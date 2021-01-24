Letters to the Editor

A better use of tax dollars
Tax cuts? No. Personally, I think public schools are the best investments we can make for the future. Unfortunately, we have allowed them to be undervalued and underfunded. We should devote more resources (money) to schools: more teachers, pay them much more, make sure the physical infrastructure is conducive to contemporary learning.
Invest in the kids of today; make sure they can read, write, and do math — make schools a place of learning where students are introduced to music, civics, art, literature, history, sport, trade and technology. Educate the child for the future and instill them with a sense of place and culture.
Let us be sophisticated, cosmopolitan, catholic (small c), as well as parochial to suit the community. Let us develop a curriculum that exposes students to the country’s western heritage while exploring how it has changed as new cultural influences are recognized.
This is a worthy use of our tax dollars; don’t cut a cent in taxes until our schools are stellar.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Not much progress since MLK
Re: the Jan. 17 article “Levels of violence in US are unacceptable; punishments should be meted out equally.”
Tim Steller’s fine column showed how important Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is, and how little we have progressed since his assassination.
I heard a Black NBA player commenting that he was more concerned about Blacks getting shot by police, than the police using kid gloves against white supremacists at the Capitol. Great point.
This time of reckoning for institutional racism and inequality must continue until all dirty laundry is aired and washed. Democracy cannot survive Border Patrol agents and police killing innocent people of color with impunity.
Dr. King called the U.S. the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. If this country can’t address these injustices, the pandemic, and climate change then we are doomed.
Dr. King showed us a way out of the madness to establish the “beloved community.” It is time to fully embrace that path.
Richard Boren
Southeast side
The devil is
in the money
I’m 88 years old and have been an Arizona Daily Star subscriber for 46 years. I’m deeply disturbed with the insurrection. How did a large “mob” get to our nation’s Capitol?
It’s said in many situations to “follow the money trail.” It takes money for transportation, lodging, food and job absenteeism. Who/what provided those funds facilitating this uprising resulting in extensive destruction and death?
Joyce Rice
Northwest side
Please, no more Trump TV
The cable news networks (CNN, MSNBC, FOX) played a pivotal role in “making” Donald Trump. In their pursuit of easy profits and the filling of way too much air time, they gave this entertaining media-savvy cipher legs. Late night comedy (Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, SNL) also inadvertently played a role by overly tapering a seriously disturbed malfeasance into a light-hearted joke.
Please, from now on, don’t comment on or report Trump’s whereabouts or actions anymore. The only news I want to hear is who is indicting him and what the prison sentence is. Don’t tell us about every gaseous tweet or toot this man-child emits — six years is long enough. Also, news media, we need you to not fall again for the next demagogue who comes along. Thank you.
Ron Rude
West side
Toleration is not the same as forgiveness
The GOP states that the impeachment of Donald Trump will further divide the country. The key word in this statement is “further.” The cause of the divide is/was the “big lie” that the presidential election was illegitimate. They have yet to apologize for the continued perpetuation of this lie.
Let me repeat, the GOP is/was the cause of our disunity but wants to place the blame of disunity on the Democrats and President Joe Biden. While we may have to live with Trump supporters and the Trump Party, we do not need to support their false belief in the lie and we certainly do not need to trust them with political power.
The GOP is not interested in unity; it is extremely interested in maintaining and increasing their political power — whether through democratic means or authoritarian means. This always has been how the modern GOP operates. We forget this at the peril of our nation.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
The GOP must face reality
It is time for Arizona’s GOP party leaders, representatives and legislators to take responsibility for giving legitimacy to the incendiary lie that our 2020 election was rigged or stolen. They continue to support the indefensible, and it is time for them to stand up for truth and the rule of law.
They have legitimized four years of lies and disinformation from a morally bankrupt president. They have turned a blind eye to his depraved behavior, debasement of our Constitution, abuse of the pardon power, promotion of extremist and racist groups, and his vengeful attacks aimed at patriots who told the truth.
It is time to stop the amplification of the former president’s alternative reality.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Vaccine updates would be appreciated
The news, updates and information regarding COVID-19 vaccines is currently very poor. I suggest that each day, the Daily Star, local news channels NBC, CBS, and ABC devote a small section of their broadcasts to vaccine updates. These should occur at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
Such as “there are currently no vaccines available in Pima County,” or “Pima County has now received 30,000 doses” of vaccines and appointments will now be available starting whenever.
Right now it is a guessing game. Hours can be spent waiting for phone lines to be answered, computers to work, etc. Let’s get this a little more organized.
