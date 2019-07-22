Do people think Trump is a good model for kids?
As an Arizona native, growing up in a Republican, Catholic, melting-pot family; my siblings and I were taught to be honest, hard-working, conscientious, principled, broadminded, accepting, thoughtful and gracious. We valued leaders who were brave, responsible, humorous, genuine, truthful, articulate, diplomatic, benevolent and wise. We have tried to instill similar values in our children.
Today, many would say, we have a self-absorbed fearless leader who is dishonest, disloyal, impulsive, insecure, narcissistic, angry, abrasive and amoral. Conversely, his supporters would label these assessments as lies and “fake news” and attack the messenger.
In our current civil discourse, what are we teaching and modeling to our children? Its certainly not the values I cherished in yesterday’s Republican party and that are modeled in my religious teaching. Why isn’t anyone in the GOP standing up for these values? Why isn’t this incivility being addressed from the pulpit?
Have we become numb and resigned to this? Is this really what we want to model to our children?
Stephen Villaescusa
North side
‘Medicare for All’ isn’t free ... at all
Re: the July 14 letter “Happy to help fund ‘Medicare for all’ system.”
The writer outlines very clearly the current costs that she and her husband are spending every month. However, she forgot one critical aspect of the actual cost: Employees pay a Medicare tax of 1.45% that is matched by the employer for a total of 2.90%. These funds are a substantial part of the “funding” cost of Medicare and in my case amounted to more than $148,000 during my working life.
In order to fund these new “free” proposals for the entire country we would have to come up with a lot more than our current costs of almost $700 per month for seniors.
Remember, there is no free lunch.
Al Garcia
SaddleBrooke
Looking for
a ‘tribe’ to join
It ‘s time to return to our beginnings. The Old Testament is the root of our beliefs. The Jews, Christians and even Muslims are based on the faith of Abraham. Those times consisted of tribes with distinct boundaries and rigid rules of belonging.
Today I am looking for a tribe to which I can belong comfortably. I am a liberal, politically. That narrows the search somewhat. Religiously, I am a non-practicing Catholic, as I do not believe I am superior in any way to my friends of many other faiths. Morally I cannot join the Trump Tribe as I take the Ten Commandments seriously, especially the ones about adultery and lying.
I believe children are a gift from God and should be treated as such. Every effort should be made to protect them from evil. The immigration Tribe would reject me. I love God more than money and that would limit me. I would need a White Tribe, for I cannot change my color.
Am I a tribe of one?
Sue Rux
East side
Police are not doing their job at traffic stops
When I drive in Tucson and see constant red light runners and right turns on reds without a stop, I ask myself, “Where are our law enforcement officers?” In the past two to three years, I have never seen a sheriff or police officer stationed at our most dangerous intersections catching red light runners and turns on reds without stopping.
Where are you? Why is it not easy to post law enforcement officers at our major intersections, and issue citations that just might save someone’s life? Why not a constant rotation of officers at our major intersections, covering overtime, the most accident prone intersections. And, why oh why, did Tucson go to the blinking, left turn yellow lights encouraging folks to dart across traffic lanes to save a few seconds? Have our Tucson traffic control folks visited Phoenix, where turns at most intersections are turn only on green arrow? Wake up Tucson, we have a very lax group of law enforcement and traffic control folks that are not doing their job.
Bob Ratledge
Foothills
Deficit, border crisis both faults of the GOP
I read in the paper conservative concerns about high budget deficits as funding talks go forward. Democrats want too much domestic spending that’s not affordable. Likewise, Democrats are responsible for the crisis at the Southern border.
Wait! Republicans passed a tax law that more than doubled the number of corporations which paid no tax, which has reduced revenue to the Federal government. Republicans, you own the deficit! Republicans refused to consider comprehensive immigration reform in 2013. The current Republican administration has poured cold water on every bipartisan immigration proposal since Donald Trump took office. His way or the highway. Republicans, you own the border crisis.
Stop blaming others and take responsibility for your actions/inaction. Sorry, my bad, the Trump Republican party can do no wrong.
Norman Patten
Midtown
McSally only
an ‘acting senator’
Many of Trump’s cabinet and senior advisers never sat before our congressional representatives in Congress. They never had to answer questions about policies, beliefs, conflicts, and other areas that influence their ability to carry out their responsibilities. These acting members of Trump’s cabinet have not answered to we the people and are, instead, answerable only to Trump. They answer only to him.
Regarding Martha McSally, when she faced Arizona citizens, she lost her election. We the people found her lacking the skills, values and history necessary to be a U.S. senator. And yet, she was appointed to her current position by Gov. Doug Ducey and is beholden to him and Trump rather than to Arizona voters. Remember, she lost her election and the opportunity to represent us. She is not, therefore, a senator from Arizona. Let’s label her Acting Senator McSally accurately describing where her loyalties truly lie.
Phil Barber
SaddleBrooke
Where does McSally stand on Trump?
Does Sen. McSally agree with the president that dissenting from his policies and statements is unpatriotic? Specifically, does she support his claim that the four congresswomen known as “The Squad,” should leave America? Trump’s behavior isn’t politics as usual, it’s a direct attacks on our Constitution and its Bill of Rights. Sen. McSally must make a public statement either supporting or disavowing the president’s recent speeches so that Arizona voters can make informed decisions as we vote for the Senate next year.
Rebecca and Larry Winter
Midtown
What has happened to common decency in US?
“Qui tacet consentire videtire” is an old Latin rule of law that translates as “One who is silent is seen to have given consent.” This has long been recognized as being applicable under our own rule of law.
The recent comments by our president taunting several members of Congress in language that would be a cause for firing under directives of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and which has been endorsed through the silence of the overwhelming majority of the members of the president’s own political party, finds me personally offended. Have these people no shame? At long last have they no shame? The answer apparently is simply “NOT IN THE LEAST!” I only ask, what has happened to common decency?
Donald Kret
Sahuarita
Big Band advice for Trump
President Trump is addressing domestic and foreign issues but his “in your face” approach has brought negative criticism from voters and even members of his cabinet. Immigration, the Middle East, tariffs, cozying up to dictators and his potty-mouth comments aimed at potential Democrat candidates add to the confusion.
It all reminds me of a Big Band Era tune by Trummy Young and Sy Oliver, recorded by Jimmie Lunceford, Harry James and Ella Fitzgerald. It offers constructive criticism of the president’s way of handling these crucial issues. Mr. President, “IT AIN’T WHAT YOU DO, IT’S THE WAY THAT YOU DO IT!”
Herb Williams
Downtown
‘Medicare for all’ the costs
Medicare for all? I would like to hear about a good analysis of the much touted “Medicare for all.” Both my wife and I are on Medicare which costs each of us $135 a month for 80% coverage of costs determined to be covered by Medicare. Not every medical cost is covered by Medicare. The extra 20% of covered expenses can be surprisingly costly. I have a medicare supplemental insurance to cover uncovered costs, costs not covered by Medicare and prescriptions which costs me and my wife $200 a month each. Even with that coverage I have co-pays of $15 for a PCP office visit, $30 for a specialist visit, $100 for hospitalization, and $50 for CT’s and MRI’s etc, plus prescription costs of $20 and $80 for 90 day supply depending on the medications.
How many married adults, 20-40 year-olds with kids can afford healthcare which costs $1,340 a month? Is “Medicare for all” a solution to a problem or just political hype?
Douglas Stevens
Vail