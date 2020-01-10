Letters to the editor

What exactly would Donald do?
I used to see bumper stickers that read “WWJD?” meaning “What Would Jesus Do?”
Would Jesus have multiple affairs? No. Would Jesus pay porn stars to keep his sexual exploits quiet? No. Would Jesus have a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein? No. Would Jesus give racists encouragement with his silence? No. Would Jesus cheat his contractors out of money? No. Would Jesus make his money in casinos and strip clubs? No. Would Jesus tell thousands of lies to make himself look better? No. Would Jesus listen to dictators’ lies over this country’s own intelligence community’s truths? No. Would Jesus spread Russian propaganda, as do Trump and his Republican Senators? No. Would Jesus vilify DACA young people without evidence of wrong-doing? No. Would Jesus separate families and put the children in concentration camps? No. All No’s. Then, is Donald Trump the anti-Christ?
Mary Kramer
Oro Valley
A radical solution
to political climate
Radical dilemmas like the current debacle in D.C. require radical solutions. I think there is only one way to shake the national cage and reunite the country and it may be the only possible way forward for the Democrats. Whoever ends up with the Democratic nomination must pick a Republican for a running mate.
If none will accept, then an Independent might make the difference with undecided voters. Whichever, preferably a person that still has some sense and doesn’t pander to the World Petroleum Cartel. The Affordable Care Act was originally Mitt Romney’s idea. I wouldn’t hesitate to vote for a Warren/Romney ticket. You can hardly reach across the aisle any more than that. Think about it.
Matt Finstrom
West side
Love by any
other name
Re: the Jan. 7 column “Methodists splitting church a sign of desperation.”
The photo accompanying the column is from my home state, Kansas. I grew up in western Kansas and went to the United Methodist Church through junior high and high school. The preacher’s son and I were best friends and lovers. How shocking, two gay boys.
In 1987, I moved to Tucson and eventually met my husband at St. Francis United Methodist Church, a reconciling congregation. I became a Sunday school teacher for 12 years there, and it was a joyous thing for me.
My experience at St. Francis was an extraordinary pivot point in my life. I was released from fear. I am so grateful for the opportunity for my husband and I to have met, fallen in love and now are married. We are grateful to a reconciling congregation that fully embraced LGBTQ folks.
And, the sky did not fall nor did Angel’s wings.
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
Protect private gifts of land
The Arizona state legislature is proposing bills to limit private parties from giving land to federal agencies, a short-sighted approach. HB 2092, sponsored by Sen. Sonny Borrelli and SB 1046, sponsored by Rep. Mark Finchem, propose to prevent private gifts of land to state and federal agencies.
Such gifts are an excellent way to preserve pristine environmental areas. Many of our national parks and monuments are the result of such action. Our legislature should strive for other sources of revenue. I urge voters to contact Rep. Finchem to oppose HB 2092 and contact Sen. Borrelli to oppose SB 1046.
Roger Shanley
East side
Say ‘no’ to TEP rate increase
Tucson Electric Power is asking for an increase in our electricity rates in order to cover their expenses on natural gas. This is completely wrong-minded in these perilous times of climate change that we are all witnessing. It is hotter and drier and fires are raging globally. The real heroic solution is for TEP to step up to 100% clean, safe, renewable energy as fast as possible and get completely off all gas, oil and coal-powered fuels which, in fact, are causing the climate crisis.
Please let the Arizona Corporation Commission know that you want TEP’s rate increase denied. And ask the ACC to increase the goals for reaching 100% renewable fuel sources required in our utilities by 2030.
Our climate crisis is a global emergency and requires an emergency response.
Attend the ACC hearing on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. here in Tucson at 400 W. Congress St., in hearing room 222 … and speak up.
Barbara Warren
North side
Senate can not ‘unimpeach’
When a sitting President apparently commits crimes against his office or the Constitution, the House has the duty to fully investigate to determine, with witnesses and facts, to determine if the crimes did exist. In this case, the president refused to allow key witnesses from his staff to testify on his behalf at the House hearing. Witnesses that may well have exonerated him of any such crimes.
With the witnesses and facts available, the House submitted two articles of impeachment.
The Senate now has the responsibility, under oaths of affirmation, to review the two articles to determine only if these high crimes and misdemeanors were of sufficient magnitude to remove the president from office, the constitution does not allow the Senate trial to be a vehicle to attempt to undermine the two articles of impeachment for political reasons.
President Trump will remain impeached forever, or until he becomes our “dictator” and has all impeachment records burned.
Henry Selfridge
East side
It’s no time to be blinded by ‘hope’
Re: the Jan. 8 article “Trump’s Iran policy may be impulsive, but we must hope it works.”
Several of Michael Gerson’s recent columns have been highly critical of President Trump, however, his latest scathing piece just ends with hope, typical for this time of the new year. “Hope” is precisely why Trump landed in the White House and this opinion article reinforces the idea of blind faith in the actions of this president and simply just hope things will turn out OK. Gerson seems to have joined the crowd peering through the fence at Mar-a-Lago’s Golf Course, hoping for a chance to relieve Sen. Lindsey Graham. Here’s hoping that voters will face the reality that Trump needs to leave office.
Owen Rentfro
Midtown
Coach Barnes, Wildcats a class act
This is my first year having season tickets to the women’s basketball games. I am so impressed with the talent and quality of the players and coaches. My 7-year-old granddaughter also attends the games and the clinics they provide. She is the smallest one at the clinics and can’t get the ball near the basket, but she loves to go because of the help and encouragement she receives from the players. They are true role models.
Coach Adia Barnes has put together a great team of players and coaches. I will continue to get season tickets and be proud of the entire program.
Mark Campbell
Amado