Letters to the Editor

Whose coronavirus guidelines are these?
The U.S. Postal Service delivered a postcard to everyone today, a government message regarding how to stay healthy in this pandemic. Imagine my surprise that they are “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.” These are CDC guidelines, promulgated by scientists and health-care providers who have recognized from early days the dangers presented by this disease, not the man who said that this virus wouldn’t be a problem.
Now this administration has actually politicized the scientific agency we have depended on to keep us safe through a mission that states it “conducts critical science and provides health information that protects our nation against expensive and dangerous health threats, and responds when these arise.” These are the folks we expect to hear from, the ones we want to be able to trust implicitly, not worry that they are influenced in any way by political considerations.
Gerry Peterson
Green Valley
Thanks to Click
for all of his support
Jim Click has placed multiple full page ads in several recent Arizona Daily Star editions, including two in the March 30 paper. It appears to me that, in addition to clarifying his businesses’ services, he is supporting the city of Tucson, the Star (which must be very hard hit by loss of revenue due to shut down businesses) and his dealership staff.
I thank Jim Click for his enduring community support. It is somehow reassuring that, difficult as doing business is right now, he is still in the mix, supporting Tucson. I am sure there are many ways other business leaders are supporting our community. I thank you. I am also grateful that the Daily Star continues to stay in the game. Which reminds me to thank the sports staff for staying with important sports developments right here.
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
Gov. Ducey should
close gun stores
Re: the March 30 article “Tucsonans aim their sights on guns, turning them into a hot commodity.”
Gov. Ducey has deemed gun stores an “essential” business for our security. By what criteria? Other countries hit by the pandemic have not suffered a security loss without them. Studies affirm that homes with weapons make the occupants less safe, not more.
A recent story in the Arizona Daily Star states that gun shops are running out of inventory. This abundance of firepower in the hands of individuals who often are untrained in their use is frightening for the community and more so for those sharing their homes. Domestic violence experts fear for the lives of victims sheltering with their abusers and the killing this last Sunday of a Phoenix police officer responding to a domestic call validates their concerns.
How many children, now always home, will find an unsecured weapon in a closet or nightstand with deadly consequences? Ducey needs to close gun stores and this country needs to prioritize the lives of its citizens over the NRA-manufactured fear of someone with a legal right to a gun losing his Second Amendment rights.
Linda Petersen-Vargas
Northeast side
Is this the new normal? Time to change channel
Are you having fun yet? Because I’m not. For decades, medical experts have predicted pandemics. I knew in early February that we were in trouble. I saw those empty Chinese streets and bought lots of toilet paper. So, why didn’t the current administration know more than I did? They knew in 2019 and chose not to act, based on short-term financial prospects.
More recently, some are trying to pitch the argument that a bad economy trumps the virus killing our loved ones. Similarly, we recently watched a charming 10-year-old film about fifth graders concerned about the climate crisis. They are now adults, the technologies exist and we’ve done some things but not nearly enough.
Enjoying the pandemic? Try layering it with a tornado, a hurricane, a flood. Coming up soon if we don’t change the channel on this TV administration.
Vote Climate/Virus in 2020.
Gaye Adams
Midtown
Salon ‘essentials’ are anything but
I have a question for the governor and all mayors of Arizona: Who cuts your hair or curls/perms your hair from six feet away? My salon ceased operations two weeks ago to protect both clients and operators and I applaud their decision.
This “personal care” exception is misguided and poorly thought out. Hopefully those in charge will figure it out and soon.
Margaret Zeches
Northwest side
Zakaria wrong on exceptionalism
Re: the March 31 article “US still exceptional — but now for its incompetence.”
Fareed Zaharia plays fast and loose with his numbers to place blame on our central government. He compares cases and deaths with much smaller countries but then switched to per capita comparisons to make his point about strong central government (a concept discarded by the founders that works quite well). I think we should be taking a closer look at extremely profitable, not-for-profit hospitals with highly remunerated administrators.
Also we need to look at states who spend on pet projects rather than preparing for pandemics, which seem to come more frequently. He also forgets to mention newly revised estimates of cases and mortality. State and local governments are responsible for everything not enumerated in the constitution to the central government
Bill Blaine
Marana
Confronting the COVID-19 crisis
Two commentaries on Tuesday’s editorial page interested me. Fareed Zakaria bemoans the long, slow decline of a competent, well-organized public service, and Allan Hamilton suggests an orderly and organized plan to overcome COVID-19. Hamilton’s plan relies on exactly what Zakaria says we don’t have: a functional and competent public service.
Indeed, I worked for the U.S. Public Health Service until the mid-1980s, and I can testify to the correctness of Zakaria’s history of the decline in competence and capability there, which started in the Reagan years and has continued ever since. Notably, Dr. Anthony Fauci is a throwback to that time, and I am glad we have him.
The techniques of disease tracking and vaccine and therapy development that Hamilton proposes were developed years ago and have been deployed effectively since. We do need and deserve a robust public sector to do what’s needed now.
Paul Waugaman
East side
