Letters to the Editor

Where is
the outrage?
During the Vietnam conflict, approximately 2.3 million people were killed worldwide, including military and civilians. During the past nine months, approximately 1.3 million people have died of COVID. Extrapolating the numbers, this means if COVID lasts as long as Vietnam, with no significant change in the death rate, COVID would result in approximately 4.7 times as many deaths worldwide as the Vietnam War. Where is the outrage now?
Throughout our history we have lost approximately 662,500 Americans in wars from the Revolutionary War through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. During the past nine months over 250,000 Americans have died from COVID, approximately 36% of the total number of Americans killed during all our wars. The death toll in the Civil War was over 498,000 lives. Excluding the Civil War, the death toll in all other wars is only approximately 68% of the death toll from COVID in the past nine months. Once again, where is the outrage now?
Robert Coapman
Sierra Vista
Count the votes before declaring a winner
Freedom to vote for your choice of candidate is the cornerstone of any true democracy. To root out unethical behavior, we should require that every state follows the same guidelines for all elections. All votes should be tallied before a candidate is declared victorious in a state. Voters would more readily accept results of the winner in an election without any chance of impropriety.
Victor Panizzon
North side
Sumlin was never a true success
I’ve attended or watched University of Arizona football games since 1970. This is the worst rendition ever. At least RichRod had bowl-eligible teams. We need to hire a coach who succeeded at a smaller school.
Hiring people who couldn’t win at big-name schools, got fired and then assuming that they would have success hasn’t worked out. If one can’t win with all the advantages of a Houston or Texas A&M, why would you assume they would be successful here?
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Where was Putin when Trump needed him?
I am confused. Republicans are upset that Joe Biden won the election. Some Republicans claim the election was fixed.
I think they should be upset with the Russians and Vladimir Putin in particular. It has been shown in several vetted reports and a bipartisan Senate report that Donald Trump’s 2016 election was helped along by Russian trolls. If I were a Republican, I would be asking where were Putin and his minions this time around? Maybe the Russians don’t want to see Donald Trump as U.S. president again. Maybe he owes them money and they can’t collect it if he is president. Maybe he didn’t come through with Russian favors to the extent expected by Putin. The fantasy being put out there by the Trump supporters that the Democrats cheated looks like a distraction from the real issue.
If I were a Republican voter, I sure would be asking where was Putin when Donald Trump really needed him his help to win the 2020 election.
Charles Schulz
Northwest side
Republican Party
a shell of its former self
My dad was a strong Republican. He supported Dwight D. Eisenhower and, since Dad was the smartest man I knew, I was certain that Ike was the best man for the job. My earliest political memory is of my father and a friend, a supporter of Adlai Stevenson, having a gentlemanly discussion about the strengths of each candidate.
That memory set my expectation for what political dialogue should look like. My dad was a smart guy. He read two newspapers each day, believed in facts, and trusted the American people.
If he were alive today, he would be ashamed of his Republican Party.
Loraine Chapman
Midtown
United, we can conquer COVID
During WWII, most Americans united to support the war effort. They endured rationing of gas, food and clothing. They lost loved ones who died in the service of their country.
We are currently engaged in another World War, a war against COVID-19, a deadly enemy that has already taken almost as many lives as were lost in WWII. This invisible enemy is steadily and stealthily marching across our nation leaving death, destruction and terrible heartache in its wake. Where is our united response to this war?
Do people who reject mask-wearing and social-distancing realize that they are actually aiding the enemy? Are those measures too much to ask? Too much of a sacrifice?
Do they know that once this virus is under control, we can start reopening schools, churches, restaurants, bars, theaters, stores, sport and concert venues again? The sooner we work together as one united nation, the sooner we will conquer the virus.
Norlaine Sproul
Oro Valley
If Christy won’t do his job, recall him
No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap in the face of our county recorder, the workers in that office, and the volunteers that assisted with the election. While Mr. Christy is welcome to his opinion regarding how the election was conducted in other jurisdictions, his sole duty was to vote regarding the handling of the election in Pima County.
Although expected of Supervisor Ally Miller, the failure of Mr. Christy to perform his duty as a county supervisor is both surprising and disturbing. Another example of Republican frustration with the failure of their efforts to suppress the 2020 vote. Supervisor Steve Christy should be recalled and replaced with someone who values duty to country above blind loyalty to political party.
Lyle Davis
Northwest side
Voters’ will means zilch to Miller, Christy
Re: the Nov. 22 article “Miller, Christy cause needless doubt with ‘no’ votes on election canvass.”
Tim Steller had an excellent Sunday column regarding why the certification vote only garnered support from Democratic supervisors. After previously reading the news article about the 3-2 vote, where there was no mention why it wasn’t unanimous, Steller’s column explained the tortured, illogical reasoning of both Steve Christy and Ally Miller, the two Republican supervisors.
Thanks again for bringing to light the complete indifference these two members had to the will of Pima County voters.
David Bash
Foothills
2 supervisors fail
the simplest test
As a constituent of Pima County, District 1, I have to hang my head and say, “My representative, Ally Miller, got it wrong and cannot leave office fast enough.”
Now that the November vote is over, it is up to our district supervisors to certify Pima County’s election results. The three Democrats accepted the results. My representative and Steve Christy, elected representative from District 4, couldn’t read the instructions.
The instructions were straightforward, “Did Pima County have a fair election?” Both said “no.” Their reasoning, though, was all over the board and had nothing to do about Pima County voting. It sent a very strong message.
Ally Miller, your only dog in the hunt was/is “How did the vote go in Pima County?
Pima County, District 1 is moving forward. We have a new supervisor, Rex Scott. District 4 , on the other hand, you good constituents, are left scratching your head. Was the question that difficult?
David McCarty
Northwest side
Christy needs to itemize these ‘irregularities’
Dear Steve Christy,
I was shocked and dismayed by your statements concerning “irregularities and at worst out-and-out voter fraud.”
This seems contradictory to the Department of Homeland Security statement that this was “the most secure election” in history. You cited irregularities and fraud as the reasons you could not certify the Pima County 2020 election vote.
Will you provide evidence of “irregularities and fraud” to the Pima County attorney? What actions have you initiated to mend and secure the Pima County election process? Did my vote count?
I look forward to your response.
David Friel
Green Valley
Support of Trump shows lack of critical thinking
Re: the Nov. 23 letter “President has our welfare at heart.”
The writer makes two statements that are factual. One concerns her lack of understanding and the other is about her support of Donald Trump being not “about politics.”
The framers of the Constitution knew nothing about the science of psychology, but they were painfully aware of the limitations of human behavior and cognition. They understood that anything “spiritual” was an internal, individual experience, unsupportable by real-world evidence and that governance “by the people” (the reason for the Constitution) must be based in reasoned, critical thinking.
The Establishment Clause prevents establishing state religion, among other restrictions, and it says something very important about the emotions involved in such limitations that it was the very first amendment to the original document.
Continued support of Trump is not “about politics,” but it is certainly not about “spiritual condition,” as the writer maintains. It is simply about the lack of critical thinking skills.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!