Thomas Schell
North side
GOP not fiscally responsible
For years, the Republican Party has advertised itself as the party of fiscal responsibility. Recent history does not bare this out.
President Bill Clinton left office with the nation in surplus. Republican President George W. Bush squandered this gift by not just fighting our nation’s enemies but by engaging in a series of questionable military actions resulting in another huge deficit.
President Barack Obama had not even arrived at the White House before a financial crisis of proportions rarely seen threatened the world’s economy. President Obama, following the advice of economists from both parties, took a variety of steps that eventually stabilized our economy leaving it on a healthy upswing when Donald Trump entered office.
Trump’s cutting taxes, plus other policies, definitely resulted in a robust economy and a higher stock market. Then, COVID hit!
Disregarding health officials’ warnings, Trump’s economic gains evaporated. Now Democrat Joe Biden is left to deal with both the economy and the pandemic.
The GOP is the fiscally responsible party? To me, that is real fake news!
Marion Weber
Northwest side
Where did all the money go?
Massively underfunded pensions? How did this happen? For years, we (taxpayers, elected officials and public safety unions) have failed to put enough money aside to cover the retirement promises we made to city retirees. The taxpayers insist on lower taxes, the elected officials make promises to the unions for their votes, and the unions want the money in salaries, now. We’ll worry about the pensions later.
The Tucson City Council has solved the problem. We’ll just borrow the money at low rates and invest it at higher rates and the profits from our investments will get us out of this mess. It sounds so simple, but, believe me, it isn’t.
Wall Street is notorious for creating complicated investment strategies that nobody understands but they generate big fees for the actuaries, bond underwriters and money managers. Remember CDOs in 2008? This looks like one of those schemes.
Loring Green
Foothills
Steller is correct, but how quickly he forgets
Re: the Jan. 20 article “Pro-Trump ‘real Americans’ now must accept there is another ‘real America’.”
In Tim Steller’s recent opinion piece, he correctly states that pro-Trumpers must admit that there is another America with real Americans.
What he, and 99% of the left has consistently failed to admit, is from the very beginning they rooted for Trump to fail. They tried to delegitimatize his election at every turn, they fabricated stories about Russian collusion in his election, they have accused conservatives of being Nazis or worse, and they have shut down any dissent about President Joe Biden.
So before getting on his high horse, Steller and the rest of liberal media need to admit their failure to objectively report over the last four years. They also need to objectively report on Biden, and they need to report on his son’s dealings with China instead of turning a blind eye.
Believe me, I want Biden to be successful, but he needs to put into action his words of unity, because there was no such call by the Democrats for the last four years.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Gowan might be a speeder’s best friend
State Senator David Gowan’s SB-1127 should be better written or rewritten entirely. Speed limits should be set with safety in mind. Excessive speed is the most common cause or contributing factor of vehicular accidents. Fines and penalties are set as a deterrent to speeding but are not effective, or ignored entirely, without regular enforcement.
What does a $15 fine do to reinforce safer driving, or support the police to enforce the law? Sen. Gowan should do some more study to come up with a bill that better “encourages” safe driving and meaningful enforcement. Speeding is a major cause of accidents, and accidents cause terrible problems and consequences. The goal is to fix the problem.
Geoff Gilbert
SaddleBrooke
Roadsters on the run
The intersection of Tanque Verde Road and Sabino Canyon Road in all four directions seems to have become a de facto raceway. Has the speed limit in Tucson been suspended due to COVID-19?
Just asking.
Chuck Marmion
East side
The rules say I always win
Of course they (the GOP) want to change voting tabulation. They lost! Would they want to change the rules if they won?
So I suggest an easy fix. Their party gets to have their votes counted. Only their party. No others. Then there could be no further disputes. What could be more democratic?
Kenneth Haber
Northwest side
Fox News fosters division
The division in this country is based on two irreconcilable sets of data presented by cable news organizations. One of those sets is factitious, and has been created by Fox News for an audience that already is biased against a unified and functional national government and against the principle that the United States is truly and rightfully a composite of mixed races, religions and cultures.
Telling people what they want to hear, in order to gain a market share, is the lowest and most seditious form of greed. The Fairness Doctrine of 1949 prevented such false, biased reporting but it was abolished by Ronald Reagan, who also vetoed a Democratic bill to try to reinstate it in 1987.
Fox News emerged in the 1990’s, and on a national platform, has taken free “speech” to mean “free license to lie.”
If we are to “heal” as a country, people must be told the truth. It is only fair. Fox News should be held to a higher standard of truth.
Gina Buconocore
Northwest side