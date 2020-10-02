Letters to the Editor

Questions for Trump supporters
Dear Trump supporters,
How can you continue to close your mind about the ineptness of our president? He has the most documented lies to the people, more that any other president. Many close staff and members of his inner circle have said he is not good for the nation.
He has had more close staff quit or be fired, even go to jail, than any other president in history. He disagrees with medical professionals on an almost daily basis, without his having any medical training. People he has put in high offices and positions of power also have no training in the position he has put them in charge of.
If this is not enough to wake you up and get rid of him in the presidential election, you can look up many more reasons stated not only by Democrats but by Republicans also. Hope you will wake up by November.
Hal Brown
East side
Social Security must be protected
The current administration supports the deferral of employees’ portion of the payroll tax from Sept. 1 through the end of 2020. Further, they propose a subsequent termination of payroll tax in 2021. It’s unclear that they can do this or whether there is support for these actions, or whether only Congress can suspend or terminate payroll taxes.
Both of these positions are ludicrous. Congress must acknowledge the fact that it feared members could not get reelected if they faced up to their funding obligation. Don’t blame the baby boomers. The country has known the number of baby boomers was growing. They will be gone by 2050, before the aging of our country faces 100 million over the age of 65.
What is needed now is a bill like the Social Security 2100 Act, which would make Social Security financially strong for our generation, our children and future generations. Unfortunately, no action has been taken on the Social Security 2100 Act in the House or the Senate. Retirees are being forgotten.
Don Jensen
Northwest side
Festival of books being proactive
It takes courage to take a stand against the sea of opposition.
I applaud the organizers of the Tucson Festival of Books to, once again, be in the forefront of intelligent thought and preparation. The decision to place their festival in March 2021 on a total virtual platform is a wise and well-thought out position. Balancing the protections they would have to take for staff/volunteers and guest speakers against noncompliant crowds was the best solution.
Apparently, they know something that the higher authorities in government don’t. They are playing it safe rather than sorry. There are too many (i.e., the authors) who could become compromised. We do not know how long the COVID and flu seasons will last. Kudos. Thanks again for protecting the public.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Chaos reigns
at first debate
After the debate last night, my 19-year-old son sent me a text that said “Dad, can you recall anything as bad as this in the past?” I said, “No, son, I haven’t.”
What an absolute embarrassment to the democratic process. The incessant bullying by this president and his total lack of decency was stunning and sad. After this debacle, it’s hard not to be concerned and worried about the chaos that the president wants to bring to this election.
Dennis Rivera
Foothills
Debate shows Trump can’t be taken seriously
As a retired United States Army officer with combat experience, I conclude I would not follow the current commander in chief even to a mud wrestling event. His behavior and lack of any courtesy toward the moderator or Joe Biden in the debacle I witnessed last night, can not be condoned. The current occupier of the highest office in the land should exhibit leadership skills that are above reproach.
What I saw last night was a bombastic assault on America. None of the questions put forth to the president were answered. When Biden was asked to respond, he was verbally assaulted with derogatory comments and childish outbursts from the president. Biden knows what a debate is, the president does not even know how to spell the word.
The enablers and handlers of this president are not doing their job, unless this is how they want this man to behave. Any citizen, veteran or nonveteran, could not possibly take this president seriously.
John Babicz
Foothills
A circus-style debate night
My main take away from Tuesday’s debate is how much our political discourse has deteriorated. What was once a respectful discourse between statesmen has become a reality show circus. Here are some suggestions for improvement: First, each candidate makes an opening statement praising the strengths of their opponent.
Second, each time a candidate interrupts or speaks out of turn, their microphone gets muted for five minutes. Third, every time a candidate lies, a neon sign lights up with the word “liar” over their head.
These may help us remember when our national leaders acted like grown-ups.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Only one microphone should be on at a time
That was not a debate. Debates have rules. If you violate them, you lose. Only one microphone should be on at a time. Period.
Dean Pielstick
Downtown
Trump is desperate to win
On Tuesday night, Donald Trump used Trump-theater for 90 minutes to kill time and be able to say he debated Joe Biden. He used tactics like talking over, bullying and attacking Biden’s son in order to avoid accountability for his racism, denial of climate change, playing down the severity of COVID-19 and other failures. Trump is in the fight for his life; he is out to win at all costs, not for his party but for himself.
Frances Dorr
SaddleBrooke
Unfair reporting
on presidential debate
Re: the Sept. 30 article “Trump, Biden drop gloves early, interrupt each other throughout.”
I was frustrated to see your front page article reporting on the debacle that passed for a debate on Tuesday evening. What a headline you wrote. Trump and Biden “... interrupt each other throughout.” Really? And the rest of the article only perpetuated that false impression.
Donald Trump was rude, disrespectful, constantly interrupting, ranting, unhinged and hardly allowing Joe Biden to get in a word. This narrative of false equivalency that both sides are to blame and both candidates are equally at fault is just not true. It’s why so many Americans have bought into the false logic that there is little difference between the parties and there’s no use in voting.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Trump is an out-of-control toddler and should be called out for his tantrums. Your coverage was inaccurate and did a disservice to all of us.
Tom Buchanan
Foothills
Debate moderator must be empowered
President Trump’s constant aggressive interruptions, lies and irrelevant personal attacks last night made the first presidential debate largely unhelpful to any voter interested in discerning substantial policy differences between the president and former Vice President Joe Biden. It was obvious the president was unwilling to abide by the rules to which he had previously consented. The rules of any future debate should be modified: To enforce the two minutes of uninterrupted speech, the moderator should control the microphones to prevent interruptions.
Without this change, I am afraid that future debates would be completely worthless and Biden should refuse to participate.
Steve and Carol Lefelt
East side
Ruiz right in praise
of Trump, GOP policy
Re: the Sept. 28 article “Pre-COVID economy was good for Hispanics.”
Thank you for publishing the opinion article by Carlos Ruiz. What a clear, concise and fact- based article reminding Americans what the Trump administration accomplished not only for Hispanics but small business and many Americans pre-COVID. What a refreshing article from a local businessman citing just the facts. Perhaps other states can learn a lesson.
Sandra Russell
Northeast side
Political yard signs are telling
I am sometimes told that my political yard signs won’t change anyone’s mind about voting for my candidate if they already support the other candidate. They are right. But political yard signs say a lot about the person displaying them.
I am dismayed that so many yard signs in my neighborhood support a candidate who lies incessantly, who is corrupt, a racist, a misogynist and worse. Whether unwittingly or not, those character flaws reflect back to the values of those who support him and accept these characteristics in a leader. Tell me how I can possibly think otherwise.
Madelaine Salas
SaddleBrooke
What are the thoughts of McSally, Sinema?
When I came to the United States from England in 1983 as a professor, I quickly became enamored with my new country. The diversity, individualism and openness was quite compelling. I happily adapted first to Berkeley and then to Tucson, where I have enjoyed so much that is special.
Watching the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, I was sickened. It was an ugly, disgusting rant by a bullying president, apparently afraid of losing an election. Trump’s dog whistle to his white supremacist supporters made Proud Boys and “my people” exultant. To me, it is critical that our representatives expose their views on this issue.
What do our Arizona Senators, Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema, have to say? We need to know that they are appalled and outraged and not hiding behind a curtain of pretended ignorance. Nothing else will do.
Elizabeth Bernays,
Regents’ Professor Emerita,
University of Arizona
Downtown
Candidates could use Public Speaking 101
Once I had a position where I was being interviewed. I was sent to a class on speaking on TV. We were told to speak to the camera not the interviewer. It is the public you are hoping to reach.
Keep a pleasant face, smile, never look angry. If asked an outrageous question such as “Are you still beating your wife?” Never respond by saying no. It will be implied you had been. Take the opportunity to say whatever you want to inform the public about.
I am only writing this out of disgust for the shameful “debate” we watched last night. Both candidates disgraced themselves and our country with their childish ranting. They refused to respond to the moderator, talked over and constantly insulted each other. Their teams had promised to allow two minutes uninterrupted. Both had advisors to help prepare. They should all hang their heads in shame.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Blame 2-party system
for divisiveness
Maybe it’s time to take a hard look at the highly divisive nature of our two- party political system. In theory, it recognizes that there are many ways to look at things. Our Constitution provides a method to resolve these conflicts as long as all sides negotiate in good faith.
But as soon as either side starts keeping track of who is “winning,” everything starts to crumble and we become enemies — often pitting friends and family members against each other. Politics can be a noble profession when it is practiced in a selfless and compassionate manner, but it should never be used as a tool to punish those whose views differ from our own, lest we become prisoners of our own biases.
Jay Quick
North side
