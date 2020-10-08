Letters to the Editor

When judged, Trump comes up short
We’re told to judge the actions of others, but not others themselves. Yet most people are what they do; to judge their acts is to judge them.
We have two people who can be judged for what they’ve done. The difference couldn’t be greater than between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Donald Trump. RGB fought for equality not only for women but for everyone with a subtle combination of intellect, reason and truth.
Then there’s Trump: a hostile stranger to intellect (knows more than “his” generals and public-health professionals) and to reason (goes with his gut). He has set a record for lying. The truth is what he says it is. He has whipped the Republican Party, which now bends over backward and forward pandering to Trump to get what they want. The GOP is a Mephistophelian joke.
By any moral standard, Trump has been weighed in the balance and found wanting. To his supporters: Is this how you want to be judged?
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Trump is Mr. Blue Sky
on a rainy day
Why have Donald Trump supporters backed him during this pandemic? It’s not your fault. You expect the president to tell you the truth. Trump does not. He lies a lot.
He told you the sky was blue in March when it was already turning gray. He thought it would help him politically to say so. The virus will magically disappear. National mask mandates aren’t necessary. Young people don’t get sick from it.
Not true. He knew the virus was lethal and would spread like wildfire.
The sky remains gray today. But you look up and still see blue sky because you want to believe your president. Meanwhile, more than 200,000 of your fellow citizens have perished. Millions more are jobless and countless businesses are closed for good.
Thousands have died needlessly. Your president wasn’t worried about panic. He just doesn’t care. The sky is not blue. It’s still very gray. And you got played.
Charlie MacCabe
East side
Save our land, air, water and health
We now have a federal government which is prioritizing the extraction of fossil fuels, as well as the refining and utilization of such, even to the extent of subsidizing these industries to the tune of $15 billion per year of taxpayer expense. The cheapest electricity now comes from solar, followed by wind power. Such clean energy, despite the obvious health and economic benefits, is being currently discouraged.
We are paying the price in terms of dirtier air to breathe, fouling of our waterways and destruction of pristine landscapes throughout our country.
Let’s revitalize our health, economy and our environment by electing a president invested in a clean energy future.
LeRoy Anderson
Downtown
Shaw would bring diversity to TUSD Board
Among the local choices Tucson voters will be making in the days ahead are the seats to be filled on TUSD’s Governing Board. We are recommending a highly qualified, enthusiastic young woman, a native Tucsonan who, as past president of the Sugar Hill Neighborhood Association and co-chair of the League of Women Voters Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, will bring much needed diversity to the board.
Sadie Shaw, a parent and volunteer in TUSD, an artist and art educator (BFA in Art from the UA), is an advocate for more resources going directly to classrooms, for more regular art, music, PE and horticulture programs, and a 21st century curriculum with less emphasis on standardized testing and more on an authentic learning model. Sadie would advocate for competitive wages for all district employees and for transparency with the budget.
As her former teachers at the elementary and college level, we can attest to her keen intelligence, dedication to learning and drive.
Sterling Vinson Ph.D.
and Mary Kierzek, MA
Midtown
Zoom has mute,
why can’t the debates?
After watching that spectacle called a presidential debate, I’m not sure that it changed anyone’s mind on who to vote for. The president was doing his darndest to goad Joe Biden into losing his famous temper, but it did not work. Kudos to moderator Chris Wallace for trying to referee a dog fight.
I suggest that future debates include a mute switch for the moderator to kill the microphone of any interrupting candidate.
Frank Barraza
West side
Vote for McSally is vote against 1-party nation
I am an unaffiliated Arizona voter and have made my decision to vote for Republican Martha McSally for U.S. Senate. I have studied both candidates’ positions but one issue overrides all else, the threat by the Democratic leadership to expand and pack the U.S. Supreme Court, abolish the Senate filibuster and add states to the union.
Joe Biden refuses to reject this plan, so I assume he would approve it if passed by a Democratically-controlled U.S. Senate. Mark Kelly could be one more Democratic vote to approve it.
One cannot overstate the threats to our democracy, but Sen. Ted Cruz clearly explains some of them in his just-released book, “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History.”
I’ve lived in Oregon, a one-party state, now massively in debt and incompetent. We cannot afford a one-party nation.
Thomas Kennedy
Oro Valley
Hard-working Orr for PCC Board
Ethan Orr grew up in Tucson and understands our community. He has worked for over two decades with educators, businesses and community leaders to help strengthen our workforce and our economy. I am proud to say I have worked alongside him and appreciate his thoughtful approach to issues.
He has been a champion for workforce development and education, creating successful employment training programs as executive director of Linkages; a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with disabilities find meaningful employment. In the state legislature, he served our region well and helped change the laws to bring the commercial spaceflight industry to Arizona, leading to hundreds of jobs in our region.
