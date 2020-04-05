Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Tucson, coronavirus pandemic

Bill Bresnahan, center, practices his putting with other golfers while waiting to tee off at hole one of Dell Urich Course at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson, Ariz., on March 23, 2020. Golf is increasingly becoming more popular due to the urged “Social Distance” because of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Star shines

in the darkness

Thanks for continuing to provide real news: gathered by professional journalists, augmented by the creativity of talented artists, printed by skilled craftspeople and brought to the homes of your subscribers day in and day out by dedicated drivers such as my delivery specialist Desiree, for whose impeccable service I am grateful every day.

As an ordinary token of normality, a local daily newspaper takes on extraordinary significance in this weird new world of social distancing and coming together by staying apart, and helps keep our community reasonably informed and connected rather than irrationally misinformed and further disconnected.

As a former journalist and a 32-year subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge your effort. May the Star continue to shine in these dark times.

Will Clipman

West side

Nothing to fear but golf itself

Bowing to the inevitable and inevitably acting too late to save as many lives as possible. On March 30, Gov. Doug Ducey belatedly issued an Arizona-wide “stay-at-home” decree.

Ever minded to put the public’s welfare first, he refused to label the restriction a “shelter-in-place” command, because he wants to “reduce fear.” In his view, “shelter” might suggest that there is something menacing from which to seek protection.

We wouldn’t want to give Arizonans such a false impression, now would we? Fortunately, we will still be able assuage our fears by playing golf when we’re not observing the “stay-at-home” edict.

Allen Boraiko

Midtown

Testing needs to be available to everyone

Re: the March 31 letter “Case numbers for COVID-19 are wrong.”

The letter writer is spot on!

Sure, we can all quarantine ourselves for months and months and assume we and everyone else is infected. But, we don’t know. We just don’t know the extent of the pandemic: Where is it concentrated? Where is it moving? Where is it clear? Do I have it or members of my family? My friends?

There are no actionable facts because there’s no testing. My big question is, why no testing? The administration has known this was coming for months and nothing was done to prepare. Nothing. No tests. Inadequate PPE supplies, ventilators, etc.

Thank you, Amber Abernathy, for pointing out the obvious in a real way: Testing is largely unavailable. So, the case numbers are inadequate, at best, plain wrong at worst.

Pat Madea

Northwest side

Elías will be sorely missed

Pima County and residents in District 5 suffered a tremendous loss with the death of the Honorable Richard Elías. Supervisor Elías represented the members of the Gates Pass Area Neighborhood Association who reside within District 5 in the general area of Gates Pass. He was a champion of environmental and cultural preservation and was equally protective of the needs and rights of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Supervisor Elías always made the time to meet and understand the needs of his constituents. His vision, willingness to take a stand, sense of humor and decorum will be greatly missed throughout Pima County, but especially with his constituents in District 5.

Gary Kordosky, 2020 president of Gates Pass Area Neighborhood Association

West side

Make masks

mandatory

The approach we are following to contain the novel coronavirus identifies those who carry the virus, then isolates them from the rest of us. If we could test everybody right away this would be a very effective approach. With limited testing, efficiency goes down.

Another approach, the Chinese approach, puts preventive masks on all individuals who carry the virus. The purpose of the mask is containment of the virus when a masked, infected individual breathes or coughs. Can this be accomplished? Yes, if everybody wears a mask. Is it possible to have a mask for everybody? Yes, anyone can make a mask for his or her personal use. The government needs to provide only general guidance keeping in mind that it is a preventative mask.

Use of a preventative mask by everybody could supplement our present approach, reducing the number of casualties. Don’t wait, issue a “mask requirement” today.

Zoltan Rosztoczy

Foothills

Concerned about COVID-19?

