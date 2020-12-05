Letters to the Editor

Maintaining mental health during holidays
As students of the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona, we understand that throughout this pandemic, much attention has rightfully been focused on the physical consequences of COVID-19, but the mental health consequences of months of quarantine also warrant serious consideration. The implications of the current state of mental health in regard to COVID-19 is linked to negative mental health outcomes.
Everyone can take the time to reach out to a relative, neighbor or someone else who might be living alone. Setting a specific time each day or week for a phone call or video chat with an isolated loved one can help them to build a routine and have something positive to anticipate — factors that have been shown to improve mood.
Marissa Fortugno, Debra Bieber, Justin Hayes, Robbie Loretto,
Andrea Martinez
South Tucson
Future water shortage is coming
It has become obvious with the diminished capacity of Lake Powell, Lake Mead, the Colorado River and normal Arizona rainfall that there will be a water shortage here in the not too distant future.
Yet developers continue the expansion unencumbered, submit what appear to be fictitious compliance with future water availability and politicians succumb to all of this?
Open pit copper mines consume drastic amounts of water and land and yet the federal law governing mines has not changed since the 1860s.
Weather patterns for the future concerning rainfall are bleak, yet there appears to be little concern on the part of our elected officials.
I remind everyone that you cannot live where there is no water.
Richard McKenna
Northeast side
Irony is really something
Ironically, those people unsuccessfully promoting the bogus “stolen election” claim, were themselves trying to steal it from the constitutionally empowered electorate. Ironically, the non-whites and the women voters, whose rights were unconstitutionally denied for much of our history, propelled Joe Biden to victory. Thereby making our democratic republic (ironically speaking) great again.
John Kuisti
West side
Something
we can all agree on
December is the month for caring and giving whether it is for family, friends or just people in need. Several years ago we decided that we would donate and gift money to local charities and give the grandchildren cards explaining how their gifts had helped others.
The first year, we were astonished at their response. We received thoughtful thank-you cards from them.
It has been 19 years and now our children and grandchildren reciprocate by donating for us and sending us cards telling us who benefited from our gift.
This may be difficult for grandparents who feel that they just have to give all of those beautifully wrapped (often useless) gifts, so why not start slowly? This year ask the kids about their favorite charity, you may be surprised by their answer, then donate for them. This can be a great teaching moment for everyone.
Don Besse
Oro Valley
There are no liberal toilets at Home Depot
Re: the Dec. 1 letter “The Star isn’t hiding its lefty slant.”
Why is it an issue that the paper picks letters to the editor based on the comments that seem to be more liberal than his? Since Arizona voted mostly blue this election, you’d think it’s because more and more “open minded” people are moving into the state, from other left-leaning states.
If the paper reflects the people it serves, why is it an issue that some more liberal ideas are being shared? Jay got his conservative paragraph posted stating, “the paper is sliding into a liberal toilet.” I’m not sure what a liberal toilet is.
I looked it up online at Home Depot and also asked Google, but couldn’t find one.
I’m happy we have a paper that even gives people like Jay their day in the sun. Open and honest news.
John Bingham
Northwest side
Star needs conservative counterweight
I was disappointed but not surprised by Tim Steller’s column this week attacking Gov. Doug Ducey.
As one of the nearly half of all U.S. voters who did not vote for Democrats last month, I am pleased that Ducey — unlike Steller and Democrats — believes in limited government, lower taxes and maximum economic freedom for the citizens of our state.
Like many others, I prefer to make my own way in life, and I do not look for government handouts even in this time of the coronavirus.
I wear a mask because I am a sensible, law-abiding person living in Pima County, which has a mask mandate.
I do wish that the Arizona Daily Star had a regular columnist with right-wing views to balance Steller’s leftist opinions.
Dr. James Stewart
Foothills
City Hall punishes west-side barrios
Donald Trump and Tucson’s Democratic mayor and City Council have something in common: they punish those who don’t agree with them. The city is proposing that Barrio El Rio — and historical landmarks El Rio Neighborhood Center, Joaquin Murrieta Park and El Rio Municipal Golf Course — be taken from Ward 1 and placed in Ward 3.
