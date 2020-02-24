Letters to the Editor

US must guard itself against socialism
Every time I read these opinions, I can hardly contain my amazement. Why are the Liberals in Arizona so blind-sighted about what President Trump has and is accomplishing in our nation. What is wrong with you people?
Unemployment is the lowest it’s been in 50 years. Look at the stock market, it’s at an all-time high. There is better VA care, costs of meds are down, the USMCA keeps money in America.
The wall is going up. Oh, that’s right, you all want undocumented immigrants to take over our nation to get freebies at our expense.
Legal immigration is a wonderful thing, but there is one stipulation: You have to come in legally and be able to work and care for yourself without depending on our taxes. What is it with free college, free housing and voting to all even if you are not a citizen? I thought that was a privilege for U.S. citizens. It doesn’t matter if Trump wasn’t your first choice; he is our president and a darn good one. Things that have been taken away from us over the years are now coming back, such as freedom of religion in schools.
We want freedom to choose our own doctors at an affordable cost to us. Come on, America. Wake up. The writing is on the wall. Socialism will come through the Democratic Party. Beware, America. It’s your country.
Joan Brown
Marana
Gun proposal leaves out taking responsibility
Proposed Senate Bill 1664 would hold state and local governments, schools, churches and whomever else “strictly liable” for anyone injured in a gun-free zone. We all know that this will pass, because the NRA will spend whatever is needed to push guns out there even further. So I propose this: Anyone held responsible for an “accidental” shooting of a bystander or innocent person in the same zone is also held “strictly liable” under the same terms. You want to carry a gun everywhere? Then be prepared to take full responsibility if you use it.
Michael Carson
Midtown
The Wall has become AZ’s latest attraction
Arizona has a new tourist attraction. In addition to the beautiful natural tourist attractions like the Grand Canyon and Kartchner Caverns and man-made attractions like the Desert Museum, the Biosphere and Western attractions like Tombstone and Old Tucson, there is a brand new man-made attraction — The Wall. The Wall is so new it is still being built but it is ready for picture-taking and viewing up close, as close as the Border Patrol will allow.
One can see a Native American religious site being dynamited and bulldozed, and beautiful saguaros being demolished. All to make room for an ugly steel structure. It will be animal-crossing proof, but not to humans, who have already proved it to be easily crossed. At the top there is a space for the name Trump to be inscribed. Imagine seeing “Trump, Trump, Trump” on the horizon from California to Texas.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
GOP should rethink Sanders excitement
David Fitzsimmons says in his cartoon from Thursday, Feb. 13, that Republican strategists are drooling over the possibility of Bernie Sanders being the Democratic nominee. This is no doubt true, but it bears remembering that Democratic strategists felt the same way about Donald Trump being the Republican nominee in 2016. We are in a new political reality in the United States, and the old political cliches and truisms do not necessarily apply.
Greg Evans
West side
Trump’s border wall pales to historic rivals
Re: the Feb. 16 article “Company making steel for Ariz. wall donated $1.7M to pro-Trump PAC.”
When I read in the Sunday’s Arizona Daily Star that the U.S. Military has reduced its budget for the modernization of our 21st century fighting forces, by transferring $3.8 billion to construction using 2,200-year-old, defense technology, I am astounded at the absurdity. Not to mention, the lack of concern shown for the updating of our military and the safety of our soldiers.
When the Great Wall of China was erected in 220 B.C., it was obsolete and ineffective even before completion. And it put Trump’s wall in the shade! In an era of modern electronic surveillance and detection, to resurrect a dinosaur, at the expense of our soldiers, takes a special kind of head-in-the-sand “smarts.”
I am sure that Trump campaign donor Barry Zekelman, a Canadian, who was awarded the contract as revealed in the above-mentioned article) is happy. The U.S. armed forces, not so much.
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
Too many cigarette butts lying around
Each morning as I walk my tiny dog I see nasty cigarette butts in front of carports and along the street. Do people remember that there is enough toxic chemical in one cigarette filter to kill a small child if ingested? Certainly there is no purpose in exposing a four pound dog who already has Valley Fever. She’s now 13, because I protect her and cherish her, so I pick the butts up.
People are constantly warned against the health hazards of smoking. Well, if they can’t or don’t care about their own health, why would they bother caring about others (or even the prevention of forest fires). Why can’t these thoughtless smokers put a simple can of sand out on the carport? Better yet smoke out on the back porch (outside) away from dogs and people.
I will keep picking butts up along with my dog’s poop. It’s good for my waist! Smokers, are you reading?
Janice Campos
Foothills
Arizona needs tighter groundwater regulation
Today, only 10% of riparian rivers remain in the Southwest and Arizona. Almost 40% of Arizona’s water supply comes from ancient aquifers deep underground that collected water over millions of years. The state of Arizona will now push to drill water wells along the Gila and San Padro rivers. Further water well drilling will drop the aquifers until they are pumped dry.
The Gila River and San Padro River will join the other 90% of dead and/or dying Arizona rivers. These aquifers aren’t considered a renewable source by water policy experts, given they formed during prehistoric times and are almost always sucked down more quickly than they’re refilled. In several Arizona communities, that finite source of water is in danger of being over-tapped. That is why the state needs tighter groundwater restrictions, not deregulation in the wrong direction.
Callen Murphy
South side
Limbaugh a great choice for Medal of Freedom
Letters to the Daily Star have attacked Rush Limbaugh and President Trump awarding him the Medal of Freedom. He was criticized about recent comments made about candidate Pete Buttigieg. Rush politically asked how many Americans might be uncomfortable seeing him on stage hugging and kissing his husband?
Black Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina appeared on CNN and said some older black voters might be offended by it. Limbaugh mentioned how the Democrat news media openly celebrated the glass ceiling breaking of black Barack Obama and female Hillary Clinton running for President, but scant mention of Buttigieg being the first gay candidate.
Limbaugh is loved by millions of listeners. He does not tell them what to think, but how to think. He reflects the views of millions of people who previously had no voice. For 26 years Rush has held a radiothon that has raised millions for lymphoma cancer research, and raised millions for the families of deceased and wounded veterans and police officers/firefighters personally paying off some of their home mortgages.
Alice Moreno
Northwest side