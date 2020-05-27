Letters to the Editor

Wear mask to honor
the fallen and the heroes
My mom never failed to wear a poppy pinned to her lapel every November 11, Armistice Day. She wore it to honor those who died in “Flanders Field” and every soldier who gave their life for their country during World War I. She passed this tradition to her children and each Veteran’s Day I would buy a poppy pin to support and honor all veterans.
Echoing this simple sign of respect, I suggest another reason for Americans to wear face masks during this pandemic, as a collective symbol of mourning for those nurses, doctors and essential workers who have died on the front lines of this fight.
These men and women, the fallen heroes, would want us to protect others and ourselves by donning a face mask in public. The least we can do, as Americans, is to honor their sacrifice by our wearing our face masks.
Edward Heller
Northwest side
Stop whining, do your part to defeat virus
At 81, I am no stranger to epidemics, quarantines and lockdowns. Back in the 1940s, when I was a little boy, there were no antibiotics. They didn’t arrive until 1944, and then they were not widely available for civilian use. There was no Salk vaccine. Families were quarantined for things like scarlet fever and polio. I remember, because my 9-year-old brother was ill with polio at home for a week, too sick to be moved to the hospital. He was lucky, he got away with a crippled leg, but the emotional scars never left him. A lot of children died.
Swimming pools and movie theaters routinely shut when such outbreaks occurred, and nobody complained. Schoolchildren were taught the basics of epidemiology, how germs/viruses spread, how asymptomatic carriers could transmit the disease, and how quarantines and lockdowns stopped outbreaks.
So stop whining. Wear your face mask, wash your hands, keep your distance and stay home. Be grateful for the medical care that we have today.
Sterling Vinson
Midtown
Concerned over UA’s public relations move
As a proud University of Arizona graduate and an annual contributor to the UA Foundation, I am very concerned about the recent national campaign the university conducted under a contract with a public relations firm closely tied to one political party. With the many such firms available throughout the nation, why was this group selected?
Further, does this represent a change in policies and behavior toward academic freedom on the campus?
June Webb-Vignery
Foothills
For the sake of millions, Obamacare should stay
So, U.S. Attorney General William Barr suggested it might be best to support Obamacare. President Trump shot down that idea. He wants it gone!
That’s OK. Trump promised better health care afterwards. He has been in office over three years, where is this “better health-care plan?” Will it be as successful as Trump’s response to COVID-19?
For the sake of those 20 million people dependent on Obamacare and for the sake of many others who might need Obamacare, I trust POTUS will keep Obamacare.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Our ‘wartime president’ shirks responsibility
The president decided that he is a “wartime president,” but almost immediately told governors that it was up to the states to fight the virus. He constantly contradicts health-care professionals and scientists. When they warn of a return of COVID-19 in the fall and winter, he replies, “it is possible it won’t return.”
During crises our best president led by telling the truth as they asked citizens to sacrifice. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Franklin Roosevelt didn’t proclaim that it was possible that the Japanese wouldn’t attack again. And he didn’t tell governors that they had to equip their National Guard units. He told Americans that we were in a deadly war of survival. To win the war, Americans willingly sacrificed much, such as travel, to save on petroleum products, and over 400,000 lives.
Now we are in a war with a virus. To win, we sacrifice by staying at home so we won’t have to sacrifice lives.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
What’s McSally’s plan if Obamacare is abolished?
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally has repeatedly voted to abolish the Affordable Care Act. She and her fellow Republicans, including the president, who seeks to undo anything implemented by Obama, may soon prevail. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the 18 state attorneys general (including Arizona’s) who have challenged the law, their fervent wish will be fulfilled. Then what?
Does McSally have a plan to provide insurance for the almost 154,000 Arizonans who will immediately lose their coverage?
Will surviving COVID-19 mean you have a pre-existing condition, which will permit private insurers, no longer constrained by the ACA, to deny you coverage or make you pay higher premiums for surviving a pandemic?
McSally has great medical coverage as a veteran and senator. But neither she nor the president has a plan to provide all Americans with adequate heath insurance. Keep that in mind when you cast your vote this November.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Huckelberry shows he’s out of touch
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry lost me halfway through his defense of his “everyone back to the office” edict. He wrote: “Taxpayers need to be assured they are getting a full day’s work from a public employee. In some cases, teleworking can make it hard to verify this.”
Talk about an out-of-date management model!
