Letters to the Editor

Military must step in to save us from virus
We need the military to handle this situation, COVID-19, before many more die. We have seen the military go into all sorts of calamities and organize on the run. This is a war, politics cannot do this.
We no longer need the pettiness and disorganization. We have never seen this horror before. Stop the blame game, our military is the only thing that can put this together with the medical community. The medical community and all of it’s people associated need us now! Tomorrow will be too late.
The main thing is to get PPE and equipment to the people who are trying to save us. Our medical and police personnel are dying, we are putting refrigerated trucks in parking lots for morgues to hold the bodies. We need science and we needed it yesterday. We need truth now! This is a war!
We can handle the arguments later as we “bend the curve.” Get the help to the medical and police personnel first! God save us all.
Barbara Savard
Southeast side
US health system designed for profit
Capitalism has devolved into profits and loss, so there’s never anything stockpiled in warehouses. When something unexpected happens, the companies know they can go to the federal trough for a bailout.
The health industry’s No. 1 concern is making money. Their model is based on curing disease, not prevention. If everyone is well — well — there’s no profit.
These conglomerates are given monopoly power. Add to that the astronomical profits and they write their own laws through a bought-and-paid-for Congress.
A profit will never be made by preventing an illness. There’s only a windfall in curing. That’s the way the system is set up.
Thomas John Plesniak
Midtown
Remember our climate when you vote this year
Re: the March 31 article in the Daily Star, “New Trump mileage standard would gut Obama’s climate effort.”
For years think tanks, public policy experts, epidemiologists and the intelligence community have warned about the damage a global pandemic would have on our security, economy and well-being.
The system has been blinking red for years, warning us that inaction meant disaster.
And now we all sit, in quarantine, wondering how we will dig out after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Since the 1980s we have also had urgent warnings about the harmful effects of climate change. We have watched as the lives of Americans have been broken by climate-induced drought, heat, rising seas and disease.
It is discouraging to learn that amidst a crisis made worse by delay, new policies are accelerating us towards another.
Like pandemics, if we think that measures to avoid a climate disaster will be bad for the economy, we need to think again.
I will vote a straight ticket for the climate this November.
Edward Beshore
North side
Sorry, Mr. President, I’ll listen to doctors
Regarding the campaign postcard that was sent to every citizen in the U.S., I object to yet another manipulation of opinion by the president. The card entitled “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America” disturbs me.
I have learned that I cannot believe anything that comes out of the president’s mouth, as he is a proven liar. Now he sends out this card insinuating that he is the wise one. Really?
I will pay attention to CDC guidelines or guidelines from medical professionals, but not alleged guidelines from a person who denied the existence of COVID-19 for more than two months.
Now he lies again about claiming that he never denied the existence of COVID-19. Will his campaign pay for this abuse of privilege?
Jerry Weinert, RN
Midtown
