates in history and actions of hundreds of years ago can’t be changed by destruction causing cities millions of dollars in losses in business, government, and public areas.
The very people who are used as a reason for this are hurt the most. America could be damaged beyond repair.
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
Do people really read what they write?
I read the Letters to the Editor every day, to help myself focus on how I can be a better steward of our community, but some of the opinions dictated in this column I feel are narrow-minded and devoid of thought. It makes me wonder if they’re just writing in to see their names in the paper.
In the July 16 edition a contributor writes that the “Confederate memorials must come down.” Why? They have been up for decades, and all of a sudden they have to come down? Why is that? What is the rationale behind his statement?
Also, I’m OK with the daily letters showing people’s nonsupport of President Trump, but what I can’t stomach is the disrespect for the office of the president. There have been past presidents who I wasn’t fond of, but they were the duly elected presidents of our great country, and I respected the office they held. If these armchair politicians think it’s so easy, they should be on the ballot.
Ronald Zachau
East side
$600 weekly
benefit should end
A few months ago, Congress passed a huge stimulus bill providing for small-business relief, cash of $1,200 to individuals, and a Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Those unemployed due to COVID-19 were given a $600 weekly benefit ($2,400 a month) in addition to regular state unemployment benefits. That amounted to a “disincentive” to go back to work.
Now the program is ending and the White House is in negotiations with Congress to do another stimulus bill. Democrats want to continue the $600 benefit, keeping with their free-stuff ideology. This benefit should end! People need to return to work taking necessary COVID-19 safety precautions and not get further addicted to enslaving government benefits that stifle initiative and motivation. Democratic politicians love this though, as it keeps people indebted to them come election time.
Doug Lawrence
Midtown
Conover is right
for county attorney
As regents professor at the UA College of Law who has represented clients before the U.S. Supreme Court and international human-rights bodies during my 40+ years as a licensed attorney, I write to endorse Laura Conover for Pima County attorney. She is committed to redirecting and revitalizing the County Attorney’s Office to emphasize prosecution of major criminal offenses as opposed to wasting taxpayer dollars on cases that should be diverted to better-equipped and more effective social services agencies.
The present administration’s misguided prosecutorial priorities and sentencing practices have been going on for 44 years. The current county attorney has endorsed Conover’s opponent who helped carry out these same policies. It’s time for a change. The Pima County attorney needs to be a smart, experienced administrator coming in from the outside with a fresh and informed perspective. Laura Conover is the right person for the position.
Robert A. Williams Jr.
Foothills
Imagine if your surgeon didn’t wear a mask
How would you feel if before major surgery your doctor told you that he would not be wearing a mask or washing his hands? “The damn mask makes my nose sweat and I don’t need any CDC or hospital CEO telling me what to do.” “Hand-washing so damn long makes my hands chap and ruins my cuticles,” says your doctor. We wear masks to slow the spread of the virus and keep the number of unmasked “incubators of disease” down. Doctors say the virus can live outside of a host only for a few hours. If there is no place for the virus to live and replicate. i.e. an unmasked self-described patriot, it dies. I wear a mask when in close contact with people and when I’m outside in the open, I unmask. Nobody said you had to live in a mask 24/7, only when you’re near others.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Make the virus
a memory
Wear the bloody mask. I don’t care if you call the virus that is killing our friends COVID or George. A virus is killing huge numbers of people in this country, and scientists say we could wipe it out if we all wore masks. What is so hard to comprehend? Yes, some people have had the virus and gotten through it. But a large number of people, young and old, have and will have long-lasting effects. Death is not an election issue. Continued suffering is not an election issue. Intelligent response to this threat could make the virus a bad memory. Scientists say that if we will just make a small sacrifice now and wear a mask, we will stop the virus. Don’t we owe that to our friends, family, and countrymen?
Cynthia Schiesel
East side
