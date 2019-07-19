Nothing free
about Medicare
Re: the July letter “Letter railing against ‘socialists’ confusing.”
I’m confused about a person who would wonder if someone who is not a socialist would cash their Social Security check or use their Medicare benefits. Those are not gifts from the government. We are simply getting back our own money that we paid into the system.
I worked over 40 years, many of them paying the maximum amount into Social Security and Medicare. The return on that is not great, but still, it’s my money, not the government’s. Medicare is not the free care for all that a lot of people talk about. After years of paying into the system, I still get to pay another $350 per month to get the complete coverage I want. I would have been better off putting that money into an HSA for 40 years and then purchasing private insurance.
Still, it’s the system we have. I paid for it. It isn’t free. I also recall a lot of taxes that paid for libraries, schools, roads, etc. Nothing was/is free!
William Osteen
Northeast side
A day off for those living in US illegally
Quick thought. I was wondering what would happen if no undocumented immigrants went to work for one day. I imagine almost all restaurants would be closed due to the absence of line cooks, busboys and dishwashers.
Construction would grind to a standstill. Assisted living and health care would be impacted greatly. There would be a lot of homes that go uncleaned. Retail would be in serious trouble with no customers. Agriculture, meat and poultry processing, landscaping and just about any other business would be impacted.
Consumers would be in a real bind. Our economy depends on these workers. For the most part these jobs are hard, dirty and thankless. Always looking over your shoulder is a very stressful way to live (to say the least). I know it’s only a pipe dream, but it would be a shocking revelation to our political “leaders.” Anyway, just a thought. Peace.
Dennis Lee
Northwest side
Calculated silence
from Sinema
Re: the July 17 article “Ugly hatred from Trump; crickets from McSally, Sinema.”
Sarah Gassen takes Kyrsten Sinema to task for not responding to Trump’s ugly tweet about four Democratic congresswomen. Gassen says that while some things Trump says are not worthy of a response, this instance is different. It is definitely worse.
But Sinema seems to know, as everyone should, that the best way to silence a bully is to ignore him. The responses have given Trump the opportunity to deny being racist, to cheers from his base, and another chance to divert attention from more important things. The House vote to condemn him has given the media another news cycle in which to utter their takes on it, ad nauseam.
Some have speculated the issue is bringing Democrats together around the progressive ideas those congresswomen espouse. Huh? How does objecting to someone being insulted equate with supporting their political position? There’s real danger in this overstepping by the media. It’s what can happen when we respond to bullies.
Bonnie Wehle
Midtown
A minority
of one
Re: the July 17 letter “Reading Rand will show you a diversity of ideas.”
The writer asserts that there are no group rights, only individual rights. That becomes workable only if we stop judging people as groups based on their race, ethnicity, country of origin, religiosity, sex and the like. Do that and the individual shines through.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Special rights
a response to bias
Re: the July 17 letter “Reading Rand will show you a diversity of ideas.”
In his letter, Jim Douthit recommends Leonard Pitts read Ayn Rand to explore individual rights and to get over his feeling of “unconscious bias” against female writers. This is a specious argument as Pitts is not just expressing a personal preference. He is recognizing an unconscious predisposition about women writers, rightfully, as something he should find ways to get around.
Rand’s philosophy is not based on sound science. She claims that humans are tabula rasa and only through indoctrination do we have any desire for society or feel altruism to others. This has been thoroughly disproved by science. Humans and other primates are naturally social and spontaneously demonstrate altruism.
As for “group rights,” if a group is identified and discriminated against, then promoting special rights for that group is legitimate until that bias is gone. In a perfect humanistic society none of us would experience discrimination and only be evaluated on our personal abilities and limitations. To get there, identified groups need additional support to overcome bias.
Brian Gross
Northeast side
Trump’s full tweet mischaracterized
Re: the July 17 article “Ugly hatred from Trump; crickets from McSally, Sinema.”
Usually, you’re right on, Sarah. But today you’re not right on two counts. First, to characterize the president as “racist” is objectively superficial. Historically, his style belies his substance, leading to the frequent conclusion that ignores his true self: He’s simply a “bully.”
Think about that. It’s doubtful that he could’ve gotten to where he has gotten as an openly defiant, hateful racist. Neither as a businessman or a politician. Not in America regardless of some of our shortcomings. But as a bombastic, ill-mannered, bellicose, buffoonish bully, the world unfortunately has chosen to look away.
Just as being a “bully” doesn’t fit the current narrative. And second: Be honest. The reported totality of the president’s tweet said that they should go back to where they came from, fix their problems, and return and share with us the solutions. Apparently that doesn’t fit the current narrative either. It would seem that “distractions” come in all sorts of forms.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Consider: Who gains from our division?
Our strength is unity. Our peace comes through sharing.
Who benefits when we stop supporting each other? Who gains when “us” fights “them?” Divide us and conquer us.
MAGA by bringing us together.
Leonhard Goeller
Midtown
Tweets are just an annoyance
The hubbub over the latest presidential tweets deserve no more attention than the annoyance of the barking dog next door. You know what it’s about, he wants more attention, and it’s his only language. Don’t be distracted by the useless noise. Keep your fences mended, because if he gets out he’ll kill your chickens.
What you might worry about is this — the deficit, the debt and global warming.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
President showing
his true colors
Does Donald Trump realize that his words apply to everyone in this country except Native Americans, including himself? The Native Americans were here first and were displaced (mostly through genocide) by everyone who came later. The Europeans came for religious freedom or as indentured servants, Africans by forced slavery.
Now he is becoming scary, showing us who he is, destroying the free press, putting the Justice Department in his pocket, making himself and his supporters above the law. If you don’t stop him with your vote, you will be saluting him.
Jacque Ramsey
Oro Valley
Trump promotes peace?
Re: the July 15 letter “Trump promotes peace and economic growth.”
I respectfully disagree with your interpretation of 45’s peaceful results. First of all, he pulled out of an agreement that eight major countries signed, which has caused a tense stand-off with Iran. Secondly, nothing has been accomplished with North Korea, but a great photo-op for Kim and 45. Thirdly, I have never heard a president speak of his “enemies” with such disgusting rhetoric.... “She’s bleeding from her face lift,” or “McCain is a coward because he was captured?,” or, “Why don’t they go back to their own country?,” rhetoric used for African Americans during the civil unrest of the sixties.
This president has caused more conflict between parties and families than any president in my lifetime, and that includes President Nixon. No, Mr. Beecher, this “different” approach is not promoting peace, but unrest. I pray the “do no wrong” followers of 45 will wake up soon, before we lose the soul of our nation.
Jane Merrifield-Beecher
Foothills