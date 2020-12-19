Letters to the Editor

Electoral College is now a danger to our country
What the public has now witnessed is the Electoral College being used as tool to attempt to overthrow the will of the voters. Lawsuits were focused strictly on battleground states while the rest of the population that voted was ignored during this barrage of coup d’état-like litigation. These lawsuits totally ignored the fact that 7 million more people voted for the other candidate and sought to disenfranchise over 81 million people.
The major problem with the Electoral College is its winner-take-all structure. This allows presidential candidates and their parties to ignore large sections of the country. Democrats ignore the South, while Republicans ignore the coasts.
It also fosters more partisanship. If candidates were forced to compete for electoral votes proportionally by popular vote in each state, their messaging would have to become more centrist and moderated. It is time for Congress and the American people to rethink this antiquated system and make it proportional to the actual popular vote in each state.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
The insanity
of Republican denial
Over 120 members of Congress and 18 attorneys general signed on to Donald Trump’s Texas lawsuit. These men and women “of faith” have sworn to their higher power to protect the people and constitution of this country. And now they break their vow to their country to support and be complicit in this president’s refusal to accept defeat when, except for those truly deranged, everyone knows full well what the truth is.
They choose to follow the biggest, greatest, most absolute disaster in the history of our country, and I do not understand how they can look at themselves in the mirror every day and not get nauseous. Their attacks on the true patriots of our country who have defended our Constitution are deplorable
Steven Gorenstein
Northeast side
Ward and her lot
are scared of Trump
The extent to which Kelli Ward et al. are maneuvering to subvert the democratic process is astounding and frightening. To think, their blind fealty to one man is driving their machinations and is the very reason why that man should have been and was voted out of office. Ward and too many other folks supposedly representing we the people’s allegiance is akin to that of minions to a tyrant.
Ironically, those who are playing the role of servants to a wannabe tyrant are the very folks who would likely trumpet “live free or die.” Their fear of this man is justified, but it is not justification for destroying this country. It is justification, however, for dismissing him to the ash heap of history.
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
Back of the line, COVID deniers
News that there may not be enough vaccine for everyone does not take into consideration the 74 million-plus Trump voters and pandemic deniers that voted last month. Certainly these citizens would not be hypocritical enough to accept a vaccine for a nonexistent malady. Surely the Arizona legislators who have refused to wear masks or take other precautions will refuse the vaccine.
Not!
Don Besse
Oro Valley
Support our local zoo
Our Reid Park Zoo is a magical place! I personally really look forward to its expansion. It will be an even better place.
Our zoo takes visitors to the wonderful world of animals, many of which are endangered in the wild. It’s a wonderful way to learn, while walking through peaceful gardens. Our zoo restores the soul, amazes the curious minds and is always a positive experience.
We all should be so proud of the upcoming improvements!
Francine Champoux
Foothills
What’s the status on emergency COVID sites?
Re: the April 10 article “Possible care sites in Tucson include TCC, vacant hospital.”
Some of the sites discussed were the existing Tucson Convention Center and the vacant Tucson Heart Hospital. The key player in the evaluation was the Army Corps of Engineers. At that time there was no indication of when or if follow up would be provided.
A decision on any future alternative care facilities would “be made at the state and federal level.”
As of Dec. 8, with a surge of coronavirus cases in Reno, Nevada, Renown Regional Medical Center was forced to use a parking garage prepared some weeks ago for treating COVID patients.
Recent articles in the Daily Star describe our own surge here in Southern Arizona. Are we waiting for government agencies to decide what we can or cannot do? Might we fill the TCC or the THH with tents?
Of course, tents do not magically unroll with equipment, PPE, trained personnel and ventilators inside. What alternatives are being explored?
Mary Naig
Foothills
A super carrier you want to meet
Re: The Dec. 16 letter “A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to our carrier.”
I delighted in reading the letter about Carlos Samniego, a true gentleman who delivered my paper for many years. Yes, he often went out of his way to save me a long walk, too. In the warm early mornings of summer, I’d be out to receive a friendly wave and a jolly greeting. I am pleased that he is still delivering the Daily Star, and that his clients appreciate the special person he is.
Sally Wegner
Northwest side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!