Letters to the Editor

Time to leave fairyland and face reality
To the Republicans still desperately trying to claim fraud in the presidential election — enough already! You’ve had a nice vacation in fairyland, where you can play make-believe and pretend all your wishes come true, but it’s time to come home to reality. There has been no widespread fraud.
While some errors were found, they were not sufficient enough to change the result. The fact is, more people in this country (to include not only Democrats but Republicans as well) wanted a return to decency, honesty, integrity and an absence of chaos, so they elected Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States. Period. End of discussion.
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Lack of hospital beds could be seasonal
I have lived in Tucson for over 50 years. After reading Dr. Matt Heinz and his opinion on the lack of hospital beds available. This may be true. But over many years, Tucson has always had a lack of hospital beds available in the winter time. This may be due, in part, because of winter visitors, elderly people getting ill, etc.
I wish he had been more specific regarding who is filling these beds. The number of coronavirus patients is very small in comparison to the total beds available. He might be open to the thought that placing fear in the public is not in anyone’s best interest.
This fear-producing information from him and the majority of the health-care professionals is iffy at best. Have spent a lot of time researching the actual facts. Every day the public receives information from a myriad of sources, many of which are contradictory. Please, everyone, try to get your facts to agree and not just theorize. The public will believe anything.
Lori Gulotta
East side
Finchem a threat to public lands
Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed?
Do you like your public lands? Finchem would like federal land turned over to the state, where it can be parceled off and sold to private interest for profit. He’s even backed legislation to help undermine the safety of public lands remaining federal and public.
Now Finchem takes the day off to attend a hearing where no one is under oath to tell the truth. He joins the Trump clown train screaming fraud. The court ruling agreed to review 1,600 ballots. Auditors then only found less than 10 errors and they still aren’t satisfied.
What gets me is why we keep putting people like Finchem in office? Worse is why we give him a paycheck.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
I’ll donate what I please, thank you
Re: the Nov. 28 article “Think before donating; people of color need healthier food.”
Really? Now, we’re supposed to discriminate what foods we donate to various peoples. If people are receiving food from food banks, it means they are hungry.
Everyone has a choice of what they consume. What has happened to personal responsibility? In reading many of the letters to the editor, personal responsibility is not a part of their daily life.
As adults, take responsibility for your own decisions regarding your health and lifestyle.
Louise Nath
Benson
One more person losing a job
Should we pity Donny Boy? Not! On Jan. 20, 2021, he will lose his job and he will be unemployed.
It is doubtful that he would qualify for unemployment benefits.
Some people at the White House could show him websites to help him write a resume. Also, they could show him websites that offer jobs he might qualify for (golf pro?).
Flora Frederick
Midtown
State of the planet is not good
“The state of the planet is: broken,” said United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, on Dec. 2.
The planet is burning. The planet is freezing. The planet is drowning. The planet is asphyxiating. The planet is poisoned.
Humanity must turn away from its headlong course of environmental suicide. What humanity has brought about, humanity can also help to heal.
The defining task of humanity for this century is to heal its relationship with the rest of nature. “There is no vaccine for the planet.”
That was the message in the “state of the planet” address by the UN secretary-general.
What can we as people of conscience, as people of faith, as citizens and human beings, do to bring healing to the planet?
We can begin by hands-on action such as community gardens, recycling, careful use of resources, and work within our community organizations, civic associations, and religious congregations to advocate policies that address the climate emergency: goals of carbon neutrality, food security, adaptation and resilience.
John Leech
Foothills
A different question about the election
President Trump and his supporters believe that the election was stolen and the only thing that will change their minds is if the courts rule in their favor. In order for them to keep filing lawsuits they should have to answer one question. How can we have a free and fair election if one of the presidential candidates, in this case Donald Trump, has said for over four years, that the only way he could lose an election is if that election is rigged?
President Trump and his supporters demand that every one of their questions be answered. I believe that the 81 million voters who voted for Joe Biden should have this question answered.
Penny Zacharias
East side
It’s the GOP, not Trump, that’s the problem
I was always a moderate conservative for most of my adult life but could not bring myself to vote for Donald Trump in 2016. Character, integrity and honesty in a leader are more important to me than ideology. And we have endured the worst of these traits in President Trump’s behavior over the last four years.
Most egregious, he essentially gave up on providing any real leadership regarding COVID-19, this time sacrificing lives rather than “stiffing” creditors with his numerous bankruptcy filings during his business career. His other transgressions are too numerous to mention.
While I’m very disappointed and can’t understand how my Republican friends can continue to support him, it’s the silence of the Republican congressional leadership and their fellow members that really concerns me. Their cowardly inaction proves that politics trumps (pun intended) their oath of office.
It appears they will continue to be under Trump’s influence and not give priority to the best interests of the country during the next administration. May God help the Biden administration in the days ahead.
Ron Pozzi
SaddleBrooke
We need to value schools over bars
I am writing in response to letters criticizing the curfew’s ability to stop the COVID-19 virus. The value of this curfew is to decrease the amount of time people can spend in bars. It would be better to close the bars, but our Republican governor ruling against local control leaves a curfew as the only option for the city of Tucson to try to decrease the spread of the virus and the illness and death it can cause.
I applaud the Pascua Yaqui Tribe for voluntarily closing Casino Del Sol in concern for the health of all Tucsonans. I challenge other venues and bars to close. Some jobs may be lost, at least temporarily, but many more jobs will be restored and children can get back to school when the virus is controlled.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
Councilman Kozachik is a ‘crybaby’
I don’t understand why Steve Kozachik thinks he deserves to hold two prominent government jobs in a city of severe unemployment. What a crybaby. He should’ve been released from his position at the University of Arizona when he was first elected to the Tucson City Council.
He remains one of the more repellent councilmen. His “wise guy” attitude and unwillingness to connect with new people and new ideas has made him a hard pill to swallow. He got what he deserved with termination.
Good riddance.
Peter J. Andros
Downtown
Bright lights and good times at the zoo
In this time of so much negative news, the article on the bright lights at the Reid Park Zoo was a refreshing change. Kudos to the workers who forged ahead with the putting up of the lights.
Ken Wright
East side
