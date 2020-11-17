Letters to the Editor

History will judge Trump backers harshly
Re: the Nov. 10 article “American voters are just not into ‘woke’ culture some Dems pursue.”
Unlike Burris, I don’t see the “shy Trumpers.” The ones I see are honking horns and waving huge flags attached to their car “trains.” They are the ones shouting, carrying weapons, bullying and standing maskless in groups on street corners.
If anything, Joe Biden supporters are much more likely to appear “shy” and follow the example of Biden himself who seeks to respect all persons. What concerns me most is the blatant, unabashed hatred toward “others” expressed by the Trumpers. As history reveals, this has been a direct precursor to authoritarianism and fascism.
We all need to pay attention to this trend. Biden is a moderate and we need to give our support to his efforts to seek compromise. The function of our democracy is at stake.
Janette Buconocore
Northwest side
Trump is playing out
a worst-case scenario
What if the question is not what happens if Donald Trump refuses to leave office, but what happens if the executive branch and Trump, together, refuse to leave office? This seems to be what they are readying, evidenced by the coordinated silence from Republicans and the executive branch regarding Joe Biden’s transition, the orders not to cooperate with Biden, the orders to plan for a second term, the orders to staffers not to look for another job or else be fired, and the approval to continue contesting the election.
The cabal controls all the governmental powers and owns the judiciary, including the Supreme Court. The police and military seem to be obedient Republicans. A coup by the existing government!
What’s to stop them? Democracy requires the willingness of all to live by the law. Trump and his acolytes don’t live that way.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Interesting timing
of vaccine news
My spirit was uplifted when I read about the coronavirus vaccine which, if first results prove accurate, could have a success rate of 90%.
I wonder if the discovery and subsequent announcement to the nation is a coincidence coming just one week after the elections. Or could the news have been delayed as a result of a nefarious act to tilt the results of the elections? Remember that Trump promised a workable vaccine by Election Day.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Let’s strengthen voting opportunities
Finally, this election cycle is drawing to a close. We’ve endured many challenges while making critical decisions.
I’m an election nerd who volunteers with campaigns, observes ballot processing and counting in the county recorder and department of elections and enjoys conversations with neighbors about political perspectives.
This cycle, across the state, we’ve witnessed a number of legal actions taken against recorders and elections officials by groups of underrepresented voters. Many were dismissed. When reading the publicly available evidence in these suits, it seemed most were based on communication failures between organizations.
My suggestion is that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Gov. Doug Ducey host a solutions-based summit. Include all of the aggrieved stakeholders from across Arizona. Develop and implement an action plan that alleviates the roadblocks deterring citizens from voting.
Some statutes may need changing. Partnerships may need strengthening. Maybe collaboration and conversation could be more productive than litigation.
Let’s support all of our citizens’ rights in voting.
Cindy Coleman
Southeast side
Kozachik fails to grasp how layoffs work
Re: the Nov. 13 article “Councilman Kozachik laid off from UA; O’Halleran reelected to House.”
We’ve seen this before — smoke and mirrors. And here we are once again. Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, because Magical Steve Kozachik has a bag of tricks for you. I was not surprised by his diatribe that he received no warning he’d be laid off from the UA athletic department.
My first thought, at least he has a job on the City Council. Millions of people can’t say that in this day and age. No one is immune to being let go by an employer.
Businesses have a bottom line to protect; moreover, it doesn’t matter how smart Steve is, the UA is smarter. I go back to the families in Tucson, who suffer to make ends meet, they don’t know where their next meal is coming from day to day. No one owes you a phone call to tell you that your time is up after 30 years on the job.
We’ve all been in your shoes one time or another. Grow up, my friend, and be well.
Bobby Burns
Midtown
Electoral College is essential
Once again, there are calls to eliminate the Electoral College. Those people who do are either ignorant or derisive of its history. Had there not been an Electoral College we would not have had the United States. The Electoral College was founded on something not found in our country today — compromise.
