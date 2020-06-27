Letters to the Editor

Dumbfounding memorial must go
A “Jefferson Davis Highway” memorial in Arizona? Honoring the first and only president of the Confederacy? A Josef Stalin Highway memorial would be far more appropriate. Like Davis, Stalin was the leader of a nation that was a military rival of the United States of America, with an economy based on one form or another of slave labor. But at least Stalin never fought a hot war against the United States and was not a forsworn traitor. As a former officer in the U.S. Army, Davis took an oath to defend the Constitution and this country against “all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
How about an Abraham Lincoln Highway or a Ulysses S. Grant Highway memorial? Patriots and defenders of the Union, both.
John Anderson
West side
Racism isn’t
owned by any race
Since our country’s mass media believes only blacks and whites are newsworthy, the opinion of a Latino is not worth much. But I will speak.
I’m a 67-year-old with a college education and a world of experience.
In my humble opinion, simply stated, as a whole, blacks, Latinos, and others are just as racist as whites.
I’ve experienced racism from all, and I’ve been blessed by having known wonderful individuals from all races.
As long as people are human, and humans are imperfect, there will always be some racists among us. The best we can hope to do in this trying time is to identify and eliminate the wide-spread systemic racism in that has been so devastating to so many for far too long.
How can we start? By not joining extremists on the far right or left who blindly justify or condemn all police actions that result in deaths. Also, by admitting, that sometimes, maybe, just maybe, the other side is right and you are not.
Jose Sotelo
East side
Cattle industry bears buffelgrass blame
According to online information about buffelgrass, the fuel that accelerates the Bighorn Fire and burns up thousands of saguaros who normally do not burn, “Buffelgrass was brought to the southwest by the U.S. Soil Conservation Service for cattle forage and erosion control beginning in the 1930s.”
Who politically dominated the Soil Conservation Service back then? The cattle industry. Without a political push from commercial grazers to plant buffelgrass, this noxious invasive plant would not be burning up saguaros today.
It is important to assign blame where it belongs. Grazing public land with commercial livestock has been one of the most destructive uses, not only due to this buffelgrass debacle. The livestock industry currently pushes extremely detrimental programs like exterminating predators through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services.
All this has been done with taxpayer dollars to the detriment of our public land.
Ricardo Small
Northeast side
Not proud to be American today
In 1994 I became a naturalized citizen of the USA. It was one of the proudest and most memorable days of my life. I also registered as a Republican. I am no longer proud to be an American, or a Republican. My conscience is relieved in that I did not vote for Donald Trump, the most despicable president in America’s history.
For all of those who argue he is the better alternative, he is not. For all those who tell me to close my eyes and vote for him, I will not. When Republicans did that they created this.
Patricia Cowan
Northeast side
How to thank
a firefighter
It was suggested to me that a great way to show appreciation and gratitude to the fire crews battling the Bighorn Fire was to make a donation to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (www.wffoundation.org). Apparently they do not have good workers’ compensation and this foundation was established to aid families of firefighters killed or injured on the job. Tucson is looking for ways to give thanks, and this would be a great way to express it.
Toni Powell
Foothills
Thanks, mayor, for your courage
I’m very proud of my mayor for her courage in following the science on masking to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Funny how the Democratic mayors understand the CDC recommendations, and are willing to withstand the blowback from the “never-maskers,” while the Republican governor lets the mayors take the heat rather than issuing statewide rules. Governor, please grow a backbone and do what’s right.
Mandate masks until the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 lessens.
Nancy Burton
Southeast side
Our freedoms
are not unlimited
A recent letter writer claimed that mandating the wearing of masks, by denying one’s right to refuse treatment, is unconstitutional. Lately, we have witnessed repeated, similar confused remarks regarding the inherent limitations of basic rights. I’m reminded of the aphorism, “your right to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose.” Enforced curtailment of hazardous behavior for the benefit of public health is nothing new; think Typhoid Mary.
Recently, it has been established that viral-laden aerosols of sufficiently small size capable of remaining airborne for extended periods are the dominant mechanism for person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. The wearing of masks promises to be decisive in containing its spread.
It is time the writer, as well as others similarly misguided concerning this boundary issue, heed the paraphrase: Your right to willfully and indiscriminately generate and disseminate potentially lethal aerosols into the local environment ends at the tip of my nose.
