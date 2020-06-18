Letters to the Editor

Star cartoon
stokes hatred
Disgusting! You, the Arizona Star, printed a disgraceful political cartoon in your paper Monday, June 8. It was the one with Donald Trump saying he will “Make America White Again.” Totally uncalled for.
All cartoons like this contribute to the increased hatred we are seeing in this country today. What was the editor thinking when he/she printed it? What was the purpose of the cartoon? In my days, with cartoons we were able to laugh with each other and at ourselves. Today they divide us.
I rarely look at the political cartoons because they are distasteful and disrespectful. I find no humor in them at all. There is enough hatred on the opinion page without the Arizona Daily Star also contributing to it.
Per your recommendation to submit opinions that “encourage discussion,” let me add, opinions submitted that encourage “positive” discussion. Most political cartoons do not do this. This opinion, in my opinion, is also for those who also send in their thoughts and opinions. Be kind!
Richard Mudd
Northwest side
Mask help isn’t coming; we’re on our own, folks
Listen, Tucsonans. You have choices. Don’t wait for the government and business world to make shopping in Tucson safe for you.
Wear your mask. When you enter a place of business and see lots of unmasked faces you must leave and check out their competitors. If possible, tell the manager why you are leaving.
There are places to shop where masks as well as social distancing and careful hygiene are the rule. Find them. When possible, tell the manager why you are choosing to shop there.
This is worth trying. Don’t wait for government or business to mandate the wearing of masks. They have other interests.
Patricia Leveque
Northwest side
Governor’s surrender
undercuts our sacrifices
I watched Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ’s press conference last week and was dismayed by their cynical calculus: Essentially, they intend to let the COVID-19 cases continue unchecked until the hospital beds are maxed out. This has undercut and negated the sacrifices that we, as citizens, health-care providers, mask wearers, social distancers and homebodies have made for the greater good.
Ducey and his ilk need to put their money where their mouths are and prove to our citizens, essential workers and health-care providers that we really do respect them. Putting down a few floor decals at a retail outlet and calling it a day is not sufficient. Masks in public places need to be mandatory until we get a handle on the community spread.
Liz McDonald
Midtown
Privacy for thee,
a gantlet for me
As I listen to Republican claims of protecting privacy as justification of blacking out information on business that received public funds, I can’t help but think back to last summer when a microburst destroyed my back patio.
In order to make a claim, I had to have a representative from the insurance company come and verify the damage. Then, in order to get the final payment from the insurance policy I paid for, I had to present proof that I did actually do the repairs. Next, in order to deposit that check in my account, I had to beg permission from the bank that purchased my mortgage without any notice or communication with me.
Now I’m being told that I don’t get to know who got to borrow my tax money, let alone what they used it for. Because privacy.
Sure. Makes sense.
David Reynolds
East side
A scary increase
in COVID-19 cases
Ever since the stay-a- home restrictions were lifted we have seen a steady increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19. When thinking of hospital space, we need to remember that virus spread is exponential. When a virus is spreading, the more people infected means more people coming into contact with potential for more people infected. The growth is exponential.
Focusing on Pima County: On May 29 there were 67 new cases, which was the record to that point. Five days later on June 3 there was a record 131 cases. Ten days later on June 13, there were a record 261 new cases. The peak had doubled in 10 days. Around June 23, we should expect to see around 500 new cases in one day. A few weeks after that we should expect to see 1,000 new infections in one day. It is now more dangerous than ever to be outside. We may have enough hospital beds right now, but that can’t last.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Construction: It builds everything
Contributions made by local business and individuals are typical in American democracy and allow a means to support candidates whose views align with their interestsm and that is entirely appropriate. As long as campaign contributions are made legally, and the elected officials act within the law, there is nothing dishonest about the process.
The contributions in question in Oro Valley will be from developers, contractors and material suppliers, the nucleus of our local construction industry and the engine of growth.
The housing industry stands poised to lead the economic rebound once social distancing and other virus mitigation efforts show success in containing the coronavirus pandemic. A recent report by the National Home Builders Association stated that the one-year economic impact of building 100 single-family homes with an average price of $378,000 is astronomical. Those 100 homes generate an estimated $28.7 million in local income, $3.6 million in revenue for the government, and 394 jobs for the local community. Again, construction is the engine of growth!
James Prunty
Oro Valley
Maybe UA should get its finances in order
Along with many Tucsonans, I strongly object to a considered sale to developers of the Campus Agriculture Center lands to offset the university’s grandiose overspending. It is a crown jewel for Tucson as a designated land grant with awards for education and research.
The University of Arizona has indulged in lavish spending and taxpayer-draining excessive development for years. The luxurious palatial remodeling of the president’s office under previous President Ann Hart to a recent $14 million no-bid consultant (with secret “proprietary” results) and nontransparent contract with a PR firm for current President Robert Robbins’ media appearances.
The university should have leadership with established ties to Tucson that does not treat our community’s prized assets as though they were spaces on a Monopoly game board. Leadership that understands Tucson’s character, the Campus Agriculture Center’s important history and realizes the days of institutional excess that has produced a generation of student debt slaves are over.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
