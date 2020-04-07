Letters to the Editor

Thank medical workers
for their devotion
I’m not alone in these sentiments, but I want to thank each of you for your willingness to take on a monumental wave of unexpected medical emergencies. You and your colleagues around the world are at times overwhelmed and the rest of us can only show our gratitude for your untiring devotion as you serve at the front lines in this battle. We who are “elderly” need to help you by maintaining our health and not clogging medical facilities. No matter what your role, I wish you all the strength and good health to persevere.
Bruce Grossetta
Northeast side
Border wall cash better spent on virus response
Are we really even considering using these funds for a border wall right now? Our country is in the midst of one of the deadliest pandemics in modern history.
This $1.5 billion for a border wall should be used to protect and take care of our citizens, medical professionals and first responders. It should be used to aid businesses that have been impacted and help scientists find a treatment to curb the spread of the virus. Our priority should be to stop its spread, or there may not be need for this wall.
Dan Osterman
East side
Mental health resources for those at home
The Southern Arizona Psychological Association has added over 40 references to its website that offer help to the Tucson community in dealing with COVID-19. Those references include descriptions and also some self-help videos. Categories include: protecting your family, helping your children cope, stress management strategies, crisis resources and others. Descriptions are easily obtained by going to sapaonline.org.
Martin Levy, retired psychologist
Northeast side
UA, others should offer online refund
The response of universities in Arizona have been laudable in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it’s time they own up that transitioning to online classes creates a debt to students who paid for on-campus education. It’s unreasonable to retain the same rate of tuition while other students pay a lesser rate. The other accommodations that have been provided are insufficient.
Students did not choose to switch to an online format. ASU, UA and NAU all have successful online programs that are charged at a different rate than students on campus. For those students who do not opt for a course withdrawal, offer them an adjustment to the same rates as online students.
While it’s true that students, staff and faculty must bear their part of the burden during this pandemic, that does not include students paying more for less.
Anything less than a complete refund of fees associated with campus life and a fair tuition adjustment is dishonest at best.
Robert Owens
Downtown
Controlling the spread of coronavirus
As a Tucson pediatrician, whose practice is largely based on prevention and whose brother recently tested positive for COVID-19, I am concerned that the health department and governor are downplaying the risks of community spread of the virus.
With limited testing available, we cannot know how much of it is here. In fact, it is extremely likely that it’s more widespread than is realized, based on the experiences in Wuhan and northern Italy near the beginning of their outbreaks.
It is said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
In this situation, preventative measures must be taken weeks before the crisis actually appears.
Data from Italy show that delaying statewide quarantine for one day could increase mortality by 40%. So the time is now to prevent Arizona from mirroring the Italian experience.
True leaders make difficult and unpopular decisions in times of crisis.
Our governor should shut down all nonessential businesses statewide, issue stay-at-home orders everywhere, and save thousands of Arizona lives.
Jeff Couchman
Foothills