Robert Gavlak
Midtown
More problems in cities governed by Democrats
Police departments have garnered a very negative reputation after the George Floyd incident, as should be. Obviously, there are few bad police in various departments. However, the majority of police are good, honest, hardworking men and women who protect all of us.
It is also interesting that it appears that the majority of problem police are in municipalities governed by long-term Democratic rule. Why don’t we demand that local governments ensure that their police forces act with the proper standards while enforcing current laws and protecting our safety? Our governments are responsible and should be dismissed if they are not capable of regulating their police forces.
Instead, certain groups want to restrict or eliminate our police forces. I hope you have a gun, because the bad guys are just licking their lips at this fantastic new opportunity to run amok with no consequences.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Not all statues pass
the test of time
What is significant about statues and flags? Statues and flags are among a class of objects that hold and preserve conversations and social values, social mores and history.
When we observe them, communal values are reminded, strengthened and reinforced. Once upon a time they were intended to remind us who is the king, the military hero, or a social or spiritual value.
For example, reminders of the antebellum South include slavery and rebellion. The “good old days” (for some). However, we in our times and our social values have inevitably evolved. Social values reflecting a nation of a hundred years past may no longer be valid in 2020.
As such, images recalling past values and beliefs may very well be due for reevaluation and possible removal. Whether it be a statue of Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, or Vladimir Lenin, all may be subject to reevaluation and possible removal.
Let’s put up the statues and flags that represent and preserve values we wish to live by today. Keep the Statue of Liberty.
Paul Zohav
East side
Is there a doctor in the House?
Rep. Mark Finchem, Republican representing Legislative District 11 in the Arizona House, wants the definition of COVID-19 “cases” limited to only those people hospitalized by the virus. His reason is that reporting the actual number of people testing positive amounts to “sensationalism” that’s “irresponsible.”
Like Trump, he blames increased testing for “inflating” case numbers, ignoring the fact that the number of people testing positive is increasing more rapidly than the rate of testing.
Following Finchem’s logic, all who test positive but don’t have symptoms —people that could be infection super-spreaders — would not be counted. People sick with mild to severe symptoms — not counted. People that die at home — not counted.
Finchem’s “ill”-logic is a feeble attempt at manipulating data to obscure the Republican failures to protect the health of Arizona residents.
In November, LD 11 Democrats, independents, and Republicans sickened by Trumpism can vote for LD 11 candidate Dr. Felipe R. Perez and put a real M.D. in the House.
Karen Harris
Northwest side
Public demonstrations can accelerate change
Re: the June 23 letter “Protesting will not hasten wheels of justice.”
If my senator gets my letter and 1,000 others, he can keep quiet about it and the press won’t know. But if I am out in the street protesting with 1,000 others, the world will know. Some states and cities are moving to improve things, so I do believe the “wheels of justice” are moving a bit faster.
In addition, when I am on the street with the 1,000, or even watching them on TV, I know I am not alone, that many others feel as I do. Unfortunately, at my age, the walker and the heat keep me off the streets. But my heart is with them.
Eleanor Soler
Northeast side
We’re paying
for these photo-ops
Re: the June 23 article “Trump set for Ariz. trip to celebrate 200 miles of border wall.”
Brett Hartl, chief political strategist at the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity, was quoted as saying: “With the country’s economy wrecked and coronavirus cases spiking in Arizona, his visit is a cheap political campaign stunt.”
If only that were true! We, the American yaxpayers, will be paying many millions of dollars for this wasteful photo-op.
Another expensive example of Donald Trump, his enablers, sycophants and totally deluded fans allowing this to go on. Apparently, the Lafayette Park/Bible photo-op wasn’t enough of a fiasco.
Of course, when Trump loses in November, and the Democrats finally take this formerly great country back again, all Americans will probably find there is a bill owed (taxes) to pay for all this wastefulness.
Shame on us!
Peter Strauss
Marana
Electorate never asked
for McSally in Senate
In 2018, Martha McSally was defeated by Kyrsten Sinema for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Flake. Clearly the people of Arizona do not want her to represent them.
A few weeks after the election, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate seat once held by the late John McCain. Not elected by the people, appointed by the governor.
I guess we have to do it one more time. Vote for Mark Kelly to represent us in the Senate.
Linda Morrison
SaddleBrooke
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!