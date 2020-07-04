Letters to the Editor
Too many questions remain to reopen UA

How can the UA propose in good conscience to bring tens of thousands of students to campus this fall? The campus will inevitably turn into a COVID hotspot.

Arizona ICU beds are already at 88% capacity and inpatient beds are 86% full, according to state data. There are no state provisions for significant contact tracing or supervised quarantines.

Does the UA plan to provide those itself? What other serious health provisions does UA plan to provide?

A long holiday break is not a plan for a pandemic. Where are the details of UA’s plans?

What parents will send their children into the unknown in a state that’s failing its own citizens now? And what impact will the introduction of 40,000 or so students have on our public health? When will we start hearing some serious answers from UA or the state of Arizona?

Kathrine Winter

Midtown

Downward facing police dog

As part of any meaningful police reform, officers should be required to learn meditation and yoga as part of their training. It would help them in responding to stressful situations.

Amy Conner

West side

Show love for neighbor by wearing a mask

I am angry with Tucsonans who don’t love themselves and their neighbors enough to wear masks and keep a distance of 6 feet. I am distressed personally as I am nearly 88 years old and I want live to see the most magnificent species ever conceived and developed to truly understand “we are one.”

I want to see us move our spirit of competition, with gratitude and respect, to our toy box, where we need it to lead us in fun and games. I want to see all ruthlessly competitive tyrants on Earth nonviolently removed from power and cared for with kindness, while our spirit of compassion unites us as unique individuals.

We have summoned the courage to seek the truth, to hate the crime and forgive the criminal, and have engaged the power of unconditional love to guide us. We are the alternative to annihilation.

Gretchen Nielsen

East side

Virus deaths must guide our response

A recent letter writer said that the worst thing about the pandemic is that kids aren’t going to school. I know what was meant, but it’s not. Not by a long way.

The worst thing is that people are dying. All ages, all races, all political persuasions.

If you haven’t become ill, you are fortunate, but you may. If you don’t know someone who has become ill you are fortunate, but you probably will. If you don’t know someone who has died ...

This is the fact about the pandemic. Not that the economy is taking a hit, or that your favorite restaurant may have to close forever, or that you have to wear a stupid mask.

This is the fact which must, for the foreseeable future, inform and direct every political calculation, public policy or personal decision. After it’s all over, we can pick up the pieces. We can get through this.

John McKiernan

Midtown

Deadline to request a ballot-by-mail

Primary and General Election ballots can be requested at the same time, or separately. The County Recorder’s Office must receive your request by:

July 24 at 5 p.m. to get a ballot-by-mail for the August 4, 2020 Primary Election or both the August 4, 2020 Primary and November 3, 2020 General Election.

October 23 at 5 p.m. to get a ballot-by-mail for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

