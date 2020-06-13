Letters to the Editor

Floyd was created
in God’s image
George Floyd has died after Minnesota police Officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on his neck, showing no humanity as he continued to keep him handcuffed and pinned down while listening to Floyd beg for his life and saying, “I can’t breathe.” Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng appeared to show no mercy as they stood and watched. The Bible states that we are made in God’s image. I would like to ask these two questions: Did any of the police officers see George Floyd as a being made in God’s image as he struggled to breathe? Do Christians and my Fellow Americans believe African Americans are made in God’s image?
Joyce Johnson
SaddleBrooke
McSally: Don’t forget I flew in combat
Q: Senator, please tell us why Arizonans should elect you to represent them in the Senate.
A: Sure. I was the first American woman to fly in combat and command a USAF fighter squadron, and I love fighter pilots.
Q: Several years ago, you criticized the Obama administration for its weak response to the Ebola outbreak. What about our response to the coronavirus pandemic?
A: Well, nobody’s perfect. The good news is that, due to the president’s positive actions, fewer than 200,000 have died. His daily pandemic briefings were really helpful. Didn’t you see his great TV ratings?
Q: Please explain your position on health care.
A: I love health care. Why shouldn’t I? I get it for free!
Q: You voted to abolish Obamacare. How will you replace it?
A: We will have a great plan, but I’d rather talk about fighter pilots.
Folks, please vote in November.
Carl Hunter
Tubac
Those guns you see
are not automatics
Re: the May 27 letter “Arguments against the right to bear arms.”
In yesterday’s paper, someone took a shot (so to speak) at the right to keep and bear arms. She seems to think that those who carry do so to intimidate and that they are carrying automatic weapons. Well, no and no. In all my years, I’ve never carried to intimidate. My firearm is purely for protection. Also, I have never ever seen anyone carrying an automatic weapon, unless it was a cop. Automatics can only be had if you have a Class 3 license. They aren’t easy to get.
If you want to know how small arms fare against aircraft or tanks, ask the Viet Cong. That ragtag army took over South Vietnam. How about our own minutemen? They beat the Brits.
Education is the key to gun safety. Talking about something you know absolutely nothing about can make matters worse. Doing so shows me your lack of knowledge.
Steven Barker
East side
Black parents
filled with worry
The litany of black men who were murdered by cops or wannabe cops is nauseating. The litany of cops or wannabe cops who have murdered black men and who were not convicted of their crimes is nauseating.
The evidence list is depressing: George Floyd in Minneapolis; Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia; Philando Castile in suburban Minneapolis; Eric Garner in New York; and Trayvon Martin in an Orlando, Florida, suburb.
All of them were black men. All of them were murdered. None of their killers were found guilty.
How can apparently racist things like this happen in America? Where is justice?
Need a black parent have to worry that their son might innocently have a routine encounter with a cop and end up as a corpse because he’s breathing while black?
America needs leaders who demand that this racist carnage stop! Every life is precious.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
A vote for McSally
is a vote for Trump
A recent letter writer said that a vote for Kelly was a vote for Pelosi and Schumer. I counter that a vote for McSally is a vote for the Turtle (McConnell) and Trump (the Liar). The Turtle is completely unwilling to reach across the aisle, and Trump is the most unqualified person to ever hold office (much less the highest office in the land). And McSally marches right along in the parade of no-nothings. So, if you appreciate the nepotism and cronyism of our current “leaders,” by all means vote for McSally. Me, I will not be voting for puppet McSally. Instead, I prefer an independent thinker. I prefer Kelly.
Dennis McKiernan
East side
Debt interferes
with consumption
In all likelihood Congress will finance funds with which businesses, large and small, can kick-start sales in America.
Excellent idea! They have merchandise on their shelves, so all they need is customers. Excellent!
I do have one question, though. Where do the customers get the cash with which to purchase that merchandise? America is a consumer-driven economy. How do we get the consumers to consume? They need money. If they are given money, they won’t buy things; they will pay back rent and past-due credit-card bill, and food. After those couple of months pass, then they can become consumers again. In short, consumers can’t consume if their debts outweigh their assets.
Michael Nichols
Southeast side
Health professionals guide UA reopening
The University of Arizona and our entire region are fortunate to have Dr. Bobby Robbins as the university’s president during this public health emergency. And now we have a former U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Richard Carmona, heading the return-to-campus task force. We have two experienced medical professionals focused on safely reopening UArizona.
The university’s foundation and president were criticized for hiring a PR firm with ties to the political right. As a nonpartisan organization that employs fact-based decision making, SALC believes that UArizona is correct to focus on efficacy, not on weighing decisions by a political litmus test. The firm was hired to highlight the university’s aggressive response to the crisis, not for political work. And they delivered, raising the national stature of UArizona in the process. Our university has competent, forward-thinking leaders; let’s support them so that the University of Arizona, the academic and economic centerpiece of our community, can emerge from this crisis even stronger.
