Letters to the Editor

For all his faults,
best wishes to Trump
As a socio-political activist and commentator, I vehemently disagree with our president’s words and actions on virtually every count. As a fellow human being, however, I am saddened by the news of his contracting coronavirus.
As a public health professional, I hope this sad event will serve as a wake-up call for all of us to adhere to the recommended guidelines to avoid COVID spread, particularly the need for wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet. If we all adhere to these guidelines, our nation will gain an upper hand in conquering this pandemic and thousands upon thousands of needless deaths will be avoided.
John Newport, Ph.D.
Northwest side
McConnell places ideology above integrity
We have suffered a great loss in the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a tireless, brilliant champion for justice and equity. Her integrity and civility were qualities we desperately need in our leaders.
Among statements from officials upon her passing, one from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unique. After an 81-word tribute honoring her life, he added a 110 word announcement justifying his pledge to act immediately on the vacancy: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
What arrogance and hypocrisy! This is the same McConnell who successfully blocked consideration of Barack Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Scalia in February 2016. He justified it on the grounds of established precedent that Supreme Court vacancies are not filled in an election year. Isn’t 2020 an election year? I’m calling my Senators to protest. Join me?
Ann Nichols
Foothills
Recorder’s office has the correct voting info
Arizona has its own election laws. Two reliable sources of information for Southern Arizonans are the Arizona Secretary of State (azsos.gov/elections) and the Pima County Recorder (recorder@pima.gov). To register to vote by the Oct. 5 deadline, go to ServiceArizona.com.
I have voted by mail for many years; it is safe, secure, and I can follow the arrival of my ballot at the Recorder’s office by visiting the Recorder’s website.
I have begun researching issues now so I can return my ballot immediately after I vote. The Arizona Secretary of State’s voter information pamphlet arrived via mail. Visit AZCleanelections.gov to learn more. Review judges up for retention by visiting the Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review online. Many recorded candidate forums are on the web.
Please vote! If you want to go to the polls, refer to the Pima County Recorder’s website for details on polling places and their hours.
Carol W. West
Northeast side
Dems are plotting
to take over high court
Justice Ruth Ginsburg was a liberal icon. She battled bravely against cancer and furthered the rights of women. But she politicized the court with her public criticisms of President Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky intends to constitutionally proceed with filling her vacancy and Trump agrees.
McConnell previously said that in a presidential election year, an open Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled only if different parties held the Senate and the White House. His comments are being distorted by Democrats. Now Democrats, if they gain the majority, are threatening to eliminate the Senate filibuster rule, in place since 1917, from a 60 vote to a mere 51 votes to pass legislation and increase the number of Supreme Court seats, not done since 1866, packing the court with leftists.
They had already intimated eliminating the filibuster prior to Ginsburg’s death. If the tables were turned, I can guarantee that Democrats would do the same thing in trying to get a justice appointed before the election. They are disingenuous hypocrites!
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
Nation must honor Ginsburg’s request
I join all Americans in mourning the passage of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As I believe is true of most Americans, I deeply admire her championship of both moderate and liberal causes throughout her 27 year term. Despite being plagued by daunting health challenges beginning in 1999, she heroically led the charge for what she knew in her heart was right.
On her deathbed, she told her granddaughter that “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Wasting no time, Mitch McConnell declared on the day she died that he would move forward to quickly replace her with a nominee chosen by Donald Trump.
A hope and a prayer: Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Chief Justice John Roberts were to momentarily set aside his own biases and publicly demand that his former colleague’s wish be honored?
John Newport, Ph.D.
Northwest side
COVID-19 is issue this election
How the nation deals with the COVID crisis is the central issue of this campaign. The economy will not recover unless we get COVID under control. Donald Trump’s botched response is irresponsible. It shows us that he only cares about himself.
He’s politicized this virus, tearing us apart rather than bringing us together. His selfishness, inconsistency and lack of leadership have put our children and elderly at the greatest risk in the world. A former top aide just told us that he has a “flat out disregard for human life.”
Trump’s indifference to matters of life and death, his hypocrisy and ineffective leadership is stunning, as are his compulsive lies downplaying it. He knew in early February that the virus was dangerous, airborne and worse than the flu. His advisors warned him in January that COVID was not a “Democratic hoax.” This president is unfit to lead us in these troubled times. We need to vote him out!
Carolyn Wayland
Tubac
Please vote,
for democracy
To vote is one of the most powerful and responsible acts a citizen can exercise. With that in mind, before I vote, I read more than one newspaper, listen to more than one commentator, check a variety of social media sites and engage in discussion with friends. I do this to find answers to my questions: “Who and which measures are best for the U.S., for Arizona and me?”
Once decided, I vote.
All citizens share in the stewardship of our country and we trust each other to do their part. You and I may not agree on all issues or vote for the same people, but I have confidence that your votes will be as honest and thought out as mine.
After we vote, the results will represent our united voice. That is how a democracy works.
Michael Holloway
East side
Replacing RBG now is a dishonor to her service
With the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it comes as no surprise that Mitch McConnell and his fearless leader Donald Trump will do everything in their power to submit and replace her immediately. Unlike when Barack Obama tried to replace Justice Antonin Scalia after his passing, 10 months before the election, McConnell did everything in his power to block the nomination and advise it was up to the American people to decide.
One of Ginsburg’s last wishes was that she not be replaced until after the election and we had a new president in office. It’s up to you, McConnell, and Trump to do the honorable thing.
William Lauffer
Oro Valley
Most Americans
don’t own stocks
As our election draws near, an important reality should remain uppermost in our minds: Too often in recent years, discussions about the economy focused on overall statistics such as the stock market and employment. Most Americans, however, don’t live in that economy, especially now during the pandemic.
They live in a personal economy that has more to do with wages, job security, transportation, and the costs of housing, health care, drugs, and child care. The gap between the cost of living and usable income for most people is widening and is adding to strife and depression. Donald Trump and Republicans slashed taxes on the well-to-do but the boost for everyone else never materialized.
We need to vote for people, at both state and national levels, who will engage with these realities, not who will join voting blocks that perpetuate or make this situation worse.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
McSally attacks on Kelly expected, ineffective
In 2018, Martha McSally used an old picture of her opponent wearing a tutu and accused her of treason. Arizonans didn’t buy it. McSally was defeated.
Today, unable to find any pictures of Mark Kelly in a tutu or anything else to personally attack him with, she has resorted to making proven false accusations about his business dealings. Her lies are embarrassing. She can’t rely on her record to get elected so she resorts to mudslinging. Even at that she is too inept to find mud that sticks.
Mark Kelly is one of the good guys. No skeletons in his closet to be exposed. Dedicated to making this state and this country better. Devoted to his family. A big part of the Tucson community. Studies issues and works for solutions. He is honest, civil and he has integrity. There is no justification for personal attacks. Mark Kelly should be our senator.
Philip Tygiel
East side
Trump’s ‘joke’ more
telling about himself
Dear Editor,
Donald Trump threw out a carefully manicured barb during the debate that tells quite a story. The president accused Joe Biden of being a do-nothing politician. His exact words were, “I’ve done more in 47 months than you’ve done in 47 years.”
This may be true, but in a bad way.
Mr. Trump wakes up in the morning and after a few sips of coffee announces to his wife and the world that he will be issuing a new presidential decree.
Enacting laws is the job of the Congress, where more than 400 ladies and gentlemen have to debate and vote on them. Mr. Trump has taken over their job on his own initiative. Mr. Biden was in the Congress and in the vice presidency, so he had no ability to do anything single-handedly during those 47 years.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
We the people have to start talking
We talk at each other and no one is listing. That is not a conversation. We must seek to begin a dialog with the people who we do not agree with or understand. We must see what we have in common before we examine what thoughts divide us.
The change will come when we trust and respect the other person’s right to speak, even if we do not agree with their ideas. Continuing dialogs where new ideas are shared will lead to a better-educated and compassionate electorate.
Richard Schickel
Northwest side
Be aware of Trump’s attack to our liberties
After watching the debate, it is obvious that President Trump has no respect for rules, decorum or the truth. This is supported by his and the U.S. Senate’s actions over the last three years, but this is not the most pressing issue, which is that, as we ready for the presidential elections, our most basic rights are being threatened.
The so-called and totally undocumented voting conspiracies, foreign interference and unfettered falsehoods are a direct attack on all Americans’ rights and liberties. John Adams said it best: “But a Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.”
Michael Fisher
Midtown
Monster in the White House
As Halloween approaches and we turn our thoughts to goblins and ghouls, we need to remember that we already have a real, live monster in the White House, who once again showed his true monstrous self in last Tuesday night’s debate. For everyone out there who sat out the 2016 presidential election, or who voted for a third party, or who may have held their nose and voted for Trump, please come out and vote the monster out, and turn our state blue!
We might not have the perfect alternative candidate in Joe Biden, but he is the only choice we have to remove the current monster-in-chief and return to honesty, morality and salvation for our country.
Elizabeth Burcin
East side
In District 1,
it’s Rex Scott ‘by far’
Dear Editor,
I have known Rex Scott for nearly 20 years, the first half of which he was my boss; I now count him as a friend. Rex listens to people. It’s a gift and a practiced skill.
He tries to put himself in their place and then crafts an approach to the problem that all parties can live with. It is this ability that will allow Rex to effectively serve Pima County as a supervisor for District 1.
At the local level, Rex is adamant that Republicans, Democrats and independents all have way more in common than not. Rex will work to improve Pima County by attending to all the issues — roads, parks, public health and everything else — with careful concern for our well-being and responsible use of our tax dollars.
In all he does, Rex exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness and is by far the more qualified candidate for Pima County Supervisor.
Anne Fitzsimmons
Northwest side
