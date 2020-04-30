Letters to the Editor

Idea by neighbors
totally rocks
Hats off to an innovative and creative neighbor. She and her husband secretly placed brightly painted rocks by mailboxes along our circle. Each rock had it’s own individual design and inspirational message. What a refreshing way to uplift our spirits. Thank you, Bob and Sue, for adding a sense of joy and gratitude in our lives. You “rock.”
Dick and Mary Determan
Northwest side
Give renters a break is right thing to do
During these unprecedented and tragic times, how about giving businesses and residential renters a break in rent payments? Most businesses have been closed for four or more weeks, and many people are out of work or struggling. My suggestion is, if you can afford it (and you know who you are), forgive a month’s rent. It’s the right thing to do.
Helen Garfinkle
Midtown
Relief money not going to those in need
This is despicable! The supposed relief/stimulus plan recently passed by Congress contains another huge tax cut for the wealthy. In this time of severe crisis, the 2017 trillion dollar tax cut for the rich should be rescinded, not enhanced.
And unlike the small business relief package, which precluded Donald Trump from taking money for his own companies, this tax cut will benefit Trump and his family.
The stimulus/relief bill was supposed to help the unemployed and small businesses, not the wealthy, who are already a well-protected financial class. But now, we’re being told the relief program has run out of money for the people we thought it was going to help.
Please contact Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Raúl Grijalva and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally and insist they transfer the tax cut money to the unemployed, small businesses and the front line of often underpaid jobs: health care, grocery and delivery workers, who are literally saving our lives, while jeopardizing their own.
Lisa Wolfe
Northwest side
Marshall Foundation’s education focus
I read with interest the Star’s 1931 archive article chronicling a tragic incident in the life of Tucsonan Louise Marshall, a woman of many accomplishments. Her enduring legacy includes the Marshall Foundation, Arizona’s first private foundation, that has been serving the Tucson community since 1930.
Louise was the UA’s first female professor, and she served on the Arizona Board of Regents. A savvy entrepreneur, she bought properties on the western perimeter of the University campus. The foundation launched when Louise transferred ownership of those properties to the nonprofit. Today, this development is known as Main Gate Square, a pedestrian-friendly dining and shopping destination.
The Marshall Foundation focuses its giving on early childhood through undergraduate education and supportive wraparound social services to aid underserved populations in attaining education. We also fund programs and scholarships at the University of Arizona. Currently, the foundation donates approximately $1.5 million annually to nonprofit organizations in Tucson and Pima County.
Bruce Burke, Board Member, Marshall Foundation
Midtown
Stay home and protect your community
To all of you who are protesting the stay-in-place and social separation policies, this is not about your rights. It is about your social conscience and your loved ones’ health.
Our society is dependent upon cooperation and compassion for others. We are living in a time to think about “we,” not “me.”
Elaine Cederbaum
Green Valley
A grim milestone worth pondering
By Tuesday, April 28, more people in the U.S. had died in the last 90 days due the coronavirus, which is more than all of the U.S. casualties in the Vietnam War. In just 90 days. Let that sink in.
Something to ponder when you see people ignoring social distance measures, not wearing a mask and refusing to obey stay-home policies.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Democrats in need
of self-reflection
Re: the April 28 letter “We can disagree without insulting the other side.”
Mr. Deeming’s letter is right on the mark. Most Democrats don’t analyze, they just criticize. And their criticism usually lacks body or facts. They just blindly follow the party line put out by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the other Democratic party hacks. The Democrats are no longer a party, they are a cult. Too bad, not good for the country.
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
Sprouts, Trader Joe’s are the places to shop
Re: the April 27 letter “Let’s help keep grocery stores safe.”
In response to the letter writer who voiced his legitimate complaints about his grocery shopping experience, may we offer two excellent alternatives.
Both Sprouts Farmers Market, at First Avenue and Limberlost Drive, and Trader Joe’s, at Limberlost Drive and Campbell Avenue, are extremely diligent about protecting both their customers and employees. Each store provides sanitized carts which are constantly maintained and replenished.
In fact, an employee is dedicated to that job at each store. All employees actually wear masks and gloves. Screens protect both the cashiers and customers. Signs and markings on the floors alert customers to safe distances. We have observed very few un-masked customers.
Employees are friendly and always willing to help find anything you may need. We’ve shopped in both stores the last four years since moving to Tucson and are certain Dr. Harvey will have a safer and happier time at Sprouts and Trader Joe’s.
Pat McElreath
North side
Mail-in voting
is the safest option
Re: the April 25 article “The left’s all-mail voting fantasy must be put to rest.”
Eppihimer’s piece lacks evidence. He callously dismisses “voter convenience,” but we must expand ballot access if we’re committed to living up to democratic ideals.
Mail and early voting are established options that favor neither party. Volunteers across parties act as a mutual check during tabulation and hand count. Pima County follows up to confirm a voter’s mismatched signatures and ensure they’re properly counted.
We have an unprecedented situation that has already caused thousands of American deaths, and should do all we can to reduce the virus’ spread. A few weeks ago, Wisconsin Republicans forced in-person voting, and there are already 40 resulting COVID-19 cases. As an advocate for voter protection, I believe we must avoid a similar fate here, and protect voters and poll workers by using the safest options available.
Arizona laws already allow us to receive mailed ballots (update your early voting status at servicearizona.com), or vote early in person before Election Day. Both will reduce physical interactions from Election Day crowding.
Priya Sundareshan
Midtown
Trump’s tax waste on display for all
We use direct deposit for all income that comes to us, including Social Security and tax refunds. We do this for many reasons, including our hope that there is some money saved in the process. Yesterday, we received a letter from the IRS telling us that we had received our payment based on the CARES Act.
This letter was a campaign event, signed by Donald Trump and using tax dollars. I am furious that this was allowed. What a waste of resources.
Judi Brauns
SaddleBrooke
Thank you,
hospital chaplains
There has been a great amount of well-deserved publicity thanking doctors, nurses and health- care workers for all they have done during this pandemic. Let’s extend this same appreciation to our hospital chaplains, who are also on the front lines of health care. A good friend of mine has two daughters who are Methodist ministers doing this job every day.
They and their families also need our prayers and support. They are risking their health to console and care for all those who need them during this difficult time.
Janet Wilcox
East side
Border wall funds should be shifted
The diversion and reallocation of congressionally approved Department of Defense projects by the White House to build the border wall must stop immediately. This nearly $2.9 billion of our taxpayer money — not Mexico’s — would translate to $58 million for each state to help combat COVID-19 and offset staggering financial losses.
The diversion of an eventual $15 billion of our taxpayer money — not Mexico’s — for the wall would translate to $300 million for each state. Future stimulus packages should stop the flow of money for the wall and send this money to our states for testing and more help for our small businesses.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!