Letters to the editor

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Democrat. However, her Democratic fidelity is in serious doubt. Will she join the Democrats in voting to remove President Trump from office? I think that is doubtful. I think she will join the Republicans to keep him in office.
In the Star’s New Year’s Day edition there is a photo of Sinema smiling at Trump sycophant Mike Pence. I would rather see her in photos with Chuck Schumer, which is where she, if she were a Democrat, belongs.
Will Sinema change parties and become a Republican? A New York Times column headline from Dec. 31, 2019, reads, “Republican Women Are in Crisis: In the past 10 years, they have become an endangered species on the political stage.” Do not be surprised if Sinema decides to help the Republican party with its crisis and join them.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
Minimum wage doesn’t cause unemployment
Re: the Jan. 1 article “Minimum wage bump from $11 to $12 kicks in today in AZ.”
Garrick Taylor, spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, once again repeated the old lie about minimum wages causing unemployment. He said his prediction — that a rise in unemployment wouldn’t happen — failed to materialize because the economy was strong. No, that is not the reason. Repeated research has shown that in up economies or down, reasonable minimum wage rises do not cause additional unemployment once all the other possible causes have been controlled for. The reason for this is not entirely clear given that simple Econ 101 models would predict the opposite result. However, what happens in the real world is very clear: no rise in unemployment.
Anthony Mendoza
Northwest side
Tax cuts mean more money for everyone
Re: the Jan. 1 article “Minimum wage bump from $11 to $12 kicks in today in AZ.”
The lead reads, “What would you do with an extra $2,080 a year? Well, maybe closer to $1,600 after taxes?”
Funny thing is, the more you make, the more they take. As the writer says. If there were more tax cuts for everyone, bottom to top, you would be able to keep more of your hard earned money, and they you could decide how you want it spent. Not our federal, state and local governments deciding for you. In America you the consumer are the economic engine, not the multiple government levels, that drive our economy.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Make 2020 the year we defeat Trump
Sad to say, the new year is not off to a hopeful start. One has only to read the front page of the Star to realize that our democracy is heading off a cliff while our whole planet is in jeopardy of bursting up in flames like Australia, or even worse.
Our nation has weathered many a political storm, and goodness knows, we’ve survived inept leadership before, but rarely have we been saddled with such a pervasive malaise. Are we so beaten down by President Trump and his cohorts that we no longer feel engaged?
Let’s denounce white supremacy, racial injustice and mean spirited behaviors. They are”unacceptable,” as Bernie Sanders often says. To combat these malignancies we cannot allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by feelings of helplessness.
2020 can still be a banner year if we vocally object and physically push for meaningful change, and vote those perps out!
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Wildcats were attacked in their natural habitat
Re: the Jan. 2 article “3 mountain lions found with human remains are killed by wildlife officials.”
Wildlife officials ordered the killing of three mountain lions that were feeding on the remains from human remains that they had no part in killing. They were killed because of a fear that they could have gained an appetite for humans and were lacking in the customary fear of our kind. In other words, they were living in their environment, where humans sometimes visit, and feeding on remains and were killed because of what might happen, instead of what was really happening, that nature was taking its course. We interfere and try to control what we do not understand, and call it uncivilized, when it’s what’s wild and free, and have forgotten that we are doing this to ourselves.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown