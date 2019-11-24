Trump is not ‘owed’ another term in office
Re: the Nov. 17 letter “The Dems, media need to let Trump do his job.”
Wow, I didn’t know we were a monarchy. A writer suggests that because President Trump has encountered political difficulties, he is “owed” another term as President.
To be clear about it, nobody has a property interest in the presidency. It is an elective office. You know, government by consent of the governed, power comes from the people, all that English political philosopher John Locke-type stuff?
Jimmy Carter wasn’t treated very nicely by some people; do we “owe” him another term? He’s still eligible, by the way (although he has done a bang up job as former president).
While I view the Mueller/Russia thing as a big waste of time, the Ukraine/Yovanovitch thing is probably time to show Trump the exit. But he is “owed” nothing.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Impeachment
process is one-sided
Re: the Nov. 18 letter “Impeachment is justified based on will of people.”
I agree with the writer about the impeachment process. But our forefathers would be appalled at the one-sided, biased, partisan-based procedure that Rep. Adam Schiff has run.
The Democrats have set the all the rules in their favor. That is not the way our justice system was set up. If President Trump broke the law he should be impeached. So far nothing has come up to indicate that. Be equal and fair.
Ron Gagner
Northeast side
Reporting on Trump fiercely negative
A new study by the Media Research Center showed that in the six weeks since Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment investigation of President Trump, the mainstream news media, i.e., NBC, CBS, ABC, have done 96% negative reporting about him. And 70% positive stories about Joe Biden, robotically repeating the mantra that “there is no evidence of any wrongdoing” by him or his profiteering son, Hunter Biden.
The networks spent a total of four minutes covering the robust economy, the 50-year low unemployment rate and the record high stock market. There was 67% negative coverage of Trump after the killing of ISIS leader Abu-al Baghdadi. Add to this, cable networks CNN and MSNBC with their 24/7 negative hate-filled coverage of Trump. Throw in major website news Politico, MSN.com and Yahoo.com and you have an overwhelming amount of negative reporting daily on Trump being consumed by most of America! Did I mention the Arizona Daily Star? The Democratic biased news media.
Alice Moreno
North side
Witness testimonies
of impeachment
I viewed most of the testimony of George Kent, William Taylor and Marie Yovanovitch. I found all three of these individuals to be honest, principled public servants. All three tried to implement American aid in a besieged country. They seemed to have no personal agenda or partisan motive. They wanted to ensure military assistance to those fighting against Russian intervention. At the end of their hearing, I felt saddened we lost Yovanovitch as an ambassador. I also felt deeply troubled that presidential interference thwarted and sullied their intentions and character.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Building new highway is better for business
In this era of dark money influencing their own interests, one wonders how happy Las Vegas casino operators are at the thought of a new highway bringing the ever-growing population of Southern Arizona a better route to their tables.
The money would be better spent extending I-8 from Casa Grande directly to I-10/I-19 interchange. The trucking industry would save millions in fuel costs annually, I know this because I worked as a professional driver from 1977-2007.
The local traffic congestion on I-10 and subsequent pollution would be greatly reduced. Tucson surface road traffic could transition back to I-10 knowing they wouldn’t get caught in the “parking lot” conditions during the twice daily rush hours. Tucson is a destination community, a bypass won’t cause it to dry up and blow away.
Traffic congestion is an ever-growing negative effect on the quality of life of all Arizonans. There would need to be mitigation for landowners on this route, but it’s for the greater good.
Tom Finley
Northwest side