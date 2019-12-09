Trump has not earned the respect of voters
Re: the Nov. 21 letter “Let voters make final judgment on president.”
I read this with incredulity; another Trump supporter who thinks just because a person is president, he or she deserves respect regardless of actions or behavior. The letter writer is so worried about how our youth might be affected by people not respecting the president. I ask, how are youth being affected by the president’s continual lying, nasty bullying behavior and disrespectful language? Just last week, he called a member of Congress “human scum.”
Add in his adulterous affairs, corruption and abuse of office that is being exposed in the impeachment hearings. There are many youth who are tuned in to what is going on. As they see the president in action and the truth coming out, are they thinking this is all OK? Obviously the letter writer does. Sorry, respect is to be earned and this president has earned as much respect as he shows to others and to the office of the president (zero).
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Impeachment won’t end the Trump show
It is obvious that articles of impeachment will be approved before the end of the year. Now, let’s assume that the Senate Republicans show courage and/or a desire for self-preservation, and the two-thirds margin is reached to convict, and remove the president from office. End of story? Not necessarily.
Trump has eligibility to run for, and serve, one more term as president.
That’s right: he could be given a vacation, and sworn in again on Jan. 20, 2021.
He could be renominated as the Republican candidate, or run as an independent. There is a remedy.
Removal from office requires two-thirds. By a simple majority, the Senate can vote to disqualify Trump from further office under the United States. Someone had better think about including a disqualification count; there is no punishment for a charge not brought and tried.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
We should think about ‘Medicaid for More’
Improved “Medicaid for More” with a public buy-in option is a doable path toward the goal of universal health care coverage with a single payer (Medicaid is a better platform to build from than Medicare).
The process of rearranging our economics to pay for expanded, enhanced coverage will take a while as will long overdue steps to reduce health care costs.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Miller should be given the benefit of the doubt
Only “fools” believe Sean Miller? We look at Coach Miller’s past and we read of no allegations, no investigations, no discipline, no firings and no other evidence of wrongdoing as related to his personal efforts to coach basketball.
It certainly looks bad when your coaching staff is doing things under the table.
But Miller says he has not been party to any of that, and based on the presumption of innocence, we should honor his word until actual evidence shows otherwise.
Since 1973, there have been at least 166 men wrongly convicted of capital murder, men who claimed innocence and yet not believed by a jury of their peers.
Because quite frankly only a “fool” would have believed them to be innocent at the time.
I don’t know what Miller has or has not done, but based on his past behavior I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt rather than call him a liar without actual evidence to support that.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
People must put their hatred of Trump aside
For some reason, there was a coup to impeach President Trump even before he was sworn into office. I have never seen so much hatred and division in this country in all of my 70 years. I am proud to have served my country in the Army during the Vietnam era. I love America.
When I was young, in the 1960s and 1970s, we of course all had our differing political viewpoints. That is what makes America great. But there was not the hatred and unacceptance of others political preferences as there is in 2019. I have always accepted the results of our presidential elections, even if the candidate that I voted for lost. Whoever won the election was my president and I supported him as the leader of the United States.
I pray we can put our political differences aside and realize what we were given by grace.
Bruce Dahl
Marana
Even in divisive times, truth must be respected
As a child, I learned one of the biggest of the Ten Commandments was “Thou shalt not bear false witness.” Now, with Facebook selling political lies for millions, with ex-lovers driving their exes to suicide, with children bullying classmates with untruths, with politicians and citizens abusing “freedom of speech” to destroy the enemy; now is the time to see the wisdom in that old command, “Thou shalt not bear false witness.” Don’t lie!
Whether you are deeply religious, only politically religious, or not at all religious, this is the big one: DON’T LIE. Sure, liars get cheap power since an outrageous lie can now race around the world before truth gets its research pants on. The truth — facts — will make you free from blinding prejudice and superstition; the scientific truth that we are all much more alike than different will make it easy to treat others as you want to be treated.
Stephen Uhl
Oro Valley
GOP’s whistleblower complaints irrelevant
Suppose a teenager by coincidence first hit upon and uncovered Trump’s secret dirty dealings in the Ukraine and told his parents, who passed his idea on to a Democratic leader, and this chance concept caused the lengthy digging which led to impeachment.
Would the debate be better served if we all were aware who started the ball rolling?
Would Trump then call them a “traitor” or “spy” and encourage his core to “Remember how traitors and spies used to be treated (with death)?”
The point is that revealing the “whistleblower” adds nothing to the impeachment debate except danger to that teenage patriot. Yet the Republicans keep flapping that tired flag: “Out the whistleblower,” then charging how unfair the process is to their side. Nonsense. Not a single Republican has explained how this tidbit would matter, or presented facts in defense of Trump’s actions.
Maybe it’s because there is no credible defense.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Inquiry testimony an example of valor
In the last two week’s of hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, we found a new and astonishing source of untainted information — civil servants! We heard from 10 of them. They all reported on what they had seen and heard and tried to give us the information, without bias. They left those who watched to interpret the evidence.
But there was one solicited comment, “You can’t promote principled anti-corruption action without pissing-off corrupt people.” We heard stories of political people who heard evidence, and winced and did nothing, or pretended they didn’t hear, or pretended they didn’t understand. And we were showed that they were all kept informed.
The civil servants showed they did hear, they did understand, and two even reported information to lawyers, who would not testify. The civil servants made good notes and they did their duty to tell us the unvarnished truth, and they all deserve medals for valor in this anti-corruption action.
Nevillr Woolf
Foothills
Term limits could solve our constitutional crisis
The idea of term limits for our U.S. Congress is growing on me. We’ve allowed “serving our country” as a politician to become a money grab. And as soon as one is elected, they immediately begin running for re-election either two or six years down the road, investing much of their time and sinful amounts of money in that effort. Limiting terms could also free up congresspersons’ energies by reducing the ongoing process of kissing butt within the party, allowing them to refocus those energies during their terms to do the will of the people they are supposed to be representing. We have to do something to change the toxic dynamic that exists today. Perhaps this change to the Constitution could help ameliorate the constitutional crisis we now face.
Guy Brunt
West side