The smaller states were concerned about the more populous states controlling the country. The legislature was a compromise, the House based on population and the Senate on equal representation. The Electoral College is a compromise between these two systems. We need to keep the college to maintain equal representation of all states.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Electoral College
an outdated joke
Re: the Nov. 14 article “Now is the time to neuter the Electoral College.”
Thanks to Renee Downing (where have you been?) for her piece on the Electoral College. It stands out as one of the most embarrassing aspects of American “democracy” and belies the claim that we are “the greatest nation on earth,” as my mother used to say.
The Electoral College is a ridiculous, outdated anachronism for the many reasons that Downing listed. No other modern country has anything approaching it as a way to elect its head of state. Witness the aftermath of this past election.
To register your concern, go to nationalpopularvote.com.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
Trump should beg for forgiveness
President Trump knew in January that COVID-19 had the potential to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans and our brothers and sisters from other countries. He did nothing, but instead excused his neglect by claiming that he did not want to cause a panic. By continuing to disregard the scientific evidence and deriding the country’s most respected experts, he dismisses the agony and death he has caused.
And Mitch McConnell and his cronies are complicit in the deaths by continuing to advocate for Trump. This is reminiscent of Pontius Pilate and the religious leaders who insisted that Jesus be put to death. The first words Jesus spoke from the cross were, “Father forgive them for they know not what they do.”
Although I believe in those words, I cannot bring myself to forgive.
Robert Murray
Midtown
Support President Biden
For all of Donald Trump’s supporters who have steadfastly said “He’s our duly elected president and we should support him, no matter what.” Tag, you’re it!
Philip Rasmussen
Foothills
Is contact tracing still a thing?
While the numbers of people suffering from COVID grew, there was a lot of conversation about testing, tracking and a cure. Testing has increased and is common everywhere (quality?) and a vaccine is on the horizon — optimism grows. Meanwhile, the easiest and the cheapest element is hardly mentioned.
Is anyone doing COVID tracking? If it is worthwhile, let’s do it. If it is not worthwhile, let us stop talking about it. I am college-trained in accounting and nursing and retired. My colleagues and I are available as volunteers.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Kozachik is owed
a real apology
Thanks to Jasmine Demers’ “Political Notebook” reporting on Nov. 13 on Councilman Steve Kozachik, we have a complete story on how he heard his 32-year-long UA position would be eliminated. It was a mere phone call from a human-resources associate.
Consider all his concern for students. Consider the splendid work he has done in Ward 6 and in helping conduct a COVID-19 testing blitz. Consider his empathic and enlightening community newsletters.
I have served in higher education for years and I find the impersonal behavior of high-level UA officials appalling. At the very least, they owe Mr. Kozachik an apology.
Deborah Larsen Cowan, professor emerita, Gettysburg College
Green Valley
Republicans’ failure
to act betrays America
Forget Donald Trump. He is increasingly irrelevant. Isolated in a White House that seems more like a medieval pest house.
He seems half-crazed with rage and self-pity, instructing his lawyers to file baseless lawsuits, firing high-level Pentagon officials for imagined disloyalty, spewing lies about massive voter fraud and insisting that despite Biden’s more than 5 million-vote lead, he, Trump, will somehow still win the election. Add to that obstructing the Biden transition team’s access to vital national and domestic security information.
Let’s leave him to his infantile tantrums and turn our wrath on Mitch McConnell and his Republican allies in the Senate who are pretending to believe Trump’s lies.
This is inexplicable and horrifying. They must demand that Trump face up to his loss and live up to his sworn oath to protect the Constitution and us during this dangerous period of transition.
Their failure to act is a shameful betrayal of our country.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
Anti-mask?
Let’s hear why
If you refuse to wear a mask, please explain how you are not the epitome of selfishness. Submit your explanation here. I think we’d all like to know why you deserve an ICU bed over those of us who are isolating, wearing masks and taking every precaution we can.
Linda Dobbyn
Midtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!