Letters to the Editor

Let’s not get hysterical over virus testing, too
Now that the ventilator hysteria has subsided, I’m trying to wrap my head around two reports: (1) All Americans who needed a ventilator had access to one, and (2) 88% of those placed on ventilators died. So the availability of this sophisticated respiratory support equipment has had almost no impact on saving lives.
Our national dialog was focused on this issue to the exclusion of all else for a month. We should learn from this mistake and not let the hysteria virus mutate.
While targeted testing capability is essential, it is not the end-all solution to the plague. Massive testing is impossible and demanding it continues the hysteria.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
We already have
a well-regulated militia
Article II: A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
That militia is required by the Constitution to supplement the regular military in an emergency. When Article II was written, we had no militia to augment the small standing army necessary to defend our fledgling country. We relied on ordinary armed citizens.
Today, that is unnecessary. We have a well-regulated militia, the National Guard. All other so-called militias have no function and are not regulated. Article II should not be used as justification for gun ownership. It is counterproductive to the security of our country.
Gun ownership should be governed by each state and not based on the paranoia and fear spread by the gun lobby, which promotes more weapons, which is destabilizing and dangerous.
Michael H. Mount
Foothills
Climate change must become a top priority
Had we known what was ahead from COVID-19 a year or so ago, and been told what steps were necessary to prevent where we are now, wouldn’t most of us have done so? This was my thought on reading about a new climate change study, published in the journal Nature, which predicts a more abrupt collapse of many animal species than previously expected if greenhouse gases are not significantly reduced.
Large swaths of wildlife will experience sudden die-offs beginning in the next 10 years, catastrophic not just for the wildlife but also for the humans who depend on them.
We can only prevent this by making climate change mitigation a top priority, electing people who understand the threat and collectively taking the steps necessary to keep our planet from warming further.
As a scientist, it is incredibly painful to have to admit to my grandchildren that my generation did so little to preserve a livable planet for them.
Katy Garmany
West side
It’s too soon for life to return to normal
Well, we have been social distancing, staying home and trying our best to keep ourselves, our neighbors, our friends, our city, our state and even our country safe. It is difficult and does push us to the limit. We hear all these brilliant guidelines put forth daily, emanating from the mouth of the fearless leader. Yes, we are sick and tired of such behavior, wish we could get back to normal, but understand it isn’t time.
Now we see people in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia waving their racist flags, brandishing their boy toys and protesting social distancing. And then we hear on Twitter words from the person putting out said guidelines, telling these people to “liberate” their states.
And I have to restrain my language in this letter when idiocy from the top puts us in danger again. When will the lies and utter stupidity that reigns down from the White House be removed from office, so our country might heal itself?
Carl Olson
West side
Here’s a little lesson on capitalism
A recent letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets his obligation, as it seems all haters of democracy must do these days, by calling any Democrat a liberal, although Mark Kelly, and many Democrats, are not.
Mark Kelly understands capitalism quite thoroughly, including the part where capitalism, when completely unregulated, as in the case of Big Pharma, predates on consumers’ pockets, health and lives, shaking down sick people and Medicare/Medicaid in the name of corporate profits and billions more for the already uber-wealthy. Think Martin Shkreli and Daraprim/Mylan chairman Robert Coury.
The writer, conversely, does not seem to understand capitalism, as he offered NASA as an example of capitalism when, in fact, NASA is funded by federal tax dollars taken from private individuals to promote some public good, as with the military.
Mark Kelly honorably served in both NASA and the U.S. Navy. Nice institutional examples of American socialism, not capitalism.
Grant Winston
Marana
‘Liberators’ are being careless citizens
My assignments for those demonstrating to liberate various states from health and safety restrictions:
1. Take paper and pen and write the names of family members (spouses, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren) and friends whose health and lives are acceptable collateral damage as a result of liberation.
2. Write the names of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, patient transporters, et cetera, whose health and lives you are willing to sacrifice.