The intended effect, I believe, is to separate Barrio El Rio from Barrio Hollywood. In 1970 these barrios fought to create El Rio Neighborhood Center and Joaquin Murrieta Park, and in 2013 they fought to save environmental treasure El Rio Golf Course from being gifted to developers. City Hall hates us for that. I was intimately involved in both movements.
The city proposal places these landmarks in a ward that has no historical, physical or emotional ties to them. Ward 3, presently unrepresented, is voiceless.
This is happening during the pandemic, when people cannot mobilize and meet to discuss the matter nor attend redistricting meetings or city council meetings. This violates all tenets of democracy.
Salomon R. Baldenegro
West side
Support our
health-care workers
My son, a constituent of Tucson, is an RN nursing COVID-19 sufferers. He cries as he travels to and from work. He handles the stress of trying but failing to ease suffering, and being there for those who die.
He gets to go home frightened of passing on disease to his family, and then, after all this, he has to juggle payments of student loans. Does that seem right to you? We pay the armed forces, as we provide them free education, free medical care, free housing, free food, and right now, those who protect us the most, have received and receive nothing.
Our outgoing senator is known for her uneven emphasis on the armed services while ignoring others who serve — firefighters, police, health-care workers. I hope Sen. Kyrsten Sinema can correct this.
Marg Coe
Catalina
Purposeful ignorance harms us all
Of all of the freedoms described in the Constitution, I don’t remember one that protects a citizen’s right to be stupidly irresponsible. While it may seem comforting to create an artificial world of your own personal facts, the downside when this country faces a crisis like COVID is a huge number of unnecessary deaths and cost to our economy. To not believe in the protection of masks or to forgo taking the eventual vaccine dooms this country to an extended period of suffering, one that is entirely preventable.
To maintain our country now requires sophisticated governance and a commitment by all of its citizens to a truer knowledge and personal responsibility. We can no longer look the other way while some profess their right to act irresponsibly or we will all forfeit our true freedoms. Unfortunately, this will not be the last such threat but we have the greatest medical system in the world. Let it protect you.
Tim Helentjaris
Northwest side
Republicans are playing with fascist fire
We know of many dictatorial systems where the government ensures with its full power that the elections always turn out in their favor — see Belarus, with Alexander Lukashenko winning his sixth term as president with 80% of the votes (Aug. 9, 2020). The Republicans in the U.S. obviously would prefer such a dictatorial system as well and cannot swallow the fact that the American people did not allow the powers that be to dictate the outcome of the election.
Donald Trump admires Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other evil leaders in the world. His fanatic supporters worship him, maybe because he is their father figure, and they despise any voters who might not agree with their views. But we live in a democracy (so far), and not in a fascist dictatorship, as much as the Republicans seem to wish for this.
If anyone could have manipulated the presidential election, it would have been the government, as in all dictatorships and not the opposition party. Republicans, are you suffering from cognitive dissonance?
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Ducey showing more cowardice
When Gov. Doug Ducey refused to answer President Trump’s phone call while accepting Arizona’s election, I credited him with growing some real spine. Silly me, apparently, when that familiar tune tinkled again, he did answer, dropped to his knees and curled up in abject humiliation.
Once again, he is mouthing the platitudes of compassion while doing nothing to mitigate his past crimes. Were Ducey in the military, both he and Trump would be court-martialed for dereliction of duty and cowardice.
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
People may need
to see the consequences
It was entertaining to watch the news a few nights ago and see the two dozen protesters of the curfew that was put in place to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.
I believe the $300 fine is appropriate. However, if the violators of the curfew can’t, or won’t be able to pay the fine, perhaps as an alternative to the fine, the city could develop a safe, protected way for these folks to observe one of the many COVID-19 wards in a hospital so they can see firsthand the results of their actions including not wearing a mask.
Seeing people dying firsthand may be the only way to get through to those who deny their actions affect others.
Teresa Mackey
East side
