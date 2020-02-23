Letters to the Editor

2020 census benefits us all
The 2020 census is fast upon us. Why do we care? Arizona will receive from the federal government approximately $2,000 for every man, woman and child living in Arizona and counted in the census. That money is then used by the state to fund health, welfare and education programs including Medicaid, head start, Food Stamp assistance, energy subsidies for the poor and other programs that make our quality of life here in Arizona better. The data is also used to plan for the future: where shall roads, schools and hospitals be built? Congressional seats are apportioned based on the 10-year census data. Arizona gained a seat in 2010.
In mid-March, the Census Bureau will mail a post card to every household in the U.S. and our territories with instructions to complete the census questionnaire by mail, phone, or online. There is no citizenship or legal status question. It is required by law that we all complete and return it. And it will benefit us all!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Dignified death should be a choice
Re: the Feb. 16 article “Right-to-die group reassembles here after rift with national outfit.”
I want to express my total support of people having the opportunity of a dignified death without interference from the state or a religion. I was witness to an elderly relative with many aliments, very tired, who simply did not want to live anymore, who contacted Final Exit Network. After being approved by a medical committee, she used inert gas on her own accord to pass on.
There was absolutely no suffering, very peaceful, and she was unconscious in 80 seconds and lifeless in nine minutes. Besides John Abraham’s book “How to Get the Death You Want: A Practical and Moral Guide,” “Final Exit” by Derek Humphry, a #1 New York Times bestseller, is also highly recommend.
Phineas Anderson
Catalina
Bloomberg needs extensive coaching
I was extremely disappointed in Mike Bloomberg’s lackluster performance in Wednesday night’s debate. I had expected a charismatic delivery in his inaugural debate appearance, based on what I had read about his favorable rating as mayor of New York, together with his exceptionally dynamic activism on issues of importance to our nation.
The majority of Americans believe climate change is the most pressing issue.
While I believe Bloomberg is the most qualified candidate to steer our country in the right direction, he must first win the election! He needs rigorous coaching now from communications experts to personify both the charisma and “moxie” he will need to defeat Trump.
John Newport
Northwest side
Hate his behavior, not the individual
Re: the Feb. 20 letter “Never-Trump anger only drives his support.”
The writer of the letter bandies about terms like “hate,” “anger,” “vitriol,” and “intellectual elites.” I am not a hateful person and don’t consider myself particularly intellectual and certainly not an elitist. I don’t hate Trump, I just hate what he says, does and believes in.
Most parents know that you don’t hate your children, just their childish behavior.
Neither are most Americans hateful people. I am confident that in the upcoming election, these thinking, scrupulous American citizens who know the difference between right and wrong will vote him out and he will go down the long, dusty road to defeat that other dictators before him have traveled.
Tom Henderson
West side