I know Ethan to be hard-working and someone who listens, cares, and builds meaningful partnerships. He will support the many advancements Chancellor Lee Lambert has made through the Centers of Excellence and expanding the programs that teach the skills our local companies need to succeed. I encourage you to vote for Ethan Orr for the PCC Governing Board.
Michael Guymon
Midtown
Looks like Trump will bring about some change
In the course of many years and different political parties, our country has spent billions of dollars for military weapons and trained military forces to protect and preserve this great country and its people from rogue nations wanting to do us harm, possibly change our culture and destroy our great democracy.
But, lo and behold, little did we know our greatest fear would be coming from the most powerful seat in the world, right in the middle of our country, the Oval Office.
With the hundreds of thousands of our people already paying the price for lack of reasoning from this president, how many more have to die before our elected officials start performing their elected duty and bring us back to a state of sanity.
What is happening right now is not the course that was set to adhere to the Constitution of the United States.
Change is imminent.
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
No more students on UA’s campus
On Oct. 5, the University of Arizona released plans to resume more in-person classes in the upcoming week. This would entail bringing 2,500 more students on campus. The leadership at UA should not bring more students on campus, they have just barely regained control from the outbreaks we have been seeing since school began in August.
Adding more students into the equation will only increase the risk for transmission and further harm the greater Tucson community. It is impossible to separate UA from the Tucson community and selfish for the university leadership to put the financial interests of the school over the health of Tucson. As more students contract the virus, they will continue to spread the virus throughout Tucson as they grocery shop, go downtown and exercise in public.
It is naïve to think we have beaten the virus and disappointing to see how the UA leadership continues to act as though we have.
Hannah Scott
North side
Republicans no longer the ‘pro-life’ party
For the political party that claims to be pro-life, they certainly are cavalier about 210,000 U.S. citizens that have succumbed to the virus. Trump says that the virus affects virtually nobody, and his sycophantic minions fall right in line. Friends and family members of those who are no longer with us no doubt feel that somebody important to them has been affected in the most poignant way by the virus.
With that kind of attitude, I do not think the Republican party has any right to call itself the pro-life party.
Karen Carson
Downtown
Appalled by UA opening in-person courses
More than 210,000 have died in this country, and the number grows by the day. At the time of writing, 628 of those deaths attributed to COVID-19 are in Pima County. When death is on the line, speaking about COVID can have terrible consequences. That is why when other UA students and I read that the university plans to open courses in person, we were appalled.
Why decide to wait until cases start to go down simply to take actions that will consequently raise that caseload again? Even with mask mandates and social distancing guidelines, this will lead to unnecessary death stretching beyond just campus and into Pima County. Let it be known that just because some students consent to in-person classrooms, the rest of us do not, as it will affect all of those we are in close contact with.
John Chandler
Midtown
Of course, Trump
is a hypocrite on COVID
So, Donald Trump says of the virus: “Don’t be afraid of it.” Of course, this after receiving medical care pretty much not available to anyone else. So, Donny Boy, if you’re so brave, why bother with the helicopter and Walter Reed and actual, bona fide doctors?
Philip Jaskoski
Midtown
Trump insults COVID victims, their families
So, Donald Trump ignores his scientific advisors’ protocol and contracts COVID-19. Bad enough. Does he emerge from his hospital stint chagrined and apologetic for those whom he infected? No, he boldly tells us not to fear the virus and again compares it to the flu.
There’s a small caveat he failed to mention to mitigate those fears: make sure you have a Marine helicopter on stand-by to whisk you to a major hospital the second you exhibit symptoms with a platoon of the best physicians available to receive the best, most up-to-date treatments.
And does he pause to consider how his words impact the loved ones of the over 210,000 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities which rest squarely on his “media hyped-up phenomenon,” take-no-action shoulders? No, gotta show bravado facing danger. Sorry Mr. Trump, the time to do that was when your country asked you to serve and you chickened out.
William Ohl II
Marana
Another Trump racket: Getting to live in US
Wow! It appears that the price we have to pay in order to get some needed economic relief from the effects of the COVID-19 virus is to elect Donald Trump to a second term. I don’t know if this country can afford it.
Don Minow
Oro Valley
Voting for Kelly
an easy decision
As an astronaut, Mark Kelly has seen the Earth floating in space. The precious and only planet known to support life. He has taken the lead in expressing a sincere concern for the growing, man-made climate disaster we have ignored for so long. Martha McSally has earned a lifetime League of Conservation Voters score of just 7%.
In addition to record 110-degree heat waves, drought and fires, Arizona families breathe some of the worst air pollution in the country and all Arizona communities are at an elevated risk of health complications from that dirtier air.
Not a tough decision for most citizens.
Jan Freed
Downtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!