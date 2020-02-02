Letters to the editor

Constitutional convention needed
Since we crawled out of the ocean, humans have always divided into “political tribes” only to become enemies. When we have some type of eruption, war, famine, pandemic, nuclear weapons or climate change, we are forced to cooperate until things get back to “normal,” and then repeat.
Bitter partisanship in government is here to stay. We use broad laws to try to solve a very narrow problem and that makes partisanship worse.
Here are examples of a narrow part of the “religious freedom” law: the use of tax money for religious schools; having prayer in schools; no contraceptives; gay marriage; abortion and almost any activity that can be attached to religious freedom. Both parties want laws for “the people” but will not bend to get something done.
The Constitution of 1788 has been twisted to fit the 2020s. A constitutional convention is needed to correct the faults. Any form of government will eventually become narrow-minded and corrupt.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Party affiliations
are simply a choice
There have been many letters recently from Democrats about our Arizona Sen. Martha McSally. Comments include: GOP senators have no open mind. GOP senators tow the party line. She has no interest in hearing evidence and is corrupt. She must do the right thing, (which is what we Dems say she should do). She took an oath to be fair and impartial (when it comes to what we want). Voting against witnesses makes her as guilty as Trump. She represents every Arizonan, but she should do what we Democrats say. She can forget reelection if she doesn’t do what we say, (even though we would never vote for her). Oh, and Sen. Krysten Sinema should be censured for being fair and impartial.
We all get to choose which party we want to be affiliated with. Why must they be separated into “right and wrong”? They should just be labeled a “choice.”
S.K. VanDaele
Northwest side
Tucson potholes aren’t so bad
I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling to other states. I moved here from the Chicago area three years ago and made trips to the surrounding states. Their roads are much worse than roads in Tucson and they have funding to fix them. Granted once in a while our roads do get potholes, but there are fewer of them and they are smaller compared to the winter and spring potholes in the Midwest.
If the citizens of Tucson want better roads, they need to pass an infrastructure tax dedicated to road repairs. The state is responsible for state roads, but Tucson is responsible for the local roads.
Just like education, funding the repairs is the only way to fix the roads.
James McLin
East side
End the global gag rule that’s hurting women
It’s been three years since Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating and expanding the global gag rule, making it even harder for people in developing countries to access crucial reproductive health care. Under his abhorrent policy, health-care providers are barred from receiving desperately needed assistance if they so much as mention the word abortion, even if safe, legal abortion services are provided with other non-U.S. funding.
Trump’s chokehold on global health aid has closed clinics and cut off access to birth control and safe abortion, with devastating consequences. Every year, up to 31,000 women die from unsafe abortion, nearly all in developing countries.
It’s time for Congress to pass the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights (HER) Act to permanently repeal the global gag rule. I urge Sen. Martha McSally to stand up for reproductive freedom and fight Trump’s dangerous policy by supporting this bill.
Jacqueline Provencio
South Tucson
In camp Trump, there’s no accountability
Sen. Martha McSally has cast her lot firmly in the camp of the king-men sculpting the president’s defense. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaning there.
Trump has insisted upon the rights of secrecy of word and untouchability of deed. He won’t allow documents or witnesses, and says that Congress cannot hold him accountable.
Medieval kings are remembered for their motto “The king can do no wrong.” Richard Nixon warmed the nation up to this idea by saying, “If the president does it, it is not illegal.” The World War II generation was not ready for kingship and shamed him out of office.
Trump says Article 2 of the Constitution allows him to do “whatever I want.” The baby-boomer generation has now departed from the faith of its ancestors by supporting the Republican prince in his bid for the throne. How quickly we forget who we are.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown