Letters to the Editor

US is at fault
for latest Mideast crisis
Because of the war between Turkey and Syria, a huge, new wave of refugees wants to get into Europe. Ironically, only 6% of them are Syrians; most others are Afghans, Pakistanis, Iranians and others. Allowing this to happen would cause a tsunami of protests across Europe and would radically strengthen the right-wing parties. Russian President Vladimir Putin finds this rather amusing, especially because the war was facilitated by the removal of U.S. troops from that very area around Idlib.
Russia then provided air support for the Syrians, and Turkey was suddenly on the losing side.
Again, Donald Trump’s government has utterly failed to stabilize that region in coordination with the Kurds, our allies against ISIS. The root cause of it all: the catastrophic U.S. policies in the entire Middle East for decades. Now, with our tail between our legs, Russia has gained major influence and threatens to destroy NATO and the EU as well, our only bulwark against Putin.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Probation officers
often abuse their power
Go down to a probation office and just listen to how they speak to those on probation. Talk with anyone on probation and they will tell you that probation officers overstep their authority, creating situations so they can abuse their power to make life impossible for those on probation to live, let alone be successful.
Using family or attending church as leverage, such things are weaponized by probation. Imagine having your faith in the Lord used against you. This is just a small example of the abuse of power that goes on daily.
Probation is the punishment. Negative, destructive, abuses of power by probation officers are not. Defense lawyers such as public defenders will tell you to not speak up or just deal because it could get worse. This is the worst mind-set, the only way for injustice to stop is to bring it to light. Stop the abuse of civil and fundamental rights we all have.
Steven Wallace
Midtown
Pain of Medicare cuts not new to chiropractors
Re: the Jan. 27 letter “New cuts to Medicare hinder physical therapy.”
A recent letter complained of proposed cuts in Medicare payments for physical therapy. As a chiropractor in Tucson for 25 years, welcome to our world.
Medicare requires us to perform an examination every 30 days and make the patient pay for it. We are not reimbursed for anything other than a spinal manipulation.
If a patient would benefit from traction, electric stimulation therapy or rehabilitation exercise, they have to be willing to pay for it. There is a bill to enable us to get paid for anything we are licensed to perform, but we’ll see. So again, welcome to our world.
Ala Cross
Northwest side
Confederate flag ban erodes free speech rights
Re: the March 6 article “Rodeo parade says ‘rebel’ version of Confederate flag will no longer fly.”
Freedom of speech, the fundamental right of all Americans, is meaningless if it only applies to socially acceptable, politically correct speech and thoughts. It was meant to protect minority thoughts and viewpoints, even those that might be and probably are reprehensible to most of us.
Social justice warriors who are on a campaign to deny all but politically correct speech and viewpoints are abrogating that freedom of speech. It’s disturbing that if the ACLU, who defended the right of Nazis to march in 1978 in Skokie, Illinois, understood this, why cannot certain elected officials in our fair city? Sometimes all it takes is an open mind, and a little courage.
“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” — a stirring maxim often attributed to Voltaire.
Richard Lansdowne
Marana
McSally playing politics with health care
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally has recently been touting her new legislation that will supposedly lower prescription drug prices. In it, she proposes that Medicare be allowed to negotiate prices of drugs.
The problem with that is having the government negotiate prices shatters the free market approach that has actually allowed Medicare Part D to come in below cost.
Also, would patients simply not be able to access the medications they need if the government walks away from a negotiation?
Another piece of the legislation would allow for the importation of drugs from Canada. With our counterfeit drug crisis, do we really want more drugs crossing our border without proper safety measures?
The fact is that McSally has introduced this bill (which appears to have no support in Congress, by the way) in order to wave it around come election time.
She is, unfortunately, playing politics with our health care system.
Christine Gutierrez
Midtown
GOP’s faux rage
over Schumer comments
Re: the March 6 article “Schumer apologizes for ‘words I used’ to criticize justices.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer certainly could and should have chosen his words more carefully, especially given today’s hyperpartisan atmosphere. I do find Republican faux rage disingenuous, considering the president’s nonstop elementary school taunts to everyone who disagrees with him. After all, it’s not like Schumer mused that maybe Second Amendment diehards could stop them, perhaps slamming their heads into doors or even body slamming them.
Mark King
Northwest side
Electoral College votes should be prorated
What bothers me about the Electoral College is the winner-take-all scenario. Therefore my vote for president in 2016 was a waste of time since all the electors go to the candidate who won the plurality of the statewide votes.
Why not prorate the votes for the presidential candidate.
Anyway, I wonder how Republicans would have felt if they had won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College vote, as in 2000 and 2016? They would have had kittens (and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona would have a lot of work on their hands).
As for the yahoos rioting, as stated in one person’s letter to the editor, if this had been in a Third World country, there would have been a revolution.
Judith Hubbard
Midtown
US health care needs help
Re: the March 7 letter “Rational discourse needed on health care.”
With all due respect to Dr. Jose Santiago, the article “Canada’s socialized system of health care shouldn’t be praised” does not in any way correctly point out anything. The anecdotes in that article are not credible and have nothing to do with the health care system in Canada.
I can assure you, in my practice as a health psychologist, I have much “anecdotal evidence” from patients who have experienced bad medicine in Tucson, with some experiences verging on medical malpractice.
Picking out convenient data on health outcomes is not science. Perhaps Santiago should look at hard research data not just from Canada, but from countries that have a “socialized” health care system, and compare that to the U.S. in regard to health outcomes.
Santiago is certainly correct that an informed and rational national discourse is imperative, but most Americans have their heads in the sand.
They do not know what goes on in the rest of the world, particularly in health care, just like our current president.
Zachary Shnek, Ph.D
Northwest side
Some enforcement could curb pedestrian deaths
I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we can act more safely. However, law enforcement never take any responsibility for pedestrian safety. I have witnessed in one week on Ina Road between Thornydale and Oldfather roads, two Marana police cars and one Tucson police car each stop for a person crossing midblock on Ina.
They let the person cross and then left the scene. Not one officer stopped the individuals to tell them that what they were doing is dangerous.
I agree that drivers should be more aware of pedestrians, but police should also be enforcing the law.
When a pedestrian gets hit, it affects more than just the pedestrian, it affects the driver and the driver’s family. Citing people for jaywalking may save someone’s life.
Police, do your job.
Lewis Du Pont
Northwest side