3. Put in writing that you will neither seek nor accept medical assistance for your own COVID-19-related illness that you have acquired due to your own careless, cavalier actions. Instead, you will gladly preserve precious and scarce medical equipment and personnel for those who’ve tried to conscientiously follow the guidelines and protect themselves and others.
Marilyn Lindell
Foothills
Tell your representative
to back carbon act
Re: the April 22 guest opinion “What 2035 climate could look like if Congress acts”
With the pall of COVID-19 hovering, it was with delight that I read the guest opinion by Jane Conlin and Ed Beshore. Because it’s hard to do much about COVID-19 right now, their vision of success in addressing climate disruption is literally a breath of fresh air. Put a price on carbon, give the money back to citizens and get more jobs and more revenue coming to Southern Arizona. We’d have more clean energy and less pollution in just 15 years.
While we’re cooped up social distancing, let’s get started on a problem we can begin to address. We need to let our senators, Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema, and our U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halloran and Raúl Grijalva know that we want them to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (google it) as soon as they are able. We can take positive action for a better future.
Linda Karl
Northeast side
Chef Doug Levy
is an inspiration
During corona-geddon, what great community partners our local eateries are proving to be! Among them, I applaud Doug Levy of Feast. On April 17, many customers paid for meals for Feast to deliver to front-line workers at TMC. Different hospital runs by Feast will follow this model.
But it is Levy’s daily emails that make me, and others, I’m sure, laugh (or cry). Each is a detailed confessional of the challenges he faces. Yet, ironically, he comforts me with his optimism.
His emails evidence his care for his people, generously praise colleagues and partners, and exhort us to support other small businesses. Unfailingly, he reminds us that things will get better but, more importantly, that we will become better people as a result of what we are going through.
Today’s epistle concluded, “It’s kindness that’s going to get us all through this time.”
Doug Levy, your kindness is an inspiration to me. Write on!
Katherine George
Southeast side
All virus problems
are not equal
A letter writer in the April 23 edition of the Star said Democrats didn’t make a big deal of virus pandemics during a Democratic presidency and they are overreacting to this one to gain political points.
However, the strict measures put out by local and federal governments and the high media coverage are more warranted for this virus based on the speed of its spread and the number of deaths in the U.S. compared with the other viruses the writer mentioned.
In only about three months, coronavirus deaths in the U.S., as of April 24, were over 50,000. The H1N1 virus had 12,469 deaths between April 2009 and April 2010. The FDA approved a vaccine for it in September 2009. The Ebola virus killed two people in the U.S. in 2014.
Jean Barkley
East side
Military superiority necessary for freedom
Two letter writers recently criticized the awarding of a contract to Raytheon for new missiles. One says no nukes should be made in Tucson and the other says money should instead be spent on health care.
Both are laudable but unrealistic goals. Look at history and current events. It’s estimated Hitler killed 46 million people; Stalin 20 million to 60 million; and Mao 70 million! One writer says 36 countries have signed a nuclear prohibition treaty. But not China, Iran, North Korea or Russia.
Remember Tiananmen? Premier Xi wants it forgotten. How many Syrians has Assad killed? And Kim Jong Un North Koreans? There were and are despicable dictators in the world who commit heinous crimes. If we don’t stand up to them, they will dominate us.
No? China just prevented WHO from helping Taiwan. Dictators and tyrants only understand one thing: force. We must maintain military superiority for our freedom.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
State makes it difficult to get jobless benefits
In Sunday’s Star, reporter David Wichner described the “new” DES process by which self-employed and sole business owners must proceed to qualify for benefits. It’s almost identical to the current DES requirements (X number of dollars made in X number of previous quarters).
This formula in no way reflects how most gig workers, semi-retired people or low-income people earn money to live on! In contrast, they may have three decent gigs in Q1, then nothing for months. Or they may not show profits on tax returns because too much went to expenses. Or they may have three different 1099 jobs. DES has simply transferred an inadequate and inappropriate system to a third party.
At this rate, many of us will never qualify for federal unemployment benefits.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
