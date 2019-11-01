Spelling ability
can be an indicator
Re: the Oct. 21 article “Trump’s poor spelling is not worth our time; real concerns persist.”
I must disagree with the author who said Trump’s misspelling of words and other reckless use of the English language is not worth the ruckus, when more important problems are faced now. Misspelled words are an indicator of a lack of care, rigor and attention to detail, traits that should not be taken lightly, when shown time and again by a so-called leader. If someone posing as the president does not take pride in his writing, will that person take pride in his decisions affecting the country?Misspelling may seem minor, but it is a definite indicator of a quality in humans, one that I have yet to see in Trump.
Carl Olson
West side
‘Medicare for All’:
a tale of two ideologies
Just suppose Donald Trump announces, “I’m running for a second term as your president. During my last campaign I said I’d wouldn’t touch our two largest deficit issues, Social Security and Medicare, and I kept my promise. This time if reelected, I promise to attack this looming financial catastrophe.”
The election result will be a Democratic “Medicare for All” landslide.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Old conservatives grumble away
Sitting at a local dive bar in Parker, Arizona, a movie came to mind I hadn’t seen since I was a boy. It was an old Tarzan movie and its theme was “the elephant’s graveyard.” This was where old elephants went to die. I was surrounded by geriatric Republican conservatives!
In a state, which is much like an elephant graveyard, the roads are in various states of decay and along the freeway, signs advertise discount cremations for under $900.
Arizona schools aren’t too great because old conservatives care more about low taxes than the future of our nation. They come together at local watering holes, after they get out of bed at noon, blaming liberals for every problem from their health problems to the state of our nation while attacking the same millennials they are burdening with debt and the cost of their government programs like Social Security and Medicare.
If you are 66, Arizona makes you feel young again.
Michael Johnson
Downtown
Democrats have own quid pro quo schemes
Quid pro quo is a Latin phrase used in English to mean an exchange of goods or services, in which one transfer is contingent upon the other; “a favor for a favor.” Quid equals “an item or service” and quo is “the something of value” in return.
Current “quid” examples include offers of Medicare for all, guaranteed jobs, guaranteed minimum income, reparations, legalization of marijuana, forgiving college debt, free college, housing, education, and medical for those crossing our borders illegally and even “immediate legal status” etc., all of which are being promised by Democrats running for president.
What “quo” might these candidates making these promises be expecting in return? Obvious answer is votes to achieve or maintain positions of power. With the rationale being used by Democrats for a case of “quid pro quo” against the president, looks to me like all these candidates could also be accused of doing, what they say, is an impeachable act.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
County GOP chief sows distrust of democracy
Re: the Oct. 30 article “Chance of fraud heightened by ballot, envelope design.”
I am shocked to see what the chairman of the Pima County Republican Party wrote in a guest opinion column. He is referring to the election scheduled on Nov. 5, which has not happened yet.
One would think that overturning a lawful election would be based on factual evidence of fraud. Instead, his basis of objection is the design of the mail-in ballot envelope, which hasn’t changed in years, which allows postal workers and county recorder officials to see the party of the voter (although, not their actual vote). In fact, in Pima County, there has never been an accusation of voter suppression by postal workers, nor by county recorder employees.
May I be so bold to suggest that our political leaders should instead publicly honor and uphold our lawfully conducted elections and abide by their results, and work on envelope design prior to the mailing. This applies at the local and national levels.
Charles Kaplan
North side
AZ Repertory Theatre’s ‘Pippin’ satisfies the soul
Bravo to the marvelous cast of “Pippin” and their behind-the-scenes team at Arizona Repertory Theatre Company. This was a fine production that received an undeservedly negative review in this paper. A tale of a young man who journeys far and wide to find fulfillment in the extraordinary, the story is simple but relatable, and one to lighten the heart. The students, mostly sophomores and juniors, gave tremendous musical and dramatic performances. They sang their hearts out with great talent and confidence, mastered complex choreography and movement, and brought fun and energy to every scene. This weekend’s final performances deserve a full house: Tucson audiences will learn, like Pippin, that they don’t need to venture far to enjoy a superbly professional, entertaining and fulfilling production.
Monica Mueller
Midtown
Another reason
why baseball is best
Re: the Oct. 30 letter “America’s best sport is baseball.”
Kudos to the writer for his commentary on baseball versus football today. The only thing he didn’t mention was the difference when the games are opened with the national anthem and the flag. Not one baseball player took a knee. The word “respect” seems to be in the dictionary only for some folk these days.
Nancy Teel
East side
President is properly constrained by US law
The Constitution makes no mention of “foreign policy.” Spending, foreign or domestic, is by special public laws called appropriations. Only funds enacted for emergencies may go unspent on executive authority. Once an element of foreign aid is appropriated it must be spent in the exact way the appropriation designates. There is no authority to withhold appropriated funds.
The president does meet and negotiate with foreign principals, but no deal struck becomes law without the advice and consent of the Senate. After deals are struck, Congress appropriates the United States’ share of the funds. After appropriations are enacted, they must be promptly and exactly executed. The only reasons we have a president is so that foreigners will have one guy to deal with and the military will have one guy to give the orders. If anything does rule in our system, it’s United States public law. Not the president.
David P. Vernon
Midtown