With intelligent management, employees of any enterprise, private or public, should understand the duties they are responsible to perform and the deliverables expected of them. They either meet their objectives of they don’t. Management hovering over them is not the point.
If Huckelberry cannot tell whether employees are performing by their output (or lack thereof), he’s presiding over a deeply flawed management model. That, not telework, is the issue.
Michael P. Cuno
Oro Valley
GOP’s duplicity
is hard pill to swallow
Ok, now I’m confused. Donald Trump is angry at the shutdown. This is because he thinks it’s all a hoax (it isn’t). Still, he takes a dangerous unproven drug for a different sickness to, well, avoid getting sick.
His attacks on the World Health Organization and China seem to be tweet-rage directed at scapegoats, whom he says exposed our country to this terrible (fake?) virus.
Now, in lockstep, our Legislature is making it harder to sue businesses for selling junk medical equipment and sloppily getting people sick, maybe killing them. Giving them a presumption of (some) decency, this can only mean they think the virus is, well, a hoax.
Are they angry at the WHO and China, too? Why? I mean if it’s all a hoax, why be upset? Maybe our fence-sitting governor will help clear all this up. In the meantime, be really careful where you get your mask.
Leo Masursky
Midtown
Tucson is heartless
to hike water bills now
So what does the city of Tucson do when so many people are out of work and barely able to pay the rent and buy food? They slap a storm drain surcharge on their water bill and justify it by saying that it will only increase the average customer’s bill by about $1. How can the average customer pay an extra $1 when they can’t even pay the water bill, period?
It’s really heartless to do this during a pandemic.
Mary Placencio
Northeast side
Trump doesn’t compare with Lincoln
In a Zoom class on the Civil War last week, I heard an actor recite the Gettysburg Address. It was delivered in a voice sounding much as Lincoln himself might have sounded.
“We can not dedicate … this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.”
Lincoln was not the main speaker that day at the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War. Orator Edward Everett spoke first. Not a word of his two-hour speech comes down to us, while Lincoln’s remarks, delivered in less than two minutes, were immortalized.
Recently I dreamed I saw Donald Trump being interviewed at the Lincoln Memorial in the shadow of that magnificent brooding statue. He said he was a martyr like Lincoln, suffering even more from an unfair press.
The isolation is getting to me.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
Social distancing is easy at Arizona Stadium
Re: the May 24 article “Worried season-ticket holders can save seats under UA policy.”
UA football should have no trouble with social distancing this fall, if and when they field another losing team. Top recruits don’t want to come to Tucson for a team that doesn’t go to a quality bowl game or that doesn’t win a conference championship. Season-ticket holders have to pay a “king’s ransom” to “save” their beloved seat(s) and then they have to fork over more folding money to buy the season ticket.
Social distancing will be super easy. With fewer fans coming to the games, seats can be “sold” in every other row and then two empty seats between people. If two fans are from the same household, they can sit next to each other, with prior permission, if wearing a mask.
Ken Unwin
East side
Are we really
in this together?
If we were really in this together, we would realize we are not all in this together.
Some people are fortunate to work, sheltered, at home; but the working poor, including people of color and Native Americans, go to workplaces lacking physical distancing and PPE because they have to pay for food and rent.
If we were in this together, medical providers would have equipment; meatpackers, EMTs, police, grocery and all other front-line workers would have adequate compensation and shorter schedules (to minimize exposure and stress), not just praise for being unsung heroes.
Integrity would prevent big business from taking funds intended for small business; the wealthy would pay higher taxes so we wouldn’t have to beg them to subsidize food banks, medical research and therapeutics. Science would be supported, not belittled by protesters.
If we were in this together, we would treat the pandemic as an economic challenge: to ensure all of us can sustain ourselves and the earth we live on.
Lisa Wolfe
North side
Arguments against the right to bear arms
I wish to take a few shots at all the people defending the right to bear arms.
Their arguments are:
1) It is necessary to protect the right to free speech. Really? Guns don’t speak. They shoot or intimidate. What one needs to speak instead is intelligence!
2) To protect against the (deep state) government. Really? How do machine guns, automatics and what not, fare against fighter planes or army tanks?
3) Self-defense is another talking point. It can be deadly for the victim as well as the attacker, or even an innocent bystander.
4) Hunting is usually a sport, as is target shooting. Both are legal and enjoyable. Standing in front of government buildings and proudly displaying your deadly weapons really is no brains in my book.
Lotte Decker
Northeast side
