Letters to the Editor

Time for a new
county administrator
How is it that we are a government of, by, and for the people and we allow unelected, overpaid bureaucrats like Chuck Huckleberry to decide how to spend our hard earned dollars to fund things like buying bowling allies, converting juvenile facilities, etc.?
He claims to be worried about pension liabilities for deputy sheriffs, and thus rejects Stonegarden grants.
All in the name of avoiding extra pension liability, and yet his salary represents the largest liability that the county has to the pension system.
Who have we allowed to take over the reins of power? Democratic politicians who desire power.
Retire Huckelberry and avoid his pension payment. He has become overpaid at taxpayers’ expenses and is the biggest liability to the pension system. How many workers does his liability dwarf? Do the math. Look no further than our roads to judge his management skills. It should be his most basic job.
He is an overpaid, unelected bureaucrat who is misspending our tax dollars and taxing our pension system.
Rich Barnes
East side
McSally’s platform
goes negative again
Unable to campaign on any sort of achievement during her time as an appointed senator, Martha McSally has launched her hostile TV attacks on her assumed challenger, Mark Kelly.
Aligning herself steadfastly with President Trump, she resumes her typical tactics of disparagement and subterfuge. She must be a slow learner: those tactics didn’t work in her campaign against Kyrsten Sinema. I guess that’s her only avenue since she has accomplished nothing on behalf of Arizona to date.
It’s hard to understand how voters can tolerate her constant negative platform.
GOP dark money goes deep to back McSally, easily the weakest GOP candidate, so we can expect some real sleaze from her in the upcoming months. That’s all she can offer! Stay tuned.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Down the rabbit hole
of a changing America
Why do I feel like I’ve gone down a rabbit hole into a bizarre, incomprehensible world? The Red Queen is now the Orange King, Bill Barr the White Rabbit and the Republican Party assorted Lewis Carroll characters. The Orange King, instead of expressing grave concern about revelations that the Russians are interfering in our elections, is worried that the Democrats may use that news against him.
He lets convicted felons go free, after all, they’re his friends. Our country must be full of morals-lacking bootlickers, since the king has no problem finding and appointing them to key government posts. I’m too old to be badly hurt if the Orange King is reelected but your kids, grand kids and great-grand kids will.
If he is reelected this once great country will get what it deserves. I’m a veteran, a patriot and once believed in America.
Today, I’m not so sure.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Will DNC railroad Bernie again?
Previous interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile wrote a blistering book on how the DNC was corrupted by Hillary Clinton and her campaign during the 2016 primaries. Barack Obama had left the party with a debt of $24 million. Brazile followed DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schutz, who resigned after Russian hacked emails showed her and other DNC officials’ bias against Bernie Sanders.
Brazile uncovered a corrupt scheme by Clinton, i.e., The Hillary For Victory fund, enacted months before she became the party’s nominee.
Brazile discovered an agreement wherein Clinton would pay off the DNC’s debt in exchange for controlling the party’s finances, strategy and money raised. The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about staffing, budgeting, data, analytics and mailings.
All biased against poor, not literally, Sanders. Now reportedly the DNC is worried about Sanders winning the nomination. Will he be undermined again? Sanders should be thankful to the Russians’ hacking of the DNC’s emails, otherwise he likely would have never known all this!
Ric Hanson
North side
The proof should be
in the economic pudding
If you take your dog for a walk and it starts to rain, is it fair to conclude that walking your dog caused it to rain? The same reasoning applies to the economy under any first term president.
President Trump and his supporters continually point to the good economy as “proof” that his policies (deregulation and tax cuts) are the cause of the good economy.
Not so fast. Exactly what policy enacted since 2016 has created exactly which jobs? On the plus side there is the border, wall which has created construction jobs.
On the negative side, however, is the $28 billion (and growing) in taxpayer funded bailouts of farmers harmed by the Trump trade war with China, as reported by Forbes.
Business decisions to expand or hire are typically not spur of the moment. The bigger the project, the longer the lead time. Any factory that opens today was probably in the planning stage long before January 2016.
Robert Edwards
Northwest side
Bloomberg to make the country better
Of course, Michael Bloomberg does not do well on the debate stage. He is not a debater! He is a consummate organizer and administrator who put together a world class business and has actually used his energy and wealth to make our country better.
Since when is one of the requirements of a president to be able to cause a clamor blaring insults and challenges while waving their arms around like swatting flies?
His intelligence, maturity and grasp of the real issues that face our nation is obvious when he can explain them apart from the circus that we call a debate.
Righteous bluster may look good on TV, but plays not at all in the real world of governing America. We need a good man like Bloomberg to bring this vale of troubles under President Trump to a close. He and his rodent-like administration needs to slink back to their burrows.
Ronald Lancaster
North side
Make plans now for COVID-19
Clearly the federal government is totally unprepared to deal with COVID-19 at this juncture. Arizona government and the state’s health providers need to formulate a plan of action now, right now, before the systems become overwhelmed and many health workers become infected. What can we learn from Wuhan?
Do we have enough masks and isolation units? What is the protocol for testing, treatment and hospitalization? Should isolation and air control be used? How will patients be directed to which hospitals? Do we have enough supplies to protect our health workers?
Telling people to wash their hands and self quarantine is just not going to cut it when dealing with a disease where we don’t know the incubation period and don’t know the infection rate.
What we do know so far is that 20% of the people who become infected need hospitalization, the mortality rate is about 2% and that it affects the elderly more than the average population.
Armin Sternberg
East side