David J. Cohen, CPA chair, board of directors Southern Arizona
Leadership Council
Midtown
What is liberty
without community?
All these people screaming about government infringements to their liberty, this is not liberty as envisioned by the Declaration of Independence, but pure and simple selfishness. “I want to go to the bar,” “I don’t want to wear a mask,” “I don’t care if my actions cause harm or even death to others.”
Spurred on by the ego in chief, many people have no concept of the greater good and apparently no understanding of how many people they are dependent upon to put food on their table, to build and service their pickup trucks, to educate their kids. What is liberty without community? I hope they, and we, don’t have to find out.
Beth Dingman
Green Valley
My mask protects you; your mask protects me
Two friends of mine have had recent uncomfortable confrontations in local grocery stores as they tried to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing while shopping for necessities.
In each instance, the request to follow established guidelines was seen as an attack on the current political administration instead of a common-sense approach to protect the public health of our shared community.
Masks are not a political issue, however, their use is stirring up controversy. We are living in a time when our citizens are desperate for leaders who set real policy and care about the people. Now more than ever “we the people” need to care for and about one another. My mask protects you, Your mask protects me.
Sue Garcia
Foothills
Remember God’s plan and our shared heritage
The people have lost the memory of the struggles this country has overcome. We have forgotten how people died making us all become one. God told us to love one another. That is the heart of his message to everyone. He did not mention color, race or any other difference. We all are equal in God’s plan for us all.
Billie Gangi
Benson
To those who trashed downtown businesses
I understand you are angry at social/racial injustice that should have been dealt with decades ago. Explain to me how burning fires and breaking windows fixes this? Some of the business you trashed were minority-owned.
Why do this to them? The business owners downtown do not deserve this. Shame on you.
Kathy Audelo
Northeast side
Confederate reminders belong in history books
Re: the June 10 article “Remove Confederate monument, Arizona’s secretary of state urges.”
I agree with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that we in Arizona should seize this moment to finally get rid of monuments, road names, etc., that honor the Confederacy. She’s right in saying it’s not an attempt to hide our history. We can still read about it in books. But do we want to glorify it with a monument?
Imagine statues of Hitler all over Germany or Stalin all over Russia. Monuments are for honoring people or events. It’s high time all over this country that we stop honoring the Confederacy. In Arizona, the Jefferson Davis Highway should certainly be renamed. And at Picacho Peak there could be a simple plaque stating that that is the place of the only Civil War battle in Arizona. It doesn’t have to have a Confederate flag or be dedicated to any group of people. Let’s get it right this time, Arizona!
Aston Bloom
East side
Science deniers aren’t champions of liberty
Re: the June 10 letter “Dems’ protest hypocrisy on display for all to see.”
When freedom-loving conservatives, as the letter writer calls his fellow Republicans, protest the lockdown, what they really are protesting, is sound science. Dr. Fauci was the only credible person, speaking at the White House briefings. Protesting against systemic racism can’t even be compared to the selfish actions of those who thought we should open up early because they won’t believe in science. Your comparisons don’t work.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Haircut seekers trivialize real struggles
It is a very bad take to call out hypocrisy when comparing demonstrators protesting police brutality and racism and those who protested against state and local government stay-at-home orders. On the one hand, we have protests denouncing police brutality and racism, which disproportionately affects blacks/minorities. On the other hand, we have protesters against stay-at-home orders because such orders interfere with their ability to get a haircut, tattoo,... well, you get my drift.
Alejandro Gonzales
Rio Rico
Trump’s stroll to church could have ended badly
There have been many versions of the president’s Bible photo op from the administration. Pick the version you like best. I would like to address something that I haven’t seen anyone touch on yet. Before the president and his entourage strolled to the church, the area was forcibly cleared of protesters. What would have happened if the protesters who were superior in numbers had decided to retake the area while the president was there? The agencies sworn to protect the president would have been forced to act. Though outnumbered, they possessed superior power and possibly would have had to use lethal force. The result could have been dead Americans in the streets of Washington. Thankfully, this did not happen, but it could have. All for what? So the president could pose with a Bible he probably hasn’t read. Not a strategic plan, but just what you would expect from this administration.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
City spends money it doesn’t have yet
Tucson’s mayor and City Council are apparently on a mission of goodwill spending. The basis for the spending is on projected revenue and the hope of a federal gift. Neither a revenue projection at this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19 or a expectation of federal aid is a reasonable justification for additional spending. What is more likely will be an increase of some sort of tax or fee, etc.
Will Rogers said “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” And I suspect that “higher taxes plus more spending equals a deeper hole.” Now is not the time to add spending when revenue sources are drying up.
George Buleza
North side
Death panels are here, and GOP runs them
At one time the GOP complained that national health insurance would signal the advent of death panels for old folks and the infirm. Well, now the “death panels” are clearly the GOP governors who have decided to open their states’ economies, despite spiking death numbers, hospitalizations and infections. Read the data, folks. Those governors are literally and merrily signing death warrants for your grannies and grandpas.
Gerald Johannsen
